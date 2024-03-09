Easy small bedroom upgrades — 7 tips from designers

Adding easy small bedroom upgrades to your sleep space will make it a more relaxing place to catch some Zs.

We've spoken with interior designers who have all designed bedrooms for clients to find out their tricks for quickly transforming the room. From eliminating clutter to utilizing clever lighting, there is a lot you can do.

If you're looking for small bedroom ideas which won't take you much time to do and will have a fab effect, it's time to reach for these quick tips and tricks.

Easy small bedroom upgrades that are so beautiful

If you want to know how to refresh a small bedroom, finding quick upgrades is a smart place to start.

We have curated useful buys to match our expert's advice throughout, in case you want to get started as soon as possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Declutter

One of the simplest yet effective things you can do is learn how to declutter your small bedroom.

“Removing any unwanted furniture pieces and decor and throwing away accumulated trash will instantly upgrade your bedroom,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight.

If you end up with any pieces you can’t relocate to other areas of the home, you could always donate these to secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill.

2. Replace heavy drapes

If you’re looking to make a small bedroom look bigger, going for breezy fabrics will help bring light into the space.

Artem suggests, “Replace heavy drapes with light and transparent curtains to allow the sun to flow in and to create a feeling of airiness in the room.”

You can either make these yourself so they fit snugly in the space or you can grab some budget-friendly ones, such as these Chyhomenyc Curtains from Amazon. Either way, this is an easy small bedroom upgrade.

3. Organize your closet

While this easy small bedroom upgrade doesn’t change the outside appearance of your room, it will make it much easier to use.

“Maximize closet space with efficient organization solutions, such as space-saving hangers (these Moralve Hangers on Amazon are Amazon's Choice), drawer organizers, and storage bins,” says Nina Lichtenstein, interior designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Nina Lichtenstein is a principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

From here, you can sort out your ‘floordrobe’ and place everything into your closet neatly with clever small bedroom storage ideas.

4. Change up fabrics

Curling up in the best bedding will make any home feel like a hotel. This easy small bedroom upgrade will take your room from one-star to five-star.

“Invest in high-quality sheets and a duvet cover complementary to your color scheme,” says Nina.

Looking for an even quicker fix than having to switch all your bedding? Reach for soft, plush decor.

“Adding throw pillows or a cozy blanket (we like the look of this highly-rated Threshold Knit Throw from Target) can instantly change the atmosphere in any room,” adds Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Organic material Orla Organic Percale Duvet Cover Shop at Anthropologie Sizes: Twin, queen, king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $148 Put some spring in your bedroom's step with this stunning sage green bedding cover. Lightweight Pavilia Light Pink Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $19.99 Throw this on any color bed to give it a soft and stylish finishing touch. Free silk eye mask Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle Shop at Brooklinen Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King

Material: Long-staple cotton

Price: From $554.20 Going for a full small bedroom upgrade? This pack has everything you could possibly need.

5. Swap out lighting

Even if you hate turning on the big light, easy small bedroom upgrades can still include smaller options.

Mohammad suggests, “Switch out old light fixtures with more inviting ones for an inviting ambiance.”

We love twinkling string lights and our best candles in small bedrooms (this Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle on Amazon has notes of lavender and jasmine), as these always create a cozy look.

Weather-resistant Angelloong Flickering Flameless Candles Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6 x W3

Made from: Resin

Price: $21.99 Save yourself from waking up in the night worrying if you've blown out your candles, as these are electric. Amazon's choice SINAMER 12 Pack Fairy Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W7.52

Made from: Copper

Price: $9.99 Drape these along your bed headboard, along your windowsill, and even on top of your wardrobe. Budget-friendly Mainstays LED Catch-All Base Desk Lamp Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H14 x W5.20 x D5.20

Made from: Metal

Price: $7.88 Choose from cute pink or mint pastel shades, as well as moody gray or black.

6. Add fresh paint

This might not be a super quick easy small bedroom upgrade, but it isn’t complicated to do and the lasting effects are brilliant

“New paint colors can totally change the feel and appearance of any room, especially small spaces that feel enclosed,” Mohammad says.

He adds light, neutral hues can help expand a smaller area by giving off more open and spacious vibes.

Our favorite at the moment is Lick’s White 03 Matt, which is perfect for Scandi small bedrooms.

7. Clean reflective surfaces

If you have mirrors in your sleep space, giving them a clean is a great easy small bedroom upgrade idea.

Artem says, “By scrubbing up mirrored closet doors, mirrors, and windows, you will allow more light to enter and reflect in the bedroom, and the whole room will feel fresher, too.”

To do this swiftly, we recommend removing dust with a duster, going in with a damp microfiber cloth (these Homexcel Cleaning Cloths are Amazon bestsellers), and then finishing with a dry microfiber cloth to remove any streaks.

If you're still getting smears, learn how to clean windows without streaks.

With these easy small bedroom upgrades, you can transform your small bedroom into a stylish and functional retreat.

“Experiment with a combination of these ideas to create a personalized space that reflects your unique style while maximizing every inch of your compact haven,” Nina finishes by saying.

If your bedroom is looking a little tired, learning how to update an outdated small bedroom next may come in useful.