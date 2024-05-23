Jennifer Garner's bathroom is "light and airy" and right on trend for 2024, according to design pros

If you're a fan of all things light and bright, Jennifer Garner's bathroom is the inspiration you need. Stuck in a dingy small bathroom? Not for long.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared a clip of her stunning bathroom in a recent TikTok and as interiors pros, we took notice. The white walls and natural light come together for a gorgeous result.

And we're not the only ones. We asked design pros how to get the look and why this is one of the best interior design trends for 2024.

Why we're loving Jennifer Garner's bathroom

In a recent social media post, Jennifer Garner can be seen dancing in her white bathroom. While you may not have thought to look to the actress for design ideas, her space will inspire you to brighten up a small bathroom.

"Jennifer's bathroom is light and airy with a neutral color palette. It's flooded with natural light and the white walls and reflective fixtures help reflect and diffuse the light beautifully," says Real Homes content editor and design trends writer, Eve Smallman.

Jennifer's space combines multiple elements for a sophisticated look that's subtle in its approach. "The marble bathroom shower gives off a luxe vibe, while the wooden floor and ceiling beams add warmth and stop the bathroom from looking too sterile," says Eve.

The all-white color palette is right on trend this year as well. "We've been seeing neutral color palettes crop up in a lot of modern small bathrooms lately. It's an ongoing trend because it really lifts a room that could otherwise look dark and drab," says Eve.

A neutral room will also work well for easy seasonal decor swaps.

How to recreate the look

Looking to embrace a white small bathroom to get Jennifer's look? There are a few simple steps you can take to brighten up your space.

"Your choice of materials will affect the amount of light that enters the room. If you want to brighten up the space, consider using reflective materials such as glass, marble, or mirrors. These materials can reflect and bounce light around the room, creating a brighter and more open atmosphere," says Emma Sims-Hilditch, creative founder of the design house, Sims Hilditch.

First, you'll have to decorate with an all-white color palette. Paint the walls with a warm white color, such as Lick's White 03, a soft creamy white with warm yellow undertones. Or go for a renter-friendly marble look with peel-and-stick tiles, such as these faux marble tiles from Amazon.

Then add some brass fixtures to help reflect light. We recommend the Kohler wall-mount showerhead available on Amazon, which is well-loved by customers with a 4.7-star rating and over 2000 reviews. You'll also need a large bathroom mirror to brighten up the room, such as the Ebern Designs bathroom mirror from Wayfair available in black, gold, silver, and white.

Jennifer has a large potted plant to finish off the look and add an organic touch. One of the best plants for small bathrooms such as the live palm plant from Wayfair, will add some much-needed greenery.

Various sizes Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree Shop at Amazon Price: $31.93 Fiddle leaf fig plants are always a great addition as they provide a ton of greenery with their large leaves and look striking against a predominantly white bathroom. You can get the look of Jennifer's impressive potted plant with this stunning display. Rainfall SparkPod Shower Head Shop at Amazon Price: $37.95 As Amazon's #1 bestseller and with 51k reviews, it's safe to say this brass showerhead is a great buy for your bathroom. The six-inch, rainfall showerhead boasts high pressure and is easy to install with no tools needed. Water resistant Smart Tiles Peel and Stick Gel Backsplash Shop at Wayfair Price: $10.89/sq. ft. If you're living in a rental or on a tight budget, some peel-and-stick tiles are a great solution in lieu of tiling the whole bathroom. These water-resistant tiles are well suited to the humidity of bathrooms and comes in seven colors.

Bathroom decor isn't the only tip we're taking from Jen. She also posts a series of cooking videos to her socials, whipping up everything from pancakes to chocolate chip cookies. We tracked down Jennifer Garner's espresso maker and the star's stand mixer to start cooking our own treats.