New Walmart balcony furniture and decor picks from $13 to spruce up your outdoor space this spring

These budget-friendly new Walmart balcony furniture and decor make for the perfect spring day

Walmart balcony furniture and decor buys including a plant stand, boho chair, and an outdoor pillow on a sunny yellow and orange background
(Image credit: Walmart)
Spring is upon us, and new Walmart balcony furniture selections are a fab way to see in the sunshine and flowers. Decorate for the season you want, not the one you have, right?

Even if you're working with limited space, you'll come to appreciate a frequent vitamin D boost once the warm weather arrives. For those who are dreaming about kicking back with a book, watering plants, or just taking in the fresh air, we'll help you find the perfect picks for your outdoor oasis. 

As you look ahead to zhuzh up those small balcony ideas before the spring equinox, start with some of these finds from Walmart. 

Shop new Walmart balcony furniture

Perhaps you're in need of balcony decor or balcony furniture this year, or maybe even a bit of both?

We've uncovered stylish finds, relaxing fits, and compact yet functional items where your green babies can live and thrive. We don't need to tell you that flora is a non-negotiable, but we will recommend the best outdoor potted plants to grow on your balcony or tiny patio. 

Sure, room might be limited, but it's a challenge our experts shoppers can help with. 

What to shop

Without further ado, these new outdoor arrivals and their wow factor will give you a case of spring fever. Who doesn't love a fresh new release of garden and balcony goodies?

Black sleek watering can4.8/5 stars
Fiskars Indoor and More Watering Can

Price: $12.97
Capacity (oz.): 40

Keep those green babies green with the help of Fiskars' sleek watering can, ideal for all plant sizes and heights. 

White and wooden bistro tableWeather-resistant
BHG Paige 27" Round Outdoor Bistro Table

Price: Was $199, now $124
Dimensions (in.): D26.97 x H26.97

Gather round for a morning cup of Joe outdoors thanks to this sturdy yet stylish find. 

White and wooden outdoor boho chairThree colors
NICESOUL Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair

Price: Was $600, now $248
Dimensions (in.): D29 x W32 x H56

A boho beaut that's sure to be your new favorite retreat, this lounge chair offers style and comfort. 

Wooden folding plant tableTwo colors

Sunnydaze Acacia Wood Folding Table with Planter Box

Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): H30.5 x D24.25

Outdoor gardening season is almost here, and this folding table allows you to take care of your greenery without getting in the dirt.

Mainstays Rope 3-Piece Bistro SetFolding
Mainstays Rope 3-Piece Bistro Set

Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): Chairs, D18.11 x W21.26 x H32.28; table D18.11 x H18.9

Ready to dine al fresco? Bring your bites outside and sit comfortably while enjoying lunch. 

Outdoor square pillow that says hello in pink scriptReversible
Reversible Tropical Outdoor Pillow

Price: $14.47
Dimensions (in.): 19 x 19

Welcome guests to your outdoor oasis with an inviting touch like this adorable pillow. 

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

