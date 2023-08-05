The best picnic blankets for creating the cutest spreads

'Tis the season of the picnic! Wherever you turn, be it TikTok, Pinterest, or Instagram, aesthetically pleasing al fresco dining is taking over. Because, of course, a cute outdoor lunch didn’t happen if you didn’t capture it, right? Yup, let’s be real; the picnic accessories are just as important as the snacks, and we can’t help but give the OG essential some love.
That’s right, let’s give it up for the picnic blanket. No outdoor snack-a-thon could happen without one and there are so many budget-friendly options on the market. From cute, cartoony strawberries to ditsy florals and a classic striped pattern, here are the best blankets to rest your butt on, watch some clouds from, and chow down on a sandwich from.
The cutest picnic blankets to elevate your summer
These picnic blankets maintain the aesthetic but won't leave you dewy, dirty, or desperately shoving them into another bag. Most are resistant to the elements, some have carrying straps, and others can be thrown into the wash after some serious picnicking.
Check, mate
Price: $99
There’s something nostalgic about picnics so here we have included this sweet checkered blanket, with crayon-colored squares in baby blue. This blanket is a summertime staple with a water-resistant finish and protection against sand, too. It’s non-stick, so you won’t get caught on wet grass and it can be wiped down. Plus, once you’ve had your fun, you can just throw it in the washing machine and it’s good to go!
Artsy
Price: $24.99
If color is your thing, we doubt you’ll be able to resist this artistic, abstract design. At 60 inches x 80 inches, it’s considered a little larger than your average, so you’ll easily get four friends around it, no problem. It's resistant to sand and water, making it a pretty and practical option. To clean it, just wipe it down. Probably our favorite thing about this blanket, though, is that it’s designed to roll up, fold, and latch up super easily, so you can pack it tightly and take it everywhere with you.
Nautical chic
Price: $29.99
Our homeware hero always comes through with the goods. These classic red and white stripes remind us of lighthouses and all things nautical, which makes it an especially chic accessory for beach picnics. Easily use it on the go and when you’re done, sling the carry strap over your shoulder fuss-free. Plus, there’s an adorable little striped cooler bag you can buy separately, which completes the look and keeps your wine at a crisp temperature — very crucial!
Pop of color
Price: $19.99
If you’re lucky enough to be a summer baby and are throwing your birthday party at the beach, in the park, or even in your backyard, you’ll need some good-sized blankets to cater for everybody. This stripey little number is on the larger side, so you can expect to get four or five people sitting around it. Plus, the muted colors are really on-trend and will work with a mash-up of other blankets as well. Expect all the best features, too. It's water resistant, machine washable, and has a wrap-up design and strap.
Minimalist
Price: $31.99
Monochrome babes, this one’s for you. Who says picnic blankets can’t rock a chic vibe? This black-and-white graphic print is sure to make the other picnickers' heads turn, and it’s so on-trend, it might even work at home, too. For al fresco outings, the water-repellent plastic backing is handy, as is the over-the-shoulder strap. Pair with monochrome tableware to complete the lewk.
Fruity
Price: $70
Possibly our favorite design of this entire round-up, Baggu brings it with this adorable quilted blanket covered in illustrated strawberries. Made of recycled nylon and polyester, the product features some padding for comfort and a little handle to make carrying it easier. If you haven’t checked out Baggu before, we think you’re gonna love its colorful Scandi style. Plus, name a better color combo than pink and red, right?!
Flower power
Price: $99
We love artist Marta Barragan Camarasa’s oh-so-pretty wildflower design picked out here by our homeware faithful Urban Outfitters. It’s giving outdoors girlie this summer, and we’re ready to embrace that energy and look hella cute while doing it. Not only is this blanket knocking it out of the park aesthetically, but it also has some handy practical features, too. For example, its UV coating protects against fading and it has a li’l strap for toting around.
Museum-worthy
Price: $29.98
Who doesn’t like to appreciate a little art while enjoying their chips and dips? This dreamy blanket is seemingly inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting and we’re here for it. This gorgeous design is, yes, a little more high brow but also has a velvet finish which makes it super luxurious. In fact, we think you’ll be the talk of the park once this you’re seen out and about with this beauty!
Groovy bb
Price: $59.99
This boho blanket is giving us some serious Free People energy but on a budget. Its soft, woven material has a whimsical feel and the earthy color palette and dandelion illustrations would be so at home in a meadow setting. While wipe-down blankets are great and all, we also like that this one is more tactile. When the weather gets colder, you can layer this piece up on your couch as an extra throw, and simply flip it over to make the most of the second design.