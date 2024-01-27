Joanna Gaines' farmhouse dining table makes for a rustic and romantic Valentine's Day setup — recreate the look

Preparing a candlelit meal on February 14? Joanna Gaines' farmhouse dining table setup creates a cozy, country vibe that's perfectly suited for a romantic celebration.

In a recent Instagram video, the decor maven is first seen cutting flower stems in her new "Rose Shed" before placing them in a vase, and slowly but surely arranging a table for two around the blooms. We swooned practically instantly, as we do with all of Joanna's looks, and asked designers how to create a similar aesthetic ahead of Valentine's Day.

If you want your small space dining table to be equally as charming, we have have every little detail from the dinnerware down to the accessories' dimensions to help you get started.

Joanna Gaines' farmhouse dining table

"Joanna’s simple Valentine’s Day setup works well because of the cohesion and continuity throughout the design," says Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions. "The warm, mauve tones of the roses match the dusty pink napkins she selects. The light blue detailing on the napkins further coordinates with the color of the adorable, scalloped plates she utilizes."

Although the items on the dining room table complement one another nicely, that doesn't mean vintage-inspired finds have to be identical. You'll notice there is a mix of shades that accentuate the blush-toned roses, and an assortment of textures: rattan placemats, floral glassware, a dark-matte vase.

"Its simple, its romantic," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "It has dimension, different heights and visual points to make it interesting. The tablescape is also more formal than just plates with the added layers, so it feels like a special occasion."

Taper candles have seen a resurgence and completely elevate the look of any get-together. You'll get bonus points if the accessory sports one of your favorite home fragrances to boot. When setting up, don’t spread things out or overcrowd the space.

"I also love how Joanna layers the place setting," Chantelle notes. "This makes the table seem more formal and well thought out. It makes it feel like a special occasion when you add more beyond plates."

To recap,”: start with florals (of course), add a cohesive color scheme, layer your essentials for an elevated look, and mix textures. Fortunately, you can find plenty of cute tablescape ideas with the latest from the Target Valentine's Day decor line, which is home to Joanna's brand.

Cameron Forbes Social Links Navigation Founder of Forbes Functions Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks and must-haves with her followers.

What to shop

We scoured some of Joanna's finds from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target, as well as other finds from the retailer, to assist with your V-Day dinner plans.

Planning multiple bashes in honor of Cupid's big day? We have you covered. Our favorite Galentine's Day decor will help you make your gathering with friends extra lovable.