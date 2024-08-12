Charli XCX's living room combines "contemporary and vintage-inspired" pieces, according to designers — see how to get the look

Are you having a brat summer? The artist behind the iconic album that's taking the world by storm gave Architectural Digest a look inside her Los Angeles home.

We can't get enough of her vintage-meets-modern style and interior designers agree. Experts are raving about her unique color palette, eccentric designs, and lived-in feel.

See what the pros think of her cozy abode with these fresh living room ideas, sure to make an impact in any sized space.

Look inside Charli XCX's living room

Even if you're in a small living room, Charli XCX's space is full of design inspiration. Inside her 1927 Tudor-inspired home, you can find a cozy living room complete with dark wooden beams, white textured walls, and hardwood floors.

But the old-fashioned design elements don't stop her from achieving a modern look. Charli modernized her living room with pops of color and bold patterns.

"Charli's living room embraces a maximalist aesthetic with bold colors, patterns, and textures. The room is filled with vibrant artwork, plush velvet furniture, and shiny metallic accents," says Rachel Stringer of Raleigh Realty.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

"The decor in Charli's living room combines various styles, including mid-century modern, art deco, and contemporary elements. This eclectic mix creates a unique and visually interesting space," says Rachel.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding a mixture of styles also makes a living room look more luxurious, according to designers.

"The room seamlessly integrates contemporary and vintage-inspired furniture as seen by a combination of different styles for a curated personalized look. A range of textures like plush velvet fabrics and sleek glossy surfaces give depth and luxury thereby emphasizing texture as an important element within modern interiors," says Nitya Seth, an interior designer at NITYANAMYA.

How to recreate the look

Achieving Charli's look starts with refreshing your living room and adding more life to the room. It's all about balancing styles so one look isn't too overwhelming. If you're in a period home, try adding some modern decor buys and if you're somewhere more contemporary, look for vintage designs.

"Mix and match furniture and accessories from different eras and genres. A vintage-inspired armchair paired with a modern coffee table can add depth and character to the room," says Rachel.

If you're investing in a statement piece, find pieces in contrasting colors and patterns that will add dimension and visual interest.

"Spend money on a couch made from patterned velvet and mix it with different kinds of furniture that will add color to your room," says Nitya.

Vintage-inspired Valli Upholstered Chesterfield Chair Shop at Wayfair Price: $335.99 Charli incorporates two vintage-inspired chairs in a bright blue colorway as a playful pop of color. Combining old-fashioned silhouettes with modern fabrics is a great way to balance the two design styles. This upholstered Chesterfield chair is well-loved by customers with a 4.8-star rating and over 1,200 reviews. Highly-rated Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table Shop at Amazon Price: $58.99 Add a modern and sleek coffee table to your scheme to recreate Charli's look. If you’re living in a smaller space, lift-top coffee tables will help you maximize the space you have with hidden storage. The rich brown espresso color compliments the dark accents throughout the room. Eight sizes Laurel Strawberry Fields Medallion Power Loomed Rug Visit Site Price: From $80 Charli adds texture to her space with a large floral-print rug in a muted cream color. The pattern adds classic charm to the room while the toned-down color palette pairs well with the brighter pieces. This model is made with resilient polyester and polypropylene for maximum durability.

When decorating your living room with some of the best home brands, it's important to remember your personal tastes and preferences are at the forefront. Charli's living room displays her style and personality through color and design.

"To recreate the look of Charli XCX's living room, focus on incorporating bold colors, patterns, and textures, mixing different styles, layering lighting, and adding personalized touches. Remember, the key is to create a space that reflects your unique style and personality while embracing the maximalist and eclectic trends seen in Charli's decor," says Rachel.