These sets of colored wine glasses make a sweet splash, and start at just $40

Dopamine decor is in its prime, so it's no surprise that colored wine glasses are the latest shining stars of dinner parties.

Why settle for playing with hues exclusively through textiles when there's equally vibrant glassware? Just think of the combinations you can bring to life with different shades during your next get-together.

If you ask us, these delightful finds are hosting essentials that will liven any bar cart or dinner table. We'll cheers to that.

Colored wine glasses are having a moment

A post shared by Anthropologie (@anthropologie) A photo posted by on

When choosing dinnerware, colored wine glasses, and other accessories ahead of your next party, it's important to keep a few things in mind.

"Choose a theme or color palette that aligns with the celebrant's taste or the season," suggests micro wedding specialist, Jennifer Allen. "Garden party? Think greens, pastels, and neutrals. For an elegant soirée, deep hues or metallic accents can work wonders. Your color scheme guides linens, dinnerware, and other decor choices."

Another important hosting tip is to pay attention to the small details on the table, not just the food you're planning to serve.

"I would purchase some glass votives, colorful glassware, bud vases, and lovely linens to finish off the tablescape," says Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions.

Once your evening wraps up, your guests go home, and you have to store your colored wine glasses where they belong, make sure to peruse our favorite bar cart ideas and bar cart accessories to bring the whole look together.

Jennifer Allen Social Links Navigation Micro wedding specialist Jennifer Allen, a micro wedding specialist, CEO, and officiant at Just Elope LLC, has a superpower: stripping away the stress of one of the most memorable moments of a couple’s new life together by planning the most luxurious intimate wedding in as little as 24 hours. Who better to guide us than someone who's done it herself? She also appeared on Love Is Blind and wrote #RelationshipGoals.

Cameron Forbes Social Links Navigation Founder of Forbes Functions Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.

Colored wine glasses to shop

If you've been shopping lately, you've likely noticed plenty of colored wine glasses. A set of four Morgan Wine Glasses from Anthropologie are among the bestsellers, and available in a variety of tones.

If you're looking to splurge and take your drinks to luxe levels, West Elm's Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glasses come in a set of six and 13 shades. Here are a few of our other favorite selections.

Set of six comfit Colored Wine Glasses Shop at Amazon Price: $45.99

Capacity (oz.): 15 A pastel pack made for springtime entertaining, comfit's multicolored glassware is worthy of praise. If the mixture of colors isn't your thing, there are five other shades to work with. Set of four Khen's Shatterproof Wine Glasses Shop at Target Price: $39.95

Capacity (oz.): 12 If fall and winter get-togethers are your thing, you'll love the moody hues of Khen's wine glasses. We're particularly loving the vintage vibe we're getting from the amber selection. Set of four Flora Wine Glasses Shop at Pottery Barn Price: $59

Capacity (oz.): 19 Available in blush, sage, dream blue, and amber, the Flora Wine Glass offers a stemless option for your sipping needs. Hand wash these babies.

If you need more ideas for your wines and spirits, a recent Emma Watson interview showcases the star's mixology skills, so we asked the pros what essentials are required for crafting delicious cocktails.