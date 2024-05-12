Backyard inspiration: interior designers reveal the four things you need for summer 2024, starting at just $40

Summer is slowly creeping in, and backyard inspiration from our design experts will help you tweak your outdoor oasis to perfection.

Whether you'd like to finesse your green thumb, keep active, or just have a place to kick back, this year's essential backyard products cater to everyone. Plus, they'll make a statement in your space.

Now's the time to complement your summer outdoor decor with the pros' favorite seasonal buys. And while you're at it, make sure you have SPF and a cold drink on hand.

Backyard inspiration: what you need in your space this summer

You've assembled the basics: trendy outdoor furniture, gardening accessories, one of the best grills. But designers believe there are a few selections that will catapult your space into envy-worthy territory. Here's what to shop and why.

1. Backyard fire pit

Fire pit ideas are endless and will transform your space to a delightful sanctuary. Whether you've stationed yours (safely) alongside nearby flower pots for a romantic feel, or if you find yourself yearning for some nostalgic camp vibes with Adirondack chairs — the JEAREY Folding, Stackable Adirondack Chairs at Lowe's are on sale and available in 10+ colors — there are plenty of style to explore.

"A fire pit is a must in any type of backyard, big or small, as it creates a seating area for keeping warm, roasting marshmallows and enjoying casual conversations and relaxing moments," says designer Claire Paquin.

She has a few non-negotiables, particularly if you have young ones in tow.

"I always use gas fire pits instead of wood-burning fire pits," she says. "The design options are endless and the ease of being able to have a fire at the flick of a switch is unmatched."

Both options are available below for your perusing.

CSA certified OutVue 28 inch Propane Fire Pit Table Shop at Amazon Price: $109.99

Dimensions (in.): D28 x W28 x H24.5 When this iron, rust-proof fire pit isn't warming things up with its 304 stainless steel burners, it makes the perfect end table for your backyard accessories. Who can resist a multipurpose piece? Holds 20 lbs of firewood Randalyn Wood Burning Fire Pit Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $205.99 , now $116.99

Dimensions (in.): 36 x 21.7 The Way Day Wayfair sale might've come to a close, but discounted prices on this wood-burning fire pit are coming in hot. You'll revel in the rustic charm of this backyard essential, and take comfort knowing that a spark screen is also included for protection. Stainless steel burner Mokena Propane Fire Pit Shop at Wayfair Price: $247.99

Dimensions (in.): 24 x 30 A sleek design suitable for all seasons — with a hidden fuel tank — and an adjustable flame make the Mokena Fire Pit a go-to option for patios.

2. Backyard greenhouse

While you're figuring out what to plant in May and how to get your flower beds ready for the season, wouldn't it be nice to have a dedicated spot to tend to your selections?

"Greenhouses are invaluable for gardeners because they extend the growing season by providing a controlled environment protected from harsh weather," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. "This allows for the cultivation of plants that would otherwise struggle or be impossible to grow due to climate limitations."

If the viral portable Lidl greenhouse hasn't convinced you, greenhouses don't need to take up a large space in your backyard. And, when speaking with Martha Stewart, the gardening guru told Real Homes that no place is too small for growing. She also said people are truly embracing the hobby now like never before.

"The joy of gardening and the joy of growing is growing in America, I think gardening has become the biggest and most popular outdoor activity," she said. "And I'm very happy about that because growing is enchanting, delightful, and the results are beautiful. So why not garden?"

And why not give your leafy friends a little extra love with help from a greenhouse?

Three sizes Nova Microdermabrasion Mini Walk-in Greenhouse Shop at Amazon Price: Was $49.98 , now $38.98

Dimensions (in.): L55.9 x W28.3 x H75.59 Even the smallest of spaces can be home to a greenhouse. With a few easy steps, this wallet-friendly, multi-level, walk-in selection will be ready to protect your florals and create a conversation starter in your backyard. 2-in-1 Outsunny Raised Garden Bed with Small Greenhouse Shop at Walmart Price: Was $59.99 , now $44.99

Dimensions (in): 49.25 x 37.5 x 36.25 Everyone wants in on a raised garden bed for the growing season, but not all of them are equipped with this bit of protection. Plus, the roll-up window allows easy access to the soil. 4.8/5 stars GENESIS 4-Tier Portable Rolling Greenhouse Shop at Walmart Price: $49.99

Dimensions (in.): L19 x W27 x H65 We love making use of vertical space, especially in the garden. This multi-tired greenhouse is made from opaque PE cover and features a dual zipper door for protection.

3. Backyard swing

We're talking backyard swings but for adults, i.e. the beloved egg chair — a boho accessory that adds a playfulness to any space.

"Enhance the natural setting by surrounding the egg chair with lush greenery," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Potted plants, hanging baskets, or a vertical garden backdrop can amplify the chair's organic charm."

But add your favorite cozy elements from inside out on your patio, too.

"Complete the look with a small side table for beverages or reading materials," Nina adds. "Lanterns, string lights, or outdoor rugs can further enhance the ambiance, creating a cozy retreat."

350 lb capacity JOIVI Patio Swing Egg Chair with Stand Shop at Walmart Price: Was $359.99 , now $239.99

Dimensions (in.): 51.2 x 51.2 x 80.7 The Walmart egg chair, a TikTok showstopper, allows you to swing in a rattan, oval silhouette and take in the best of your outdoor space. It's foldable design is perfect when it comes time to close up shop. Bestseller Hammock Chair Camping Hammock Shop at Walmart Price: Was $48.99 , now $42.99

Dimensions (in.): 35 x 37.8 A hammock/swing hybrid with a boho essence and a cozy cushion make a unique place to curl up with a good book. Splurge Terrain's Hanging Basket Chair Shop at Anthropologie Price: $1,098

Dimensions (in.): 76 x 30 x 32 Although this boho stunner is crafted from durable metal frame wrapped in weather-ready PE wicker material, you'll be pleased to know that it's suitable for indoor use when the weather gets cold.

4. Pickleball backyard accessories

Considering pickleball was considered 2023's fastest-growing sport in the US, why not see what all the hype is about? You can easily set up shop for tennis' little sister right from home.

Indoor/outdoor Portable Pickleball Net Set Shop at Amazon Price: Was $79.99 , now $60.99

Dimensions (in.): 264 x 36 Easy to assemble, durable, and portable — what's not to like about this impromptu pickleball net? No need for a court to set up shop. 20 lbs Zdgao Pickleball Set with Net and Paddles Shop at Amazon Price: $89.99

Dimensions (in.): 22 x 36 Suitable for driveway and backyard use, the Zdgao Pickleball Set has everything you'd need to walk away a champion: a net, racket, balls, and court lines. Tableware collection Alexandra Farmer The Flock Pickleball Set Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $64 , now $44.80 The Alexandra Farmer Anthropologie collab is bringing cheery colors and summertime motifs to tablescapes and pickleball courts. Why not serve in style?



Meet our experts

Claire Paquin Social Links Navigation Designer Claire Paquin, founder and principal designer of Clean Design Partners, LLC, has established herself as a go-to designer in Westchester County in New York. She is a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design’s interior design program. She is an Associate member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Her long-standing interest in design and decorating, space planning, and the decorative arts fuels her passion for the business.

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Green Pal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific greenery needs for various environments.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

