9 of the dreamiest dorm room headboards for cozy college digs

Dorm room headboards are probably one of the most underrated pieces of decor you could have in your student digs. But trust me, as someone who might as well have a double major in comfort and style, I couldn't live without my "head" of the bed.
Most college rooms come furnished with a bed and storage, but there are loads of reasons why a college headboard should be on your dorm packing list. Firstly, it'll protect your wall from wear and tear (because colleges can be *real* strict on releasing your damage deposit), and it can also keep your pillow from going for a walk in the middle of the night.
From a style POV, headboards allow you to inject personality into a cookie-cutter scheme. With the right material, a good dorm headboard is a great way to insulate residential rooms, too, which aren't known to be the warmest of spaces.
So I've gone shopping to find nine dreamy headboards that work hard while you sleep, study, or socialize. Some come with built-in LED lighting, others are removable, and two come with charging ports. I know how spendy campus life can be, so every single one of my sleep selections is under $350.
JSYK — I haven't been able to test any of these dorm room headboards IRL, so I've relied on reviews and/or customer ratings.
9 dorm room headboards that'll make you doze off in an instant
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Machine washable
Price: $85
Size (in.): H23.60 x W40.15 x D7.85
Place this pillow-style headboard at the head of your bed for a classic look, or back onto your wall to create a comfy spot to chill or study. If it gets a li'l gross, chuck the cover into the washer on a cold wash.
60,000 LED colors
Price: $89.99
Size: Twin XL
If you're after a more practical pick — look to this high-tech headboard. With built-in LED lighting and USB/C ports, you can set up a soft office without having to get out of bed. Just make sure to change out of that PJ top before virtual roll call.
Small business
Price: $129.19
Size: Twin
Give your dorm bedroom all the boho feels with this beautiful handmade headboard. We've seen similar products from more commercial retailers go for at least double the price, so it's nice to find a more affordable pick from an independent outlet. I find that using warm, organic materials (like rattan and wicker) is a surefire way to make your dorm room feel cozy.
Chevron motif
Price: $144.99
Size: Twin
Combining stain-resistant velvet with a chic chevron pattern, this headboard is functional and stylish. Plus, it's made with solid wood, particleboard, and dense foam padding so you can rest against it comfortably. I like the dusty pink, but it's available in white, too.
Book storage
Price: $108.99
Size: Twin
Part of creating a good study space is keeping areas as clutter-free as possible. Organizing your desk is one thing, but if your reading list is getting out of hand (or if you want to digest a couple of chapters in bed), you can do so with this bookcase headboard. The overhead storage is also great for keeping tampons, tissues, and toilet paper at your fingertips, especially if you share a space.
Modern traditional
Price: $176.39
Size: Twin
Classic cane will never be plain! So give your dorm a breezy, tropical feel with this mango wood and rattan headboard. The glossy black panels give this such a contemporary feel.
5 finishes
Price: $199 (+$20 delivery surcharge)
Size: Twin
Give your dorm bedroom royal status with this regal-looking headboard. Whether you go for velvet, bouclé, or an eco-friendly, oatmeal-colored weave, your sleep space is sure to be fit for a queen.
Easy install
Price: $199
Size: Twin
Faux leather caramel might sound like a vegan taffy flavor, and we can concur that this headboard is sweet! The clever design features a USB port and a three-prong outlet to keep your devices charged. And the best bit? It can be hung using Velcro (available at Amazon) and pull rings.
Swimmingly chic
Price: $319
Size: Twin/Twin XL
Say "shell yeah" to this clam-shaped headboard complete with power outlets. Ariel wannabes won't need their Eric for assistance as this is lightweight and easy to hang. It even comes with adhesive strips on the back for easy hanging.
Where to buy a dorm headboard
If none of the nine dorm headboards tickled your fancy, there are tons of other places to shop for a bed backdrop. Just remember to measure your room/bed first, and make sure that the mounting materials won't damage the walls. You might not get your room deposit back if you cause damage (however small).
- Amazon dorm headboards
- Dormify dorm headboards
- Pottery Barn Teen dorm headboards
- The Home Depot dorm headboards
- Overstock dorm headboards
- Target dorm headboards
- Wayfair dorm headboards
Are dorm room headboards worth it?
In short — yes. While some dorms come with a headboard, bringing your own has a few benefits. For one, it makes a boring space look much more stylized. It's a great addition, too, if your dorm comes without as it gives you a space to lean back and study, nap, or watch your favorite series.