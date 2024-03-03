New Walmart balcony furniture and decor picks from $13 to spruce up your outdoor space this spring

Spring is upon us, and new Walmart balcony furniture selections are a fab way to see in the sunshine and flowers. Decorate for the season you want, not the one you have, right?

Even if you're working with limited space, you'll come to appreciate a frequent vitamin D boost once the warm weather arrives. For those who are dreaming about kicking back with a book, watering plants, or just taking in the fresh air, we'll help you find the perfect picks for your outdoor oasis.

As you look ahead to zhuzh up those small balcony ideas before the spring equinox, start with some of these finds from Walmart.

Shop new Walmart balcony furniture

Perhaps you're in need of balcony decor or balcony furniture this year, or maybe even a bit of both?

We've uncovered stylish finds, relaxing fits, and compact yet functional items where your green babies can live and thrive. We don't need to tell you that flora is a non-negotiable, but we will recommend the best outdoor potted plants to grow on your balcony or tiny patio.

Sure, room might be limited, but it's a challenge our experts shoppers can help with.

What to shop

Without further ado, these new outdoor arrivals and their wow factor will give you a case of spring fever. Who doesn't love a fresh new release of garden and balcony goodies?

Have a little more room to work with? Walmart also has great backyard finds that will surely add some flair to your outdoor quarters.

While we're on the topic of spring, let our pros guide you toward adorable outdoor decor trends that just might inspire you to relocate to a warm location year-round.