The Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven — and her line's other essentials — will give your kitchen a spring refresh from $18

The Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven has gotten shoppers' attention for its durability and style, much like the rest of her eye-catching cookware line.

As we provide our culinary space with a refresh for 2024, we couldn't help but notice the spring-fresh selections Spice has to offer, in addition to the famed Dutch oven, with brilliant cookware from just $18.

If you're playing around with small kitchen ideas for spring, and adore dopamine dining, Tia's line is the perfect place to start.

Fair warning: organize those small kitchen cabinets now because you're going to want plenty of room for the actor-turned-foodie's cookware and bakeware finds. From playful patterns to generous use of pastels, one of 2024's biggest small space color trends, the products will give you a little spring in your step.

Tia previously revealed how having her own cookware line was a lifelong dream, and with this collection, we can reap the benefits in our own kitchens without breaking the bank.

Now we are putting these styles on our vision board (and in our shopping carts) as we embark on a spring home refresh.

What to shop

If you're in search of more ways to spice up the best room of the house, opt for a colorful small kitchen idea for a fun and playful look and take our expert tips for designing a small kitchen into account before switching things up.