Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid stand mixer is perfect for Christmas baking — it's on sale for Black Friday

While scrolling Instagram, Jennifer Garner's Kitchenaid stand mixer has inspired me to bake just about every kind of Christmas cookie this year. Jennifer just posted an incredible cloud cookie baking video and while her first batch wasn't a home run, the second one looked absolutely perfect!

If you're going to be doing a lot of cooking and baking over the holidays (hello everyone hosting their in-laws!) investing in a stand mixer may be a smart choice to save you some elbow grease.

The good news for you is that this classic appliance is on sale right now! Plus, KitchenAid offers a great range of small kitchen appliances which also have great discounts. There's never been a better time to snag one for yourself or to give it as a Christmas present, and is one of the tastiest Black Friday home deals we've spotted.

Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid stand mixer

See which KitchenAid stand mixer Jennifer Garner uses

Ok, I'll be the first to admit — Jennifer Garner's KitchenAid seven-quart stand mixer, available on Amazon, is the kitchen accessory of my dreams. As a partner with KitchenAid, Jennifer has a series of Instagram Reel videos in which she cooks various recipes, including her recent adventure into cloud-like chocolate chip cookies.

Large capacity KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Shop at Amazon Price: Was $599.99 , Now $499.95 (save $100.04) at Amazon

Size (in.): H16 x W11 x D14

This impressive device has a seven-quart capacity — the largest of the KitchenAid line-up. With this size, you can make 13 dozen cookies per batch, knead over eight and a half pounds of bread, or mash over seven and a half pounds of potatoes. Talk about batch cooking!

The stand mixer is equipped with 11 different speed settings for power and control while mixing and a bowl-lift feature on the side. Plus, it's available in 11 different colors from a soft frosted blue to pistachio green and baby pink. And once you're done making your raw mixes, why not bake your goods using one of the best small air fryers we've recommended?

Other KitchenAid products on sale

There are plenty of other offerings from KitchenAid on sale for Black Friday this year, with discounts up to 44% off. The reviews are always top-notch as KitchenAid items are well-loved by customers.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Handy gadget KitchenAid Sifter + Scale Attachment $99.96 at Amazon $99.96 at Sur La Table $99.99 at Kitchen Aid Price: Was $129.99 , Now $99.96 (save $30.03) at Amazon

Size (in.): H10 x W5 x D7 Jennifer uses this exact sifter attachment in her video to sift all her ingredients directly into the bowl. But that's not all it does, it also measures your ingredients in one handy step! First-time chefs are going to love this to make baking a breeze. For small kitchens KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer Shop at Amazon Price: Was $59.99 Now $44.99 (save $15) at Amazon

Size (in.): H6 x W3 x D8 If you're not ready to pull the trigger on a stand mixer (or you're in a tiny kitchen with nowhere to store it), a hand mixer may be right the solution for you. Right now, you can save 25% on this highly-rated KitchenAid hand mixer which is available in nine colors. Many colorways KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer Shop at Amazon Price: Was $449 , Now $349 ($100.04) at Amazon

Size (in.): H14 x W14 x D9 If you're looking for a slightly smaller stand mixer, the five-quart option from KitchenAid may be better suited for your kitchen. This Black Friday, you can save 22% on this classic model available in a whopping 23 different colors. There's one here to match just about any kitchen decor set-up.

This holiday season, I'm going to be breaking out all the hosting essentials for welcoming my guests, including some freshly baked cookies and treats. Thanks to Jennifer's advice my baking is going to go so much smoother after picking up one of these KitchenAid stand mixers.

If you're a little worried about hosting guests in a small space, just make sure you plan well in advance and make sure you have enough food for everyone. You can even ask your guests to bring their own dishes for a potluck dinner or cookie exchange. Festive!

Jennifer Garner's cookie recipe