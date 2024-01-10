6 of the best cooling mattress toppers and pads for summer 2024 — reviewed and rated 4 stars or more

Hot or sweaty sleeper in need of the best cooling mattress topper? We know why you're here: you constantly keep overheating at night. Well, not anymore — thanks to these temperature-reducing toppers and pads.

We've had a bunch of sweaty sleepers do the testing for us to confirm that these three toppers and pads truly are the best of the bunch. So, gone are the days of you having to sleep with one leg out of your covers to sleep at the right temperature.

But what's the difference between a topper and a pad? A mattress topper is designed to add depth and extra comfort to your mattress, while keeping you cool, whereas a mattress pad is super thin so will only keep you cool without adding an extra layer to your mattress.

We've got plenty of recommendations on what to do to help you sleep in the heat, but the one buy that will make a difference is a cooling topper or pad. How come? Adding a temperature-regulating topper to your mattress will make a world of difference in both the winter and the summer. Especially if your mattress isn't very breathable and even more so if you share a bed with someone (human, pet, or both!) and if live in a warm climate.

How does a cooling mattress topper or pad work? Most of these buys are infused with gel, graphite, or some sort of cooling technology to help you dissipate heat throughout the night.

The best cooling mattress toppers and pads to buy in 2024

The best cooling mattress topper

Rated our very best mattress topper for hot sleepers and keeping cool, this affordable pick might just be the answer to all of your bedroom woes. Incredibly cooling and cushioning with a thick memory foam layer, this topper will transform your sweaty sleep experience and it will make your mattress even more comfortable should you need it. Oh, and its ergonomic design is for any body weight, any body type, and any sleeper — your spine will stay perfectly aligned no matter what. You can choose from three thickness levels that influence the softness of the product — the thicker the plusher, typically. But, if you prefer a softer base we'd probably suggest that you avoid it as it's quite firm.

This memory foam topper has been infused with gel that is ventilated with purpose-made holes. This allows the air to flow and your body to cool as you sleep. The washable bamboo cover is also breathable, helping to keep your body temperature neutral. It fits on your mattress thanks to thick straps that keep it in place.

The Subrtex gel-infused topper helped our tester Alex Shimalla sleep sweat-free. But more so, it gave her super old bed a new lease of life. She found the medium to have the ultimate Goldilocks effect in being not too soft, and not too hard. She noted little to no motion transfer and although she often wakes up sweating most nights, when sleeping on this topper she actually woke up cold (this is definitely not a complaint!). The most impressive thing? The cheap price. However just an FYI: the warranty is a little confusing.

The best cooling mattress pad

2. Slumber Cloud Core Mattress Pad This totally washable pad is perfect if you don't want to add depth to your mattress Our expert review: Specifications Type : Mattress pad Material : 40% NASA-approved Outlast® viscose / 60% cotton top cover Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King Thickness: 1" Care : Machine washable and tumble dryer friendly Price: $179 – $339 Today's Best Deals View at Slumber Cloud View at Slumber Cloud Check Amazon Reasons to buy + NASA-inspired cooling technology + Temperature regulating + Hypoallergenic + Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certified Technology + 300 thread count cover + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Thin - Won't fix a bad mattress

If you'd rather have a mattress pad than a topper because you don't want to add height to your mattress or any extra cushioning to your existing base, then the Slumber Cloud Core Mattress Pad is for you. Even though it's thin, it still takes a proactive approach to temperature control by absorbing and storing excess heat when temperatures are too warm and releasing heat when temperatures are too cold — it's great for all-year-round use. Made with NASA-developed technology originally used to regulate the temperature in space suits, it's rated our best mattress protector for cooling, too. Oh, and its quilted HDPE/polyester blend cover holds a lining treated with Outlast technology — a Certified Space Technology by the Space Foundation.

Yes, this mattress pad's viscose fabric uses NASA-developed technology designed to keep spacesuits cool. Thousands of reviewers have credited it with reducing or even eliminating their night sweats. Our reviewer Kaitlin can vouch for this. Slumber Cloud explains the material features "thousands of microscopic beads called Thermocules, and each one is set to a specific temperature. This counteracts any temperature fluctuations you might experience during the night. As your temperature increases, the beads absorb and store any excess heat away from your body to keep you cool."

As we've already mentioned, this is a pad, not a topper so it won't add any extra comfort or depth to your mattress. It offers a thin, crinkle-free waterproof barrier between your mattress and you. Our reviewer Katilin really noticed this difference as she didn't overheat once while sleeping on top of hers. It stayed put all night long and she loved that it fits mattresses that are up to 20" deep. The Slumber Cloud cooling pad simply does its job at what it claims to do: cool. The price is justified, in our eyes. But, if your mattress is past its sleep-by date, we would suggest scrolling for a thicker, foam topper option instead.

The best cooling mattress for back sleepers

As a back sleeper, our contributing editor, Rose Cain is obsessed with this Parachute mattress topper. It's marshmallowy-soft, filled with hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly fill (ideal for people who live with asthma), and has a lightweight and breathable cotton sateen shell. Though it might appear thick and squishy, this topper will pay dividends to back sleepers looking to mask all of the sins of an old rental mattress.

Unlike some of the other cooling mattresses in this guide — this bed accessory won't budge, thanks to its baffle box construction. Because of this, it doesn't come with elastic straps.

Coincidentally, Rose tested this cooling mattress topper in the peak of a Texan summer, so we're convinced that if will work in extreme weather, it should be fit for purpose in milder conditions. In her words: "If it can last for a straight month of 100+ degrees, I’m confident it can handle any climate."

She warns front sleepers should find an alternate topper as it won't be firm enough. And, it doesn't appear to have a trial period. So if you snooze (and aren't satisfied with it) — you might lose.

The best cooling mattress topper for pressure relief

On-site, the TEMPUR-ADAPT markets itself as having a "breathable, high-stretch knit cover with superior moisture-wicking technology to help you stay cool and comfortable.", but what does this mean to the everyday sleeper? We let our reviewer, Paige Cerulli answer that by testing this topper over two weeks.

As someone who lives with chronic pain, she noticed that after just a fortnight, it reduced her discomfort and eased her pressure points. And while many mattress pads seduce you with promises of a buttery sinking-in feeling, this one pledges to support you and reduce motion transfer. Handy if you sleep next to your partner. The topper also has four elastic straps if you or your companion are particularly shifty sleepers.

Maintenance-wise, this item features a removable, machine-washable cover so you can refresh your sleep space as often as you like (once a month, ideally). Though it's helpful to know that this accessory is dust mite and allergen-resistant. And, for full reassurance, it is covered by a 10-year warranty which means that if it has a manufacturer’s defect within a decade, the brand will replace or repair it. Do look out for special offers and gifts when buying this cooling mattress topper. At the time, TEMPUR had a 20% off promotion, plus a complimentary cloud pillow and sleep mask (worth $118).

The best organic cooling mattress topper

If you're looking for a seriously plush (and deep) mattress topper that's cooling and organic, then stop your search. To be paired with your organic mattress (if you have one), this topper will keep you cool all night long — and it's free from chemicals. If you have a mattress that's too firm for you, this is a great buy. Although a word of warning: though thick, this mattress topper is so plush that it wouldn't be able to rescue a super old and tired mattress.

This mattress topper is filled with cross-cut memory foam and microfiber blend and it's five inches thick. It offers superior breathability in comparison to solid or shredded memory foam toppers to encourage air to flow as you sleep. The first night may seem a little lumpy, but trust us — after this fancy foam has molded to your body, it'll feel like sleeping on a cloud.

Our tester Louise used this topper on her standard landlord-provided mattress. She's a side sleeper and usually prefers a firmer base to sleep on, but she noticed almost immediately that it made her medium-firm mattress feel a lot softer. The foam adapted to her body to the point to cushion her joints, and she's usually someone a hot sleeper — but she definitely didn't overheat and her mattress felt more breathable than normal. Just an FYI: it only comes in a King or a Queen BUT one of the best things about this topper is that you get a 100-night trial in case it's not your thing (it will be). And a five-year warranty.

The best value cooling mattress topper

6. Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper An affordable mattress topper, starting from $99 Our expert review: Specifications Type: Gel and memory foam Material: CertiPUR-USÂ® certified foams Sizes: Twin, full, queen and king Thickness: 2" or 3" options Care: Spot clean Price: From $99 Today's Best Deals View at Zinus View at Zinus Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Ideal for softening firm mattresses + Cozy for back sleepers + Doesn’t get hot like most memory foam + No off-gassing smells + Washable cover Reasons to avoid - Not the most supportive - Too plush for side sleepers - Shifts around on mattress

According to our contributing editor, Camryn Rabideau, the Zinus ultra cool gel memory foam mattress topper will make your bed feel as plush as a pillow-top — at an affordable price. Its soft feel is incredibly cozy for back sleepers, and if you're a hot sleeper — the gel memory foam stops you from overheating.

While she awarded a silver badge to this topper, it certainly split the 2-person crowd. As a side sleeper, she felt it provided inadequate support, however, her boyfriend (a back sleeper) says he had "the best sleep in months". She did love that the Jacquard cover can be removed and machine-washed for easy maintenance.

She warns that, unlike toppers with straps, this topper does tend to shift about, often taking your best bed sheets along for the ride.

What to consider when choosing a cooling mattress topper

Finding the right cooling topper will mainly depend on whether you're needing something to up the comfort levels as well as cool your bed. If you're searching for a cheaper way to upgrade your bed, then see our how to choose a mattress topper guide. Otherwise here are a few things to consider:

Cooling materials Cooling mattress pads are made from materials that absorb body heat and body moisture and regulate your temperature. There is a range of different materials used (some well-guarded secrets), but all aim to increase breathability, which helps cool you down, and reduce sweat. The most breathable materials include cotton, bamboo, open-air, and gel foams.

Cooling mattress pads are made from materials that absorb body heat and body moisture and regulate your temperature. There is a range of different materials used (some well-guarded secrets), but all aim to increase breathability, which helps cool you down, and reduce sweat. The most breathable materials include cotton, bamboo, open-air, and gel foams. Extra support: It's worth ensuring the cooling mattress pad you choose is comfortable. Memory foam options combine cooling properties with extra support.

It's worth ensuring the cooling mattress pad you choose is comfortable. Memory foam options combine cooling properties with extra support. Fit: Most cooling mattress pads simply sit on top of your existing mattress. If you're fidgety, look out for one that has elasticated straps to keep it in place. If not, you'll have to haul it back into position every few days.

Most cooling mattress pads simply sit on top of your existing mattress. If you're fidgety, look out for one that has elasticated straps to keep it in place. If not, you'll have to haul it back into position every few days. Cost: A mattress topper is a much cheaper solution than investing in a brand-new mattress. But if you're seriously overheating, it's worth spending your savings on a breathable mattress with temperature regulation and cooling at its core.

FAQs

Do cooling mattress toppers really cool? Short answer: Yes! It may seem like a gimmick, but honestly, a great cooling topper uses impressive temperature control technology and naturally breathable materials to create a cool-to-the-touch sleep surface. Take it from me, they do make a difference. Most mattress brands that offer toppers will have sleep trials, warranties, and free returns policies to make the most of anyway, so you can try if you're not yet fully convinced.

How we test cooling mattress toppers

A quick summary of how we test mattresses and toppers: Our expert mattress testers sleep on each featured mattress topper for at least two weeks. All our mattress reviews are based on the real-life experience of using these products at home. Some of our mattress topper reviews are done by members of the Real Homes team, otherwise, we ask our trusted freelancers to sleep on a topper or two for us. All of the cooling toppers and pads featured in this guide have been reviewed, and we've currently got a couple more in review right now. We always consider value for money, construction, comfort, and support, whilst focusing, in this case, particularly on their cooling properties. Whilst not forgetting factors like edge support, motion transfer, and spinal alignment, of course.

Meet our cooling mattress topper reviewers:

Paige Cerulli Contributing editor Paige Cerulli is one of our contributing editors and tested the TEMPUR-Adapt mattress topper in her home for several weeks. She has a keen interest in equestrianism and lives with chronic back pain.

Alex Shimalla Social Links Navigation Contributing editor Alex S is one of our contributing editors at Real Homes and she slept with the Subrtex Memory Foam Mattress Topper for four weeks.

Kaitlin Madden Former editor in chief Kaitlin tested all the mattress protectors in our buying guide, including the Slumber Cloud Core Mattress Pad. This meant she got to compare each protector, and the one from Slumber Cloud came out on top for its cooling abilities.