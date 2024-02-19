We found Jennifer Garner's favorite Dutch oven — plus 3 budget-friendly alternatives for weeknight cooking

Jennifer Garner's favorite Dutch oven has officially landed on our wishlists.

In a fun TikTok video, the actor and Once Upon a Farm co-founder demonstrates how to make homemade popcorn with her gorgeous Le Creuset stoneware. It might be a little time-consuming waiting for the kernels to pop, but with an accessory so delightful, we wouldn't mind.

If you're searching for new cookware to accompany your small kitchen ideas and menus, we'll point you in the proper direction, as well as budget-friendly alternatives.

See Jennifer Garner's favorite Dutch oven in action

The piece in question is none other than the inimitable Le Creuset round Dutch oven, which is available in six sizes and 28 colors.

Just the gorgeous sight of it makes us want to maximize space in our small kitchen and find a spot for this lovely cookware number but this enameled cast iron piece is beloved for plenty of reasons.

It's perfect for cooking, serving dinner — and serious looks. The quality is spectacular and is considered one of the best Dutch ovens available.

From baking to frying, simmering to braising, the Dutch oven is capable of everything and is oven-safe up to 500° Fahrenheit, which will be appreciated for trickier recipes.

There's no need to season it, but you'll want to keep it clean. Fortunately, that's simple enough as it’s dishwasher safe.

Cast iron Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Shop at Le Creuset Price: From $260-$625

Dimensions: Various

It's one of our must-haves for a small kitchen as it’s multi-functional and earns the space it takes to store it a hundred times over.

If you love the idea but not the price tag, our shopping experts have fished out some cheaper options that still serve style and quality. Here are a few brilliant kitchen gadgets worth considering in its place.

Budget-friendly alternatives

Now that you're adding to your culinary collection, you'll need to know how to store plates and cookware in a small kitchen. We spoke to organization pros to help make the process easier.

