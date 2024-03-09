Easy small bedroom upgrades — 7 tips from designers

These easy small bedroom upgrades are seriously dreamy

Try easy small bedroom upgrades for beautiful effect such as this dusky pink bedroom with a yoga wall art print, a lamp with white drapes, and a rose gold bed with yellow bedding, a pink throw, and green circular throw pillow
(Image credit: Wayfair)
Adding easy small bedroom upgrades to your sleep space will make it a more relaxing place to catch some Zs.

We've spoken with interior designers who have all designed bedrooms for clients to find out their tricks for quickly transforming the room. From eliminating clutter to utilizing clever lighting, there is a lot you can do.

If you're looking for small bedroom ideas which won't take you much time to do and will have a fab effect, it's time to reach for these quick tips and tricks.

Easy small bedroom upgrades that are so beautiful

If you want to know how to refresh a small bedroom, finding quick upgrades is a smart place to start.

We have curated useful buys to match our expert's advice throughout, in case you want to get started as soon as possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Declutter

A deep purple bedroom with a corner of a pink bed, wall art on the walls, a wooden screen and hanging light, and a small patchwork chair at the foot of the bed with clothes on

(Image credit: Wayfair)

One of the simplest yet effective things you can do is learn how to declutter your small bedroom

“Removing any unwanted furniture pieces and decor and throwing away accumulated trash will instantly upgrade your bedroom,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

If you end up with any pieces you can’t relocate to other areas of the home, you could always donate these to secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill.

2. Replace heavy drapes

A pink and white bedroom with a light pink wall panel on the left, a gray bed with pink bedding and a yellow throw, a large window with white voile curtains, and a yellow ottoman

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

If you’re looking to make a small bedroom look bigger, going for breezy fabrics will help bring light into the space.

Artem suggests, “Replace heavy drapes with light and transparent curtains to allow the sun to flow in and to create a feeling of airiness in the room.”

You can either make these yourself so they fit snugly in the space or you can grab some budget-friendly ones, such as these Chyhomenyc Curtains from Amazon. Either way, this is an easy small bedroom upgrade.

A set of white linen curtains on a pole15 colors available
H.Versailtex Linen Curtains

Size (in.): W52 x L84
Made from: Linen
Price: $19.90

The key can certainly be simplicity sometimes, as these breezy and bright curtains prove.

A white tied up sheer curtain panel on a rodComes in white or ivory
Gracie Oaks Sheer Tie-up Shade

Size (in.): W42 x L63
Made from: Synthetic fabric
Price: $20.99

These are giving us all the wholesome, cottagecore decor vibes, thank to the sweet bow ties.

Two white curtain panels on a silver curtain poleMachine washable
Wayfair Basics Curtain Panel

Size (in.): H54 x W59
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $7.78

Enjoy soft light filtration in your bedroom with these graceful curtains.

3. Organize your closet

A white bedroom with a white closet, light gray walls, two frilled throw pillows on top of each other, a white vase with beige pampas grass in it, and a black and white wall art print

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

While this easy small bedroom upgrade doesn’t change the outside appearance of your room, it will make it much easier to use.

“Maximize closet space with efficient organization solutions, such as space-saving hangers (these Moralve Hangers on Amazon are Amazon's Choice), drawer organizers, and storage bins,” says Nina Lichtenstein, interior designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

A picture of Nina Lichtenstein, a woman wearing a green jumpsuit
Nina Lichtenstein

For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant family homes with modern feels. Her motto is bringing together function and beauty, without compromise, to embody unique visions of life.

From here, you can sort out your ‘floordrobe’ and place everything into your closet neatly with clever small bedroom storage ideas.

4. Change up fabrics

A dusky pink bedroom with a yoga wall art print, a lamp with white drapes, and a rose gold bed with yellow bedding, a pink throw, and green circular throw pillow, with a purple patterned rug underneath

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Curling up in the best bedding will make any home feel like a hotel. This easy small bedroom upgrade will take your room from one-star to five-star.

“Invest in high-quality sheets and a duvet cover complementary to your color scheme,” says Nina.

Looking for an even quicker fix than having to switch all your bedding? Reach for soft, plush decor.

“Adding throw pillows or a cozy blanket (we like the look of this highly-rated Threshold Knit Throw from Target) can instantly change the atmosphere in any room,” adds Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

A picture of Mohammad Ahmed in a brown suit
Mohammad Ahmed

Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He did his bachelors degree in Interior Designing at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and since then has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients.

A light green floral patterned duvet set with a duvet and four pillows, on a light wooden bed frameOrganic material
Orla Organic Percale Duvet Cover

Sizes: Twin, queen, king
Made from: Cotton
Price: From $148

Put some spring in your bedroom's step with this stunning sage green bedding cover.

A folded dusky pink blanket with tassels, tilted to the leftLightweight
Pavilia Light Pink Knit Throw Blanket

Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Acrylic
Price: $19.99

Throw this on any color bed to give it a soft and stylish finishing touch.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle in whiteFree silk eye mask
Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King
Material: Long-staple cotton
Price: From $554.20

Going for a full small bedroom upgrade? This pack has everything you could possibly need.

5. Swap out lighting

A white bedroom with a light blue bed, white bedding with a pink and dark blue throw pillow, a pink throw blanket, and a white nightstand with white and purple flowers and a brushed brass lamp

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Even if you hate turning on the big light, easy small bedroom upgrades can still include smaller options.

Mohammad suggests, “Switch out old light fixtures with more inviting ones for an inviting ambiance.”

We love twinkling string lights and our best candles in small bedrooms (this Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle on Amazon has notes of lavender and jasmine), as these always create a cozy look.

A set of three flameless candlesWeather-resistant
Angelloong Flickering Flameless Candles

Size (in.): H6 x W3
Made from: Resin
Price: $21.99

Save yourself from waking up in the night worrying if you've blown out your candles, as these are electric.

Twelve sets of fairy lightsAmazon's choice
SINAMER 12 Pack Fairy Lights

Size (in.): W7.52
Made from: Copper
Price: $9.99

Drape these along your bed headboard, along your windowsill, and even on top of your wardrobe.

A pink desk lampBudget-friendly
Mainstays LED Catch-All Base Desk Lamp

Size (in.): H14 x W5.20 x D5.20
Made from: Metal
Price: $7.88

Choose from cute pink or mint pastel shades, as well as moody gray or black.

6. Add fresh paint

A light blue bed with a red strawberry pattern, with a light brown jute headboard, a wooden tray with tomatoes and bread on the bed, and white scalloped nightstand with a glass vase, white tea pot, and books underneath

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

This might not be a super quick easy small bedroom upgrade, but it isn’t complicated to do and the lasting effects are brilliant

“New paint colors can totally change the feel and appearance of any room, especially small spaces that feel enclosed,” Mohammad says.

He adds light, neutral hues can help expand a smaller area by giving off more open and spacious vibes. 

Our favorite at the moment is Lick’s White 03 Matt, which is perfect for Scandi small bedrooms.

7. Clean reflective surfaces

A light green bedroom with a window with long white purple flower patterned drapes, a bed with a pink headboard and white bedding with white and purple sprigs next to it, and a scalloped jute rug at the foot of it

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

If you have mirrors in your sleep space, giving them a clean is a great easy small bedroom upgrade idea.

Artem says, “By scrubbing up mirrored closet doors, mirrors, and windows, you will allow more light to enter and reflect in the bedroom, and the whole room will feel fresher, too.”

To do this swiftly, we recommend removing dust with a duster, going in with a damp microfiber cloth (these Homexcel Cleaning Cloths are Amazon bestsellers), and then finishing with a dry microfiber cloth to remove any streaks.

If you're still getting smears, learn how to clean windows without streaks.

With these easy small bedroom upgrades, you can transform your small bedroom into a stylish and functional retreat. 

“Experiment with a combination of these ideas to create a personalized space that reflects your unique style while maximizing every inch of your compact haven,” Nina finishes by saying.

If your bedroom is looking a little tired, learning how to update an outdated small bedroom next may come in useful.

