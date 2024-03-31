Drew Barrymore's new kitchen cart is the perfect solution for small spaces

If you're in a tiny space, you need to check out Drew Barrymore's new kitchen cart. This new release is sure to be yet another staple in her Beautiful range available at Walmart.

Drew demonstrates all the ways this handy kitchen cart can be used on her TikTok account and we just had to share. As small-space pros, we're always on the hunt for versatile pieces.

Adding an island to the center of the room is one of the best small kitchen ideas for cooking and eating. See our tips for styling and making the most of this handy addition.

Drew Barrymore's new kitchen cart

The new Beautiful wheeled kitchen cart from Walmart is the latest addition to Drew Barrymore's cost-effective line. Not only does it look stylish, but it's super practical too. As one of the best kitchen carts, it's a great investment.

The solid rubberwood top acts as a butcher's block countertop for prepping food. It has two wide shelves underneath for kitchen storage complete with wine glass holders and hooks on the side. The towel bars on the side act as handles for pushing it around the kitchen and the wheels can lock into place.

How to style a kitchen cart

Finding the right kitchen island decor is easy when Drew's cart can do just about anything. You can swap around your decor based on how your cart will function — as a dining table, countertop, or bar cart.

"As Drew demonstrates in her TikTok you can change it into a dining table by adding a tablecloth (like this vintage-style tablecloth from Amazon), dishes, glassware, and cutlery," says content editor, Danielle Valente. You can also add one of the best scented candles to help combat kitchen odors. You'll also need some seating options, like these Threshold barstools from Target.

To make it into a bar cart, add your favorite bottles, a couple of handy cookbooks, and hang your wine glasses underneath. "To really make it pop, add some potted plants for a touch of greenery or a bouquet of rustic flowers," says Danielle.

With the right investment, kitchen island ideas are endless. It can be everything from a place to chop veggies to your own personal wine bar. After snagging Drew's latest addition, you'll just have to decide where to put your kitchen island for the most practical layout.