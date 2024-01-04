Charles Leclerc's living room creates a sense of 'cozy elegance' designers love

Charles Leclerc's living room has proven the Formula 1 driver has as much style in his space as he does on the track. He posted a picture on Instagram of him gaming with a friend, and we immediately fell for the snug space.

There's a lot to love in the space, from the soft furnishings to elegant finishes. But the best part is it's all easy to replicate. We've chatted to design experts to find out why he's placing first on the home decor, and picked out buys to copy his style.

If you're looking for small living room ideas, going classic like Charles Leclerc is a smart idea, as you'll end up with timeless pieces you can bring with you to any home. Here's why we're obsessed.

Charles Leclerc's living room

Looking for ways to make a small living room cozy? The F1 star's room has plenty to take inspiration from.

Why we love Charles Leclerc's living room

The first thing we noticed was the striking monochrome palette — the complete opposite of Charles' vibrant Ferrari car and gear.

“The uniform hue provides a refined visual calmness, while the variation in texture creates interest,” says Guillaume Drew, design expert and founder of Or & Zon.

Guillaume Drew Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Or & Zon Guillaume Drew is the founder of Or & Zon, a home decor store blending sustainable luxury with global artisanal treasures to enhance everyday living.

One key way Charles has done this is through his armchairs and couch. “These create a sense of cozy elegance, as gray is a versatile and neutral color for calming and sophisticated homes,” explains Riley Annen, interior designer and founder of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen Social Links Navigation Interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

She says this makes it an excellent choice for a space meant for relaxation and socializing — something Charles definitely will need after busy race weekends.

This is complemented by the bold black-and-white wall art. “This is a focal point around which the rest of the design seems to flow,” Guillaume adds. He explains its simplicity contrasts perfectly with the plush soft furnishings, creating an inviting yet chic space for Charles and his friends to chill out in.

Guillaume explains the decision to stick predominantly with monochromatic tones is a popular tactic in quiet luxury interior design, as it provides a clean and timeless canvas on which personal touches can shine.

Who knows, maybe Charles has done this so he can later add his trophies and F1 memorabilia? Charles has also brought in greenery, which is always a must when decorating any sized home.

“The incorporation of a tall indoor plant in the background not only adds a touch of nature but also introduces a refreshing element to the interior,” Riley says. Plants can enhance air quality if they’re air-purifying plants.

The tropical-style plant may even remind Charles of his wins in sunny countries such as Australia.

Get the look with these buys inspired by Charles Leclerc's living room

If you're feeling driven to redesign your living room like Charles' home, here are three buys to help inspire you.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Tufted fabric 1. Sand and Stable Brooksville Upholstered Armchair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H35.5 x W28.5 x D33.25

Made from: Polyester, wood

Price: $439.99 This armchair has plenty of cushioning and thick arms for snuggling into, just like Charles Leclerc's couch. The swivel base is also perfect for moving to have conversations and for gaming, if you're playing with friends. Adds personality 2. Pouring Champagne Wall Art Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H12 x W8

Made from: Paper

Price: $8.97 If you're a Formula 1 fan, add a nod to race celebrations in your living room with this bold poster. You could hang up by itself or stack it on a wall as a trio, like Charles has done with his pictures. Indoor and outdoor plant 3. American Plant Exchange Kentia Palm Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H30 x W10 x D10

Made from: Plant

Price: $147.66 If you're looking to fill an awkward-sized small space, this plant is a great solution. Kentia palms are simple to maintain, just needing decent light conditions and not too much water. Not only this, but they grow easily, too.

Are you speeding off to organize your small living room? Charles’ home has a key takeaway to keep in mind. “Blending functionality with aesthetics just like Charles has will ensure each element contributes to the overall harmony of the room,” Riley finishes by saying.

Whether you’re an F1 driver or not, it’s most important to have a space you’re comfortable in. If you want a design that's modern but has a little more color, try Emily Ratajkowski's harmonious and inviting living room.