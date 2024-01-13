Millie Bobby Brown's blue kitchen is the perfect inspo for zhuzhing yours

If you're in need of colorful ideas, look no further than Millie Bobby Brown's blue kitchen. After all, the start of the new year is the perfect time to refresh your space and try something a little more unique.

In a recent Instagram post, Millie gave us a look at her colorful kitchen while making a delicious hot chocolate (we're for sure craving one now). Her blue cabinets, tiled backsplash, and colorful accessories are all you need to say goodbye to that all-white kitchen of the past.

Makeover your space with affordable dupes of Millie's kitchen ideas. We asked design experts to weigh in, plus found the best buys to help you get the look.

Millie Bobby Brown's blue kitchen

While Millie takes us through how to prepare a cozy cup of hot chocolate, we couldn't help but notice her colorful small kitchen. "Millie's kitchen is a great example of how to incorporate color without it looking too overwhelming," says interior designer, Artem Kropovinsky.

Her cabinets are painted a rich royal blue color, right in line with the small space color trends for 2024. She created a stunning tile backsplash above her stove with a bold pattern. Plus, she has plenty of fun accents and kitchen accessories, like her floral kettle, and clear reusable milk bottle to make the look really pop with modernity.

"The patterned tiles compliment the blue shade perfectly and look harmonious," says Kropovinsky. "The color Millie chose works really well to add contrast so it doesn't look washed out like some kitchens can if they're all-white."

How to get the look

You can recreate Millie Bobby Brown's blue kitchen pretty easily, even if you're in a tiny space or apartment kitchen. "Millie's look can easily be achieved, even if you're a beginner, with some pretty simple DIYs," says Lucy Searle, Content Director of Real Homes.

"Painting kitchen cabinets is a good project to start off with as the finished product will have the most impact," says Lucy. "Just make sure to properly prepare your surfaces, otherwise it may look patchy in the end."

Then move on to her fun backsplash. If you can't install tiles, you may want to consider peel-and-stick wall tiles instead. Don't lose your security deposit on damages!

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Waterproof Monteca 10" x 10" Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile Shop at Wayfair Price: $8.59/sq. ft These patterned wall tiles available from Wayfair are a great way to add visual interest to an otherwise dull spot in the kitchen. Multi-surface Lick Blue 111 Matt Paint Shop at Lick Price: $70/gal This rich blue paint from Lick will look great in any kitchen. It's not as harsh as black or navy blue, but adds plenty of depth and cozy ambiance. Matching pieces The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet Kettle Shop at Walmart Price: $29.92 Finish off your new colorful kitchen with some fun accents like this floral tea kettle, which can serve 2-quarts (eight cups) in one go. Made from enamel and steel, it's durable and sure to last.

If you're looking to design a small kitchen and don't know where to start, some exciting small kitchen cabinet ideas like Millie's are a great place to begin. Start with picking out a bold color to paint your cabinets, then design the rest of the space around it.

And if you're looking for more celeb-inspired ideas, Olivia Rodrigo's kitchen is loved by design experts, too.