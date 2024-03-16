New Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen appliances just dropped, and they'll take your brunch game to new levels

Fancy an at-home Sunday brunch? New Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen appliances can certainly help you whip up something savory.

The fan-favorite line just debuted new products that will make mornings all the more satisfying: an espresso maker, waffle maker, and can opener, all of which come in the new "porcini" hue, a soft neutral with gold finishes.

Beautiful has been touted as having some of the best small kitchen appliances, and certainly the most stylish, so why not see what Drew has cooking now?

Have a look at the New Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen appliances

A post shared by Beautiful By Drew (@beautifulbydrew) A photo posted by on

Though it seems like just yesterday Drew moved into single-serve coffee maker territory with the Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker — have a look at our review to see if it's right for you — the star has already moved on to new ventures, to help customers figure out how to organize cabinets in a small kitchen.

What to shop

The three new Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen appliances are certainly piquing our interest. Plus, the new soft tone, which is ideal for neutral small kitchens, also comes in the line's signature products, like the air fryers, kettles, and toaster ovens, to name just a few. Now, about that Sunday brunch...

Touch-activated display Beautiful Slim Espresso Maker Shop at Walmart Price: $119

Dimensions (in.): L12.56 x W4.72 x H11.69 Utilize the compact and durable machine's 20-bar pressure system for a single or double-shot espresso. It comes with a 2-in-1 steam wand with a 360-degree swivel for dispensing hot water and frothing milk, a 50 oz removable water reservoir, and a stainless steel warming plate, to name a few features. Rates 4.6/5 stars by shoppers Beautiful Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker Shop at Walmart Price: $29.99

Dimensions (in.): L14.57 x W6.69 x H8.66 If you love a Belgian waffle, there's no need to head to your local diner. This appliance allows you to make 1-inch thick restaurant-style Belgian waffles in under 10 minutes. It features a 1000-watt heating system, non-stick coating, and a rotating handle, to name a few. One-touch operation Beautiful Easy-Prep Electric Can Opener Shop at Walmart Price: $21.96

Dimensions (in.): L4.70 x W5.10 x H9.10 No need to rough it: the Beautiful Easy-Prep Electric Can Opener features a stainless steel cutting blade and magnetic lid holder to get your lids off quickly, easily, and safely.

An added bonus

If you're working with limited space in the kitchen, Drew wants to make your culinary endeavors a bit easier with the Beautiful Wheeled Kitchen Cart at Walmart, which is available for $368.

The item features a butcher-block material on the top shelf, racks for glasses, shelves, and the most desirable feature of all, wheels. Whether you want to utilize it for storage or use it for a place to set up shop while cooking or eating, we'll have our experts help you organize a kitchen island.

A post shared by Beautiful By Drew (@beautifulbydrew) A photo posted by on

In addition to creating a lifestyle line, hosting a talk show, and publishing a magazine, Drew Barrymore, Etsy's first-ever Chief Gifting Officer, helps you find the perfect present for the special people in your life. Consider her the "gifting fairy godmother."