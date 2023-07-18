9 of the dreamiest dorm room headboards for cozy college digs

Unlike Ye's bestselling album — you might blame these dorm room headboards for late registration

Two dormify headboard lifestyle images on a brown and white checkered graphic
Dorm room headboards are probably one of the most underrated pieces of decor you could have in your student digs. But trust me, as someone who might as well have a double major in comfort and style, I couldn't live without my "head" of the bed.

Most college rooms come furnished with a bed and storage, but there are loads of reasons why a college headboard should be on your dorm packing list. Firstly, it'll protect your wall from wear and tear (because colleges can be *real* strict on releasing your damage deposit), and it can also keep your pillow from going for a walk in the middle of the night.

From a style POV, headboards allow you to inject personality into a cookie-cutter scheme. With the right material, a good dorm headboard is a great way to insulate residential rooms, too, which aren't known to be the warmest of spaces.

So I've gone shopping to find nine dreamy headboards that work hard while you sleep, study, or socialize. Some come with built-in LED lighting, others are removable, and two come with charging ports. I know how spendy campus life can be, so every single one of my sleep selections is under $350.

JSYK — I haven't been able to test any of these dorm room headboards IRL, so I've relied on reviews and/or customer ratings.

9 dorm room headboards that'll make you doze off in an instant

Rainha® Plush Tufted Headboard Machine washable
1. Rainha® Plush Tufted Headboard

Price: $85
Size (in.): H23.60 x W40.15 x D7.85

Place this pillow-style headboard at the head of your bed for a classic look, or back onto your wall to create a comfy spot to chill or study. If it gets a li'l gross, chuck the cover into the washer on a cold wash.

Greenstell Headboard for Twin Size Bed60,000 LED colors
2. Greenstell Headboard

Price: $89.99
Size: Twin XL

If you're after a more practical pick — look to this high-tech headboard. With built-in LED lighting and USB/C ports, you can set up a soft office without having to get out of bed. Just make sure to change out of that PJ top before virtual roll call.

bumblecollective Rattan Wicker HeadboardSmall business
3. bumblecollective Rattan Wicker Headboard

Price: $129.19
Size: Twin

Give your dorm bedroom all the boho feels with this beautiful handmade headboard. We've seen similar products from more commercial retailers go for at least double the price, so it's nice to find a more affordable pick from an independent outlet. I find that using warm, organic materials (like rattan and wicker) is a surefire way to make your dorm room feel cozy.

Everly Quinn Colvard Upholstered HeadboardChevron motif
4. Everly Quinn Colvard Upholstered Headboard

Price: $144.99
Size: Twin

Combining stain-resistant velvet with a chic chevron pattern, this headboard is functional and stylish. Plus, it's made with solid wood, particleboard, and dense foam padding so you can rest against it comfortably. I like the dusty pink, but it's available in white, too.

Bookcase Headboard - PrepacBook storage
5. Prepac Bookcase Headboard

Price: $108.99
Size: Twin

Part of creating a good study space is keeping areas as clutter-free as possible.  Organizing your desk is one thing, but if your reading list is getting out of hand (or if you want to digest a couple of chapters in bed), you can do so with this bookcase headboard. The overhead storage is also great for keeping tampons, tissues, and toilet paper at your fingertips, especially if you share a space.

Safavieh Vienna Cane HeadboardModern traditional
6. Safavieh Vienna Cane Headboard

Price: $176.39
Size: Twin

Classic cane will never be plain! So give your dorm a breezy, tropical feel with this mango wood and rattan headboard. The glossy black panels give this such a contemporary feel.

Auburn Wall Corner Headboard installed in bedroom on twin bed5 finishes
7. Auburn Wall Corner Headboard

Price: $199 (+$20 delivery surcharge)
Size: Twin

Give your dorm bedroom royal status with this regal-looking headboard. Whether you go for velvet, bouclé, or an eco-friendly, oatmeal-colored weave, your sleep space is sure to be fit for a queen.

No Nails Smart Faux Headboard in tan vegan leatherEasy install
8. No Nails Smart Faux Headboard

Price: $199
Size: Twin

Faux leather caramel might sound like a vegan taffy flavor, and we can concur that this headboard is sweet! The clever design features a USB port and a three-prong outlet to keep your devices charged. And the best bit? It can be hung using Velcro (available at Amazon) and pull rings.

Ella Charging Shell Headboard in Dusty PinkSwimmingly chic
9. Ella Charging Shell Headboard

Price: $319
Size: Twin/Twin XL

Say "shell yeah" to this clam-shaped headboard complete with power outlets. Ariel wannabes won't need their Eric for assistance as this is lightweight and easy to hang. It even comes with adhesive strips on the back for easy hanging.

Where to buy a dorm headboard

If none of the nine dorm headboards tickled your fancy, there are tons of other places to shop for a bed backdrop. Just remember to measure your room/bed first, and make sure that the mounting materials won't damage the walls. You might not get your room deposit back if you cause damage (however small).

Are dorm room headboards worth it?

In short — yes. While some dorms come with a headboard, bringing your own has a few benefits. For one, it makes a boring space look much more stylized. It's a great addition, too, if your dorm comes without as it gives you a space to lean back and study, nap, or watch your favorite series.

