Entertaining outdoors? These essentials from $35 will get the party started in your small space

Ready to party al fresco? Entertaining outdoors is almost upon us and when it arrives, along with glorious warmer weather, you'll want to stock up on some fun necessities for your open-air get-together.

You likely have the basics like dinnerware covered, but some not-so-obvious must-haves can completely transform the feel of your outdoor soirée.

As you begin to prepare for the influx of vitamin D, wow your visitors with these hosting essentials you'll love for your small backyard — they'll make a big difference.

It's time for entertaining outdoors

A post shared by Real Homes (@real_homes) A photo posted by on

Likely, your small backyard ideas are complete with help from your outdoor furniture and dining sets. To put the finishing touches on what you already have, Padma Lakshmi's outdoor entertaining tips advises paying attention to small details.

"When entertaining, I want every piece on the table to be just as meaningful and impactful as the food, company, and conversation itself," she says.

Whether it's a nod to nostalgia with your food offerings, embracing adorable outdoor decor trends, or setting the tone with playful outdoor string lights, the main takeaway, above all, is to welcome loved ones with open arms.

"I think when guests come to your home you want them to feel comfortable," Padma adds. "It's all about making people feel like they belong there."

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These clever buys will only enhance the vibe when you're entertaining outdoors, even if you're working with tight quarters. Ready to get the party started? Let us know what we can bring!

What to shop

These not-so-obvious entertaining essentials will soon become regular fixtures in your backyard bashes. And if you haven't already, shop the beautiful Anthropologie x Alexandra Farmer collection for bright, bold outdoor dinnerware.

While you have spring and summer weather on the brain, be sure to scope out cute, new Walmart balcony furniture and decor that will make your space pop. Plus, the Big Wayfair outdoor furniture sale is underway with savings you won't want to pass up.