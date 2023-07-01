These dorm room chairs are perfect for your tiny college pad

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dorm rooms can kind of be downers. After all, the furniture that’s provided might be built to last, but it’s certainly not built for style. Your dorm room is supposed to be your home away from home and ugly dorm furniture does not make it feel comfortable or hospitable to any degree. That's why it’s important to make the space your own.

One essential addition to any dorm room is a chair. While your college or university might provide desk chairs or maybe one extra chair, it's likely going to be uncomfortable or not particularly stylish. So having at least one extra chair of your own is a must for any college student.

Here are nine chairs ideal for dorm rooms. From extra cozy bean bag chairs, to trendy hanging chairs and chairs perfect for reading/studying corners — these will fit both your space and lifestyle.

The cutest dorm room chairs

Curl up, spread out, or study hard in one of these chairs. There are plenty of stylish options to choose from that'll vibe with any color palette or theme.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.