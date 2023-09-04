Decorate your dorm for cheap with these Labor Day deals I've found — from $9.95

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

College? Been there, done that. I know what it’s like to want to decorate your dorm when you only have a few dollars to your name — especially once you’ve factored in the cost of all those dorm essentials. That’s why it’s a good idea to jump on sale days, so you can make your dorm super cozy before class starts.

Labor Day is officially here, with hundreds of online sites offering mega deals. Scrolling for hours can be fun, but when you’ve only got a day to shop, it’s def useful to have some inspo to instantly look through.

To save you time, I’ve rounded up some of my fave places to shop for dorm buys. Oh, and I’ve also compiled some real cute dorm decor pieces that I’ve spotted. I’ve made sure to include picks that will instantly elevate your new space that are timeless enough to stay with you even beyond your years of dorm living.

Ready to bougie up your basic space? Keep on scrolling…

Where to buy dorm decor this Labor Day

FYI: These are my go-to places to look for when shopping dorm decor. They all also have major deals on today — yay!

Dorm decor that I’m loving this Labor Day

Make your new room look super inviting and cute with these decor pieces that are seriously dollar-saving…

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Up next: 10 dorm room ideas to make your place the cutest on campus