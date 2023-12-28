8 places to store appliances in a small kitchen

If you need to store appliances in a small kitchen but you’re clean out of ideas, we are here to help. With the experience of our professional organizers, you‘ll be getting crafty with these fresh and creative places to stash your air fryer, slow cooker, and more in no time.

Although your kitchen might be small, there is always room to store your favorite appliances. Your shelves, cabinets, pantry, and other little nooks in your small kitchen will most certainly hold all of your favorite gadgets.

We spoke to three home organizers, who provided tips on where to store your appliances in your small kitchen. By utilizing these tips, you can create a functional and organized kitchen space that will make cooking and baking a breeze.

Where to store appliances in a small kitchen

Although we all love using our small kitchen appliances, they may be a hassle in terms of storage, especially if you live in a small studio or one-bedroom apartment.

“Appliances come in all shapes, sizes, and weights,” says professional organizer Marcia Sloman. “Storing each has its own challenges, and frequency of use must also be considered when planning placement.”

She explains when small kitchens have limited storage and counter space, carefully choosing which essential appliances you’ll take will save you a headache in the longer term.

1. Lower shelves

Be mindful about the size and shape of your appliances when trying to store them. Heavy appliances such as the best blenders or food processors should be placed on lower shelves, preferably pull-outs or swing-outs such as these slide-a-shelves from Wayfair.

Lifting them from an upper shelf could cause accidents. Placing them below gives you easier access. "It’s best to store them close to the countertop on which they will be used," says Marcia.

2. Upper wall cabinet

It may seem like an obvious one, but you need to utilize every small kitchen cabinet you have available. "Lightweight appliances such as mini choppers can be placed on upper cabinet shelves, since they are easily accessible," says Sloman.

Smaller items like handheld tools can be stored in some nice storage baskets to keep them organized. If you're completely out of space and are looking to install a new cabinet, you can pick up this upper cabinet from Wayfair.

3. Pantry

The least often used appliances, such as an ice cream maker, should be stored in a kitchen pantry, according to Marcia. "These appliances must be kept out of the main kitchen area," she says.

If you're in a small kitchen, you can pick up a reasonably sized pantry unit for extra storage if you don't already have one. We like the Aralene kitchen pantry from Wayfair, as it's pretty budget-friendly, coming in under $200 for a large piece of furniture.

You can sort out your storage with some pantry organizers to keep your shelves in top-notch shape. And, if a full pantry is totally out of reach, try creating a mini pantry out of shelving in the dining or living room.

4. Rolling cart

Most frequently used appliances just have to live on top of the counter or on a separate rolling cart. Trust us, adding a kitchen cart or portable island is so helpful in a small space.

A rolling cart like this Ottfried island from Wayfair is a great option, as it can be pushed out of the way when not in use, or rolled toward an outlet to use. What's even better is that the Ottfried cart has a center island stainless-steel table with a solid wood top that you could place appliances on top of.

Marcia suggests organizing your countertop to include these appliances, as with forward planning, you’ll always have workable prep space.

5. Cubby boxes

When in doubt, storage bins to the rescue! Jonathan Clark, Creative Director for Shelved says, "Cubby boxes work well for highlighting key items, such as decorative glassware or your favorite kitchen gadget."

We love these mDesign bamboo slotted bins from West Elm, as they provide a wide variety of arrangement options. Plus, they look great too. Try storing them on an open or floating shelf to display your set-up.

6. Modern shelving units

If your small kitchen lacks serious storage, try out some renter-friendly shelving solutions. "A conventional kitchen can often lack surface area, so any additional vertical storage is key to keeping worktops clear for food prepping," says Johnathan.

A modular shelving unit such as these REIBII storage shelves from Amazon, would be ideal for storing kitchen must-haves, all the way from spices and crockery to everyday kitchen appliances.

Make sure you invest in something large enough to hold everything you're going to need, but not so large that it won't fit into your small kitchen. We'd suggest using a measuring tape to check the dimensions of your space and see if the unit you'd like to get fits well before purchasing.

7. Drawers

Designate a deep drawer for storing small appliances. Professional organizer, Shantae Duckworth, suggests using drawer dividers or organizers such as this steel pull-out drawer from Wayfair to keep appliances separated and easily visible.

"Deep drawers provide ample space for items like blenders, food processors, or stand mixers," Shantae says.

If you have a kitchen island such as the Kiyoko wood prep table from Wayfair, utilize the space underneath to store small appliances.

8. Lower cabinets

"When it comes to small appliances, you have to really think about what you use regularly and what you don't use so much," says Shantae.

If you do use the appliance a lot, you're going to want to store it in a low cabinet such as the ones you'll locate in the Sharlene accent cabinet from Wayfair.

Shantae adds that you want to make sure you have easy access to it, as you need to make use of that vertical space in a small kitchen.

FAQs

What are some tips for organizing appliances in a small kitchen? Group together appliances that are used for the same purpose, such as blenders and food processors. This will help to keep your kitchen organized and make it easier to find what you need. Label your containers so you know what's inside, and keeping your countertops clear of appliances as much as possible. This will create more space and make your kitchen look more organized.

What are some of the best small appliances for a small kitchen? Blender: A blender is a great way to make quick and easy smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

Food processor: A food processor is a versatile appliance that can be used for chopping, slicing, grating, and mixing.

Toaster: A toaster is a must-have for any kitchen.

Coffee maker: A coffee maker is a great way to start your day.

Microwave: A microwave is a convenient way to heat up food quickly.

Rice cooker: A rice cooker is a great way to make perfect rice every time.

Slow cooker: A slow cooker is a great way to cook meals without having to spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

Air fryer: An air fryer is a healthier alternative to deep frying.

Garlic press: A garlic press is a quick and easy way to mince garlic.

Keeping all of your favorite appliances in your small kitchen ain’t so hard! All you need to do is make sure you analyze your kitchen space appropriately and ensure you utilize your vertical space, shelves, islands, and more.

As long as you keep your kitchen cabinets organized and don't let clutter take over, there are plenty of places to stash that small coffee maker you grabbed on sale.