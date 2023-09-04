Decorate your dorm for cheap with these Labor Day deals I've found — from $9.95

College? Been there, done that. I know what it’s like to want to decorate your dorm when you only have a few dollars to your name — especially once you’ve factored in the cost of all those dorm essentials. That’s why it’s a good idea to jump on sale days, so you can make your dorm super cozy before class starts.
Labor Day is officially here, with hundreds of online sites offering mega deals. Scrolling for hours can be fun, but when you’ve only got a day to shop, it’s def useful to have some inspo to instantly look through.
To save you time, I’ve rounded up some of my fave places to shop for dorm buys. Oh, and I’ve also compiled some real cute dorm decor pieces that I’ve spotted. I’ve made sure to include picks that will instantly elevate your new space that are timeless enough to stay with you even beyond your years of dorm living.
Ready to bougie up your basic space? Keep on scrolling…
Where to buy dorm decor this Labor Day
FYI: These are my go-to places to look for when shopping dorm decor. They all also have major deals on today — yay!
- Amazon dorm decor | Up to 50% off
- Anthropologie dorm decor | Extra 40% off
- At Home dorm decor | Up to 50% off
- Dormify dorm decor | 60% off Warehouse sale
- H&M dorm decor | 20% off sitewide
- Ruggable dorm decor | Up to 20% off
- Wayfair dorm decor | Labor Day clearance sale
Dorm decor that I’m loving this Labor Day
Make your new room look super inviting and cute with these decor pieces that are seriously dollar-saving…
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Drink up
Was $14, now $9.95 (save $4.05) at Anthropologie
I’m so here for this sweet mug, which is giving me all the tomato girl aesthetic vibes. You could pick an initial that matches your name (and stop any roomie arguments in the process), or even one that matches the sorority you want to rush. Whether you want a cup of coffee or cocoa, it’s just the right size for all hot drinks.
Picture perfect
Was $24, now $15 (save $9) at Dormify
Want to make your room feel like home? My top tip for doing this is hanging up plenty of pics, so you can remember good times with family and friends when you’re feeling a li’l homesick. I’ve written about this display so many times, as I think it’s a clever way to hang lots of photos up in a small space.
Shiny
Was $20.99, now $16.80 (save $4.19) at H&M
When you fall out of bed and have five mins until your lecture, you don’t want to be slowed down by not being able to find your keys. I have a tray similar to this from H&M and have found it to be so useful over the years. The gorgeous gold color will totally give your dorm a chic, quiet luxury touch.
Versatile AF
Was $32.99, now $12.79 (save $20.20) at Amazon
Throw blankets are such a great way to make your space look warm and inviting, and this one is a super great buy at 61% off. On days when you need an extra layer or don’t want a full, fluffy comforter, this will come in handy. I’m picturing snuggling under it and having a movie night with the girlies.
Fairycore
Was $25.99, now $21.99 (save $4) at Amazon
I know this says it’s a bath mat, but IMO it would make the cutest dorm room rug. You’ll be so grateful for having a soft landing for your feet in the morning, trust me. I think that the mushroom pattern is cottagecore but still really fun and playful. It does come in red and yellow, but the purple pastel one is my favorite.
Embroidered
Was $29, now $19 (save $10) at Dormify
When I was in college, my dorm room didn’t have space for a seat that wasn’t at my desk. So, I spent a lot of time chilling on my bed. I found that throw pillows were super useful for relaxing on, as well as for zhuzhing up my decor. This boho dorm dream would look great as a standalone piece or layered with bright pillows.
