9 dishwashing tools to get if you hate doing the dishes

Some new dishwashing tools can really make a difference when cleaning up the kitchen at the end of the day. After having a delectable meal with family and friends, washing the dishes is the one thing you don’t want to do, especially after cooking up a storm and hosting your guests.

If you don't have a dishwasher, you may be tempted to just let things soak in the sink for the night... or the next day. Upgrading your dishwashing tools might just be the ticket to make this chore a little less terrible.

I've rounded up accessories that’ll pique your interest in washing the dishes after every meal. Plus, you can use them to pull off some of my favorite dishwashing hacks.

I looked around for some of the cutest and most useful dishwashing tools to add to your kitchen. See my favorite brushes, sponges and more.

Biodegradable 1. Metuuter Cellulose Cleaning Sponges Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 ($0.83/count) These colorful sponges can make dishwashing more fun and less of a chore. Not to mention that they are made of natural sponge extracted from wood pulp and won’t leave any bad smells after you wash your dishes. These sponges are also eco-friendly and are 100% biodegradable, absorb all the residue, and won’t scratch any of your dishes, pots, or pans. Eco-friendly 2. Florganic Dish Brush with Vase Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99 Don’t want to use a sponge? No problem! This fun, daisy-shaped dish brush adds a touch to your kitchen sink and is partially made from bioplastics, and has powerful nylon bristles that’ll fight through leftover grease and stubborn, baked-on food without scratching non-stick surfaces. In addition, this lovely daisy-shaped brush’s vase doubles as a storage caddy. Absorbant 3. Kaoeed Dish Drying Mat Shop at Amazon Price: $18.99 Spruce up your kitchen sink area with this beautiful lemon-printed mat, which absorbs up to five times its weight in water and radiates moisture from its point of origin to keep the countertops dry. With this in mind, you could leave your dishes to dry overnight on top of this eye-catching mat. 8-Pack 4. Lucomb Swedish Dishcloths Shop at Amazon Price: $12.99 These picturesque kitchen dishcloths arrive in eight colorful patterns, printed with birds, wildflowers, and leaves, and will give your kitchen sink area a pop of color. More than just your cute kitchen sink accessories, these towels soak up much more than a regular towel and won’t leave water streaks on any of your pots, pans, dishes, or silverware. 4-piece 5. Vigar Sink Caddy Set Shop at Amazon Price: $17.99 This chic and sleek caddy set makes you want to spend time by your sink washing the dishes, as it has an integrated soap dispenser providing the perfect spot to store sponges. In addition, it has hidden drainage holes and a removable base which stops water from flooding the counter. This minimalistic set includes one sponge, one scraper, one dish brush, and one soap dispenser with an integrated storage tray. 2-Tier 6. iSPECLE Dish Rack Shop at Amazon Price: $26.99 This chic and sleek caddy set makes you want to spend time by your sink washing the dishes, as it has an integrated soap dispenser providing the perfect spot to store sponges. In addition, it has hidden drainage holes and a removable base which stops water from flooding the counter. This minimalistic set includes one sponge, one scraper, one dish brush, and one soap dispenser with an integrated storage tray. Scrubbing 7. Silicone Dishwashing Gloves by Yinceber Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 Don’t want to wet your hands while washing the dishes? No problem! You could slip these gloves on since they have silicone dish scrubbers made of food-grade silicone, that you could use to scrub your pots, pans, dishes, and silverware rather than using a typical sponge. 2-in-1 8. Omaia Dish Soap Dispenser Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 Not only is this dish soap dispenser cute, but it makes dishwashing extremely seamless as it is a 2-in-1 dish soap dispenser for the kitchen. Its sponge tray doubles as a calibrated soap dispenser, which makes the washing process convenient. The soap sponge dispenser holds up to 10.5 fl oz of your dish soap of choice and is also super easy to refill. 9. Peleg Design Soap Opera Sponge Holder Shop at Amazon Price: $14.90 This adorable, fun yet functional sponge holder keeps your scrubbers dry, clean, and organized! Not to mention that it'll have you giggling when you stop by your kitchen sink to wash the dishes as the term soap opera literally comes to life with this special design. It also includes a metal scrubber.

How we chose

We weren't able to test all these products ourselves. We picked out these fun and easy dishwashing tools based on customer reviews, and left out anything with less than four stars. We searched high and low for the most useful and most unique items we could find.

You can always make dishwashing a bit easier by splitting the task with a roommate or family member. Try to wash the dishes after every meal so things don't pile up — a couple of small tasks are easier to conquer than one mammoth one. If you're blessed enough with a dishwasher, the task doesn't end there. You'll also have to stay on top of cleaning the dishwasher itself. But not to fear, these dishwashing tools should hopefully add a little more pep to your step!