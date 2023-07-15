9 picnic accessories to take your al fresco dining to the next level

When it comes to hosting a picnic, I’m a big believer in fully committing to the aesthetic. It’s clearly by no means necessary, but I’m all about swapping the plastic cups and plates for prettier ones, loading up a wicker hamper, and creating a really cute set-up that feels suitably rustic and cottagecore in style.
It’s not just about the yummy food — it’s about the whole vibe. So, I’m always on the lookout for any accessories that’ll bring some added prestige to my summer picnics. And I thought I’d share some of my favorite finds with you!
From gingham blankets to cute acrylic drinks dispensers, these buys are just what you’ll need if you feel like taking your summer party hosting skills to the next level. So, throw on a suitably flowy floral dress, pack your hamper, and let’s go…
Best picnic accessories
$54.89
You don’t necessarily need a picnic basket to have a picnic — but if you want to truly master the romantic, cottagecore aesthetic, it’s well worth getting yourself one. Both practical and pretty, this bestselling hamper comes with a large insulated compartment that’ll keep your food fresh, and plastic wine glasses and stainless steel cutlery for four people. But best of all, the plywood lid comes with foldable legs, and doubles as a sweet little picnic table.
$32
Swap the boring plastic plates for this gorgeous set of four bamboo melamine ones. As side plates, they’re the perfect size for snacking, and I just can’t get enough of their glossy tint and crystal-like appearance. Best of all, you’ve got three stand-out colors to choose from — medium pink, neutral motif, and turquoise.
$36.99
Desperate to get comfy? Then definitely layer some floor cushions on top of your picnic throw or blanket. This one is the perfect size for lounging, in a gorgeous blue color that’s been finished with modern and delicate pintuck detailing. Go on — you deserve a little extra padding!
$27.99
When it comes to picnic blankets, I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve got a lot of requirements. Any serious contenders must be able to go in the washing machine, have a waterproof backing for easily shaking off dirt and grass, and fold up small when not in use. This one checks all those boxes — as well as also being very on-trend with its sage green and white gingham print.
$10
If you’re planning on sharing out punch at your picnic, then ditch the heavy jug or jar in favor of this clever beverage dispenser. Made from sturdy yet lightweight acrylic, it can hold up to 1.5 gallons of your drink of choice, and the handy tap dispenser means you won't have to worry about any leaks or spills.
$160
Every good picnic needs a background playlist, and ice-cold drinks — and this multi-functional queen takes care of both. A two-in-one cooler and speaker, it can hold up to sixteen standard-sized cans with ice, connects to FM radio, and also comes with aux and USB ports. Plus, when fully charged, you can enjoy up to six hours of playtime.
$48
I love my friends — but I’m not sure I can fill a whole day with just chit chat. So, I’m all about bringing along a game or activity. To stay in-line with the wholesome picnic vibe, I love the idea of having an old-school game like Monopoly on hand. The style and design of this board really fits the vintage aesthetic I’m looking to achieve — and I just know it would look really cute in pictures.
$10.94
If there aren’t chips and dips, then can you really call it a picnic? For an added level of prestige, ditch the plastic tubs, and decant your dips into these four cute removable mini bowls. They come in this stylish galvanized steel serving tray that, so are really easy to transport as a set.
$110
A definite step-up from a floor cushion, this folding seat is perfect if you’re planning on a lengthy picnic, and want to stay comfortable throughout. It comes in two playful and bright colors, has been cushioned with soft cotton terry towelling, and boasts a sturdy steel frame that can be adjusted to six different reclining settings. You’ll feel like an absolute queen!