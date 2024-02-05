The Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven — and her line's other essentials — will give your kitchen a spring refresh from $18

We've been eyeing the Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven and other bakeware pieces for a dopamine kick in the kitchen

The Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven has gotten shoppers' attention for its durability and style, much like the rest of her eye-catching cookware line.  

As we provide our culinary space with a refresh for 2024, we couldn't help but notice the spring-fresh selections Spice has to offer, in addition to the famed Dutch oven, with brilliant cookware from just $18.

If you're playing around with small kitchen ideas for spring, and adore dopamine dining, Tia's line is the perfect place to start.

Fair warning: organize those small kitchen cabinets now because you're going to want plenty of room for the actor-turned-foodie's cookware and bakeware finds. From playful patterns to generous use of pastels, one of 2024's biggest small space color trends, the products will give you a little spring in your step.  

Tia previously revealed how having her own cookware line was a lifelong dream, and with this collection, we can reap the benefits in our own kitchens without breaking the bank.

Now we are putting these styles on our vision board (and in our shopping carts) as we embark on a spring home refresh

What to shop

Spice by Tia Mowry Dutch oven in pale greenFour colors
Savory Saffron 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Price: $72.20
Capacity: 6qt

And here it is: the show-stopper. With even heat retention, an easy-to-clean enamel, and a self-basting lid, this kitchen helper is everything you could want. Plus, the cheery colorways and floral decals on the lid make it a springtime must-have.

Red and blue pie dishStoneware
Sweet Basil 1.5 Quart Round Stoneware Pie Dish

Price: $17.14
Capacity (qt.): 1.5 

Picture this: a strawberry pie in this blue and red modernly designed number during an outdoor barbecue. Ah, perfection. The high-gloss dishware is a serving and baking essential. 

Floral bakeware1, 2, or 8 pieces
Goji Blossom 2-Piece Hand-Painted Ceramic Bakeware

Price: $39.99
Dimensions (in.): Various

Watercolor floral designs are practically mandatory for spring baking, and you'll be pleased to know the durable, versatile, and easy-to-clean set will help with all of your essentials.

Mint skillet4.5/5 stars
Healthy Nonstick Ceramic 14-Inch Mint Aluminum Skillet

Price: $44.88
Dimensions (in.): D14

A PFOA-free ceramic nonstick skillet crafted with aluminum construction, and in mint? Yes, please. 

Blue and green rectangular bakewareDishwasher safe
2 Quart Square Stoneware Bakeware in Blue and White

Price: $25
Dimensions (qt): 2

Bake or roast with this hand-painted beauty, oven-safe up to 420° F.

Mutlicolored boho dinnerware Three colors
Savory Saffron 12-Piece Teal Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set

Price: $82.06
Dimensions (in.): Various

No matter what you decide to whip up for yourself and loved ones, serve it all in style with these lively ceramic plates. Why not try mixing and matching between colorways?

If you're in search of more ways to spice up the best room of the house, opt for a colorful small kitchen idea for a fun and playful look and take our expert tips for designing a small kitchen into account before switching things up. 

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

