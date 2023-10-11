Victoria and David Beckham's kitchen game is strong — shop these items if you 'wannabe' like them

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have decided to give us a sneak peek into their world courtesy of their Netflix docu-series, Beckham. The new release touches on the highs and lows of their marriage, their careers, and everything in between. Naturally, we've decided to laser-focus on their gorgeous Holland Park home.

From the white and black checkered marble flooring to the ornate floral wallpaper in the living room, their not-so-humble abode is the posh environment you'd expect it to be — chic, clutter-free, and classic London. It honestly deserves an HGTV-style series all to itself.

Since we're a bunch of foodies, we couldn't help but take extra notice of their ample culinary space. Though it might differ from our apartment kitchen ideas, particularly space-wise, we decided to take a few notes from their cookbooks and adopt their style to our own homes. Yes, it's what we really, really want.

All about David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's kitchen

Victoria Beckham has long considered Holland Park her base, though she and her soccer star hubby have had homes across the globe: Dubai, Miami, etc. In 2013, they moved into their now-iconic 9,000-square-foot space for roughly $30 million (not including the renos).

"David and Victoria Beckham’s home is precisely what you might envision when imagining a quintessential London townhouse," says Megan Slack, the news and trends editor at Homes & Gardens. "With its matte black front door, monochromatic tiled entryway, and large window panes, it pays homage to the zip code's rich history, largely rooted in the Georgian and Victorian eras."

The kitchen is equal parts industrial and rustic with its dark-grey-hued cabinetry—which makes ample use of the vertical space available—a wooden island, and simple ivory walls. We particularly love the copper pans as an added, elegant touch.

Megan Slack Social Links Navigation News and trends editor at Homes & Gardens Megan is the News and Trends Editor at Homes & Gardens. She first joined Future Plc as a News Writer across their interiors titles, including Livingetc and Real Homes. As the News Editor, she often focuses on emerging microtrends, sleep and wellbeing stories, and celebrity-focused pieces. Before joining Future, Megan worked as a News Explainer at The Telegraph, following her MA in International Journalism at the University of Leeds.

Simon Ribchester, head of design at Beams is particularly enamored with the stainless steel woven into the design.

"The natural beauty of the wood pairs well with the sleek, industrial look of stainless steel, creating a sophisticated ‘organic-meets-modern’ vibe," he says.

We can very much envision ourselves in the space, wine at hand, ready to cook, and belt out "Say You'll Be There" alongside Posh Spice. * Swoons *

Simon Ribchester Social Links Navigation Head of Design at Beams Simon Ribchester is the head of design at Beams, which offers simpler and greener kitchen and bathroom renovations.

How to recreate the look

First things first, you're going to want to make sure all of your cooking essentials are neatly stored, giving you ample space to create your aesthetic. Should you need, we have expert-backed kitchen organizing hacks to help you get going.

From there, you'll want to incorporate natural-looking elements into your space in order to capture that rustic charm, but you're not going to want to skimp on experimenting with more modern looks, either.

"Don’t be scared to mix materials when renovating your home, as this can add a sense of luxury and a unique touch to any space," Ribchester recommends. "

Strike the right balance by selecting your primary material, then incorporate various other materials that complement each other, always keeping the primary material as a reference point."

And you'll notice that the cabinetry seems to be sky-high. Though we don't always have such high ceilings to work with a la David and Victoria, there's something to be said about utilizing the walls for storage.

"Use vertical spaces wisely," says designer Artem Kropovinsky. "Wall-mounted shelving can elevate a room's design while providing necessary storage without crowding the floor."

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior design expert Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.



Beckham buys for your kitchen

Now, without further ado, here are some wallet-friendly buys that will help you achieve the Beckham's kitchen look in your apartment. Cheers to an incoming sophisticated look!

Prices were accurate at the time of publication.

Beckham is currently streaming on Netflix. For more culinary inspo, check out our favorite kitchen container storage for your farmer's market buys and beyond.