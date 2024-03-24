Entertaining outdoors? These essentials from $35 will get the party started in your small space

Ready to party al fresco? Entertaining outdoors is almost upon us and when it arrives, along with glorious warmer weather, you'll want to stock up on some fun necessities for your open-air get-together.
You likely have the basics like dinnerware covered, but some not-so-obvious must-haves can completely transform the feel of your outdoor soirée.
As you begin to prepare for the influx of vitamin D, wow your visitors with these hosting essentials you'll love for your small backyard — they'll make a big difference.
It's time for entertaining outdoors
Likely, your small backyard ideas are complete with help from your outdoor furniture and dining sets. To put the finishing touches on what you already have, Padma Lakshmi's outdoor entertaining tips advises paying attention to small details.
"When entertaining, I want every piece on the table to be just as meaningful and impactful as the food, company, and conversation itself," she says.
Whether it's a nod to nostalgia with your food offerings, embracing adorable outdoor decor trends, or setting the tone with playful outdoor string lights, the main takeaway, above all, is to welcome loved ones with open arms.
"I think when guests come to your home you want them to feel comfortable," Padma adds. "It's all about making people feel like they belong there."
These clever buys will only enhance the vibe when you're entertaining outdoors, even if you're working with tight quarters. Ready to get the party started? Let us know what we can bring!
What to shop
These not-so-obvious entertaining essentials will soon become regular fixtures in your backyard bashes. And if you haven't already, shop the beautiful Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer collection for bright, bold outdoor dinnerware.
Six colors
Price:
Was $200, now $128
Dimensions (in.): H23.2 x W19.3'' x L19.3
Keep drinks cold and snacks in place with this nifty two-in-one trinket that's made of all-weather resin and is UV resistant.
Bluetooth
Price: $111.78
Dimensions (in.): 7.91 x 5.12 x 8.26
What party is complete without music? This portable Bluetooth speaker set will liven up your bash, courtesy of your favorite artists. Plus, the natural bamboo adds to the outdoor aesthetic.
Six colors
Price: $39.99
Dimensions (in.): D4.5 x W4.5 x H8.7
If those dinners turn into late-night gab sessions, get a little extra light with help from this dimmable, portable, battery-operated lamp.
Retro
Price:
Was $39.99, now $34.99
Dimensions (in.): 13.38 x 9.63 x 8.63
Why settle for ice cream when you can up the nostalgia factor with your favorite childhood treats: snow cones?
Acacia wood, bamboo
Price: $58
Dimensions (in.): H0.5 x 11
No matter what you're serving outside, chances are there are going to be some creepy crawlers that are delighted by the food, too. Keep them out of your apps with this nifty serving tool.
Indoor/outdoor
Price:
Was $99.99, now $65.57
Dimensions (in.): 7 x 5 x 2.7
Projection size (in.): 40-200
Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
The best outdoor projectors will make al fresco films a must for your warm-weather get-togethers. the TMY Mini Projector features newly improved audio features, extensive connection opportunities, and a new 9500L LED light source.
While you have spring and summer weather on the brain, be sure to scope out cute, new Walmart balcony furniture and decor that will make your space pop. Plus, the Big Wayfair outdoor furniture sale is underway with savings you won't want to pass up.