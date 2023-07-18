9 of the dreamiest dorm room headboards for cozy college digs

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dorm room headboards are probably one of the most underrated pieces of decor you could have in your student digs. But trust me, as someone who might as well have a double major in comfort and style, I couldn't live without my "head" of the bed.

Most college rooms come furnished with a bed and storage, but there are loads of reasons why a college headboard should be on your dorm packing list. Firstly, it'll protect your wall from wear and tear (because colleges can be *real* strict on releasing your damage deposit), and it can also keep your pillow from going for a walk in the middle of the night.

From a style POV, headboards allow you to inject personality into a cookie-cutter scheme. With the right material, a good dorm headboard is a great way to insulate residential rooms, too, which aren't known to be the warmest of spaces.

So I've gone shopping to find nine dreamy headboards that work hard while you sleep, study, or socialize. Some come with built-in LED lighting, others are removable, and two come with charging ports. I know how spendy campus life can be, so every single one of my sleep selections is under $350.

JSYK — I haven't been able to test any of these dorm room headboards IRL, so I've relied on reviews and/or customer ratings.

9 dorm room headboards that'll make you doze off in an instant

Where to buy a dorm headboard

If none of the nine dorm headboards tickled your fancy, there are tons of other places to shop for a bed backdrop. Just remember to measure your room/bed first, and make sure that the mounting materials won't damage the walls. You might not get your room deposit back if you cause damage (however small).