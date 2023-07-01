These dorm room chairs are perfect for your tiny college pad

Dorm rooms can kind of be downers. After all, the furniture that’s provided might be built to last, but it’s certainly not built for style. Your dorm room is supposed to be your home away from home and ugly dorm furniture does not make it feel comfortable or hospitable to any degree. That's why it’s important to make the space your own.
One essential addition to any dorm room is a chair. While your college or university might provide desk chairs or maybe one extra chair, it's likely going to be uncomfortable or not particularly stylish. So having at least one extra chair of your own is a must for any college student.
Here are nine chairs ideal for dorm rooms. From extra cozy bean bag chairs, to trendy hanging chairs and chairs perfect for reading/studying corners — these will fit both your space and lifestyle.
The cutest dorm room chairs
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Curl up, spread out, or study hard in one of these chairs. There are plenty of stylish options to choose from that'll vibe with any color palette or theme.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Plush pleather
Size (in.): W27 x D29 x H30
Made from: Faux leather and nylon
Price: $199
Looking to make your dorm room cool and modern? Need an extra chair in a pinch? You can’t go wrong with this super stylish faux-leather chair. It even folds down when not in use. So you can easily stash it under your bed or in a closet. It's also made from non-toxic materials, making it a healthier choice for both you and the planet.
Pretty pastel
Size (in.): W28 x D27 x H30
Made from: Polyester
Price: $99
On the other hand, if you’re looking for a classic dorm chair you can bring with you to your first apartment, you’ll love the Solid Blush Hang-A-Round Square Chair. The soft blush hue and gold frame add a pop of color to any space. Cute and comfy, it creates just the right spot for you to plunk down and finally tackle that book you’ve been avoiding all semester.
Multifunctional
Size (in.): W16 x L16 x D16
Made from: PVC MDF bodyboard, foam
Price: $99
Dorms aren’t exactly known for their abundance of storage. So, it’s best to add a little extra where you can. The Collapsible Storage Ottoman Chair from Dormify is the ultimate piece of multitasking furniture — a chair, ottoman, and storage cube all combined into one. It even comes with a removable shoe insert, so you can stash anything you need in it. Available in black, white, and gray, it also folds flat making it easy to store over the summer.
Cloudlike
Size (in.): H17.5 x W24 x D25.5
Made from: Plywood and polyester
Price: $105
Available in cream and pink colors, this chair from Target is certainly a statement piece. Soft, cloud-like, and truly chic, it is great for a living room or television area. Incredibly well-priced, this fuzzy, textured chair adds an instant sense of cozy, making you feel at home, even when you’re away.
Soft 'n' squishy
Size (in.): W30 x D30 x H18
Made from: Cotton twill, filled with polystyrene beads
Price: $53.99
Bean bag chairs are a college classic, but this one from Walmart is next-level cute. The pink polka dots are fun and cheerful. Not into pink? It’s also available in a variety of styles including camouflage, green dot, and purple dot.
Adultified beanbag
Size (in.): L53 x W35 x H28 for double seater
Made from: Velvet polyester, filled with polystyrene beads
Price: $379
It's impossible to go wrong with the Dylan Velvet Bean Bag Sofa from Urban Outfitters. There are three size options — single, double, and triple seaters. So you can use one no matter how large or small your dorm is. With a modern aesthetic, choose from lime, ivory, brown, and burnt orange colors.
Y2K dream
Size (in.): D38 x W38 x H78
Made from: Wicker and polyester
Price: $169.90
Egg chairs have been having a moment for quite a while now and this one from Amazon is just as affordable as it is on-trend. It can be used both indoors and outdoors. Easy to assemble, it even comes with a washable cushion, although it would look really good with a fun statement throw pillow. Choose from several cushion colors including Blue, Cream, and Gray.
Beachy and boho
Size (in.): H30.25 x W25 x D21.5
Made from: Rattan
Price: $148
Do you like the boho look? The Pari Rattan Chair from Anthropologie is the epitome of the trend. Plus, it looks way more expensive than the price tag would have you believe. Made from natural rattan, this chair can be used outdoors in a covered place as well as indoors. So, it’s a truly versatile piece that even comes assembled. Choose from three colors—White, Neutral, and a sleek, and modern Black.
Foldable
Size (in.): W19.1 x H31.5 x L18.1
Made from: Rattan and wood
Price: $179
Made from ash wood, the Zara (yes, the clothing company also sells great furniture and decor) rattan and wood folding chair has a classic design featuring timeless cane accents. Delivered assembled, it folds so you can easily fit in your closet or even between a desk and a wall if you are very tight on space. It’s great if you have a dining space in your dorm room or just want to have extra seating stashed away for guests.