Backyard games for adults under $40 to scoop up this spring

We found the perfect backyard games for adults that are small space and wallet-friendly. Loser cleans up after the BBQ!

Backyard games for adults, including a cornhole set and a ring toss on a red and white gingham picnic style background
(Image credit: Canva + Amazon, Wayfair)
By Danielle Valente
Let's be honest: backyard games for adults are as necessary for your outdoor space as a new bed of pansies and comfy lounge chairs. 

Once the warm weather and sunshine swoop in, you'll feel inclined to take your activities al fresco. Why not designate a spot for some competitive fun after the BBQ you've been planning? 

Small backyard ideas are incomplete without entertainment, no matter who's over for a visit, so start scoping out a few fun and budget-friendly game selections ASAP. 

Backyard games for adults under $40

Aesthetics are important when creating the ultimate outdoor oasis, but once you have your backyard privacy ideas on lock, your garden intact, and your lawn care up to snuff, what's next? Backyard games for adults and families will inject some fun.

If you're planning on outdoor entertaining this season, or if you'd simply like a retreat once your office hours wrap up for the day, these fun selections will beckon you into the backyard.

Should you have more space to work with, consider the GoSports Ladder Toss Game Set from Target for $32.99, WOOD CITY Giant Tumbling Timber Tower Game from Amazon, a Jenga dupe that expands from 2-4', or Magnolia's Indoor/Outdoor Roll-up Shuffleboard on sale for $28.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Collapsible and portable cornhole game400+ bought this month
Juegoal Collapsible Portable Cornhole

Price: Was $24.99, now $22.49
Dimensions (in.): 23.8 x 35.8 x 8.2

Who doesn't appreciate some multitasking? One side of this portable game is perfect for cornhole, the other for tic-tac-toe. Even better? It's easy to clean up and store when you're ready to pack it all in. 

Ringtoss game4.7/5 stars
Rustic Ring Toss Outdoor Game

Price: $39.92
Dimensions (in.): 8.5 x 16.5 x 16.5

Charming, rustic, and weather-resistant, this ring toss game actually allows you to play 15 different variations, so make sure to bring your game face. When all is said and done, pack it up.

Giant Monopoly board for outdoor gameMultiple games
Monopoly Board Game Giant Edition

Price: Was $27.02, now $16.79
Dimensions (in.): 5.42 x 3.31 x 0.1

Did you know some of your favorite board games are available in large, outdoor versions? Take the real estate fun to the patio and don't land yourself in jail.

If you're looking for more ways to stay busy in the backyard, the best outdoor projectors will come in handy for a movie night once the sun goes down. And, if the weather is still on the cool side, fire pits will keep you cozy while you burn marshmallows for s'mores.

