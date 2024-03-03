New Walmart balcony furniture and decor picks from $13 to spruce up your outdoor space this spring

Spring is upon us, and new Walmart balcony furniture selections are a fab way to see in the sunshine and flowers. Decorate for the season you want, not the one you have, right?
Even if you're working with limited space, you'll come to appreciate a frequent vitamin D boost once the warm weather arrives. For those who are dreaming about kicking back with a book, watering plants, or just taking in the fresh air, we'll help you find the perfect picks for your outdoor oasis.
As you look ahead to zhuzh up those small balcony ideas before the spring equinox, start with some of these finds from Walmart.
Shop new Walmart balcony furniture
Perhaps you're in need of balcony decor or balcony furniture this year, or maybe even a bit of both?
We've uncovered stylish finds, relaxing fits, and compact yet functional items where your green babies can live and thrive. We don't need to tell you that flora is a non-negotiable, but we will recommend the best outdoor potted plants to grow on your balcony or tiny patio.
Sure, room might be limited, but it's a challenge our experts shoppers can help with.
What to shop
Without further ado, these new outdoor arrivals and their wow factor will give you a case of spring fever. Who doesn't love a fresh new release of garden and balcony goodies?
4.8/5 stars
Price: $12.97
Capacity (oz.): 40
Keep those green babies green with the help of Fiskars' sleek watering can, ideal for all plant sizes and heights.
Weather-resistant
Price:
Was $199, now $124
Dimensions (in.): D26.97 x H26.97
Gather round for a morning cup of Joe outdoors thanks to this sturdy yet stylish find.
Three colors
Price:
Was $600, now $248
Dimensions (in.): D29 x W32 x H56
A boho beaut that's sure to be your new favorite retreat, this lounge chair offers style and comfort.
Two colors
Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): H30.5 x D24.25
Outdoor gardening season is almost here, and this folding table allows you to take care of your greenery without getting in the dirt.
Folding
Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): Chairs, D18.11 x W21.26 x H32.28; table D18.11 x H18.9
Ready to dine al fresco? Bring your bites outside and sit comfortably while enjoying lunch.
Reversible
Price: $14.47
Dimensions (in.): 19 x 19
Welcome guests to your outdoor oasis with an inviting touch like this adorable pillow.
