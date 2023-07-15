9 picnic accessories to take your al fresco dining to the next level

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to hosting a picnic, I’m a big believer in fully committing to the aesthetic. It’s clearly by no means necessary, but I’m all about swapping the plastic cups and plates for prettier ones, loading up a wicker hamper, and creating a really cute set-up that feels suitably rustic and cottagecore in style.

It’s not just about the yummy food — it’s about the whole vibe. So, I’m always on the lookout for any accessories that’ll bring some added prestige to my summer picnics. And I thought I’d share some of my favorite finds with you!

From gingham blankets to cute acrylic drinks dispensers, these buys are just what you’ll need if you feel like taking your summer party hosting skills to the next level. So, throw on a suitably flowy floral dress, pack your hamper, and let’s go…

Best picnic accessories

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.