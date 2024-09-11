Lady Gaga's backyard is filled with unexpected whimsy — designers love her playful style

I always say when decorating your backyard not to be afraid of bringing personality into it. Whether you're gazing at it from your kitchen window or hosting parties in it, it's a good idea to get it looking beautiful.

I spotted Lady Gaga's backyard in her 73 Questions With interview with Vogue, and I fell in love with the bold colors, the spacious furniture, and eclectic coffee table decor. I've asked interior designers why these work so well and how you can bring the look into your own outdoor space.

If you're looking for backyard ideas that go beyond the cookie-cutter norm and are playful and inviting, the Poker Face singer and A Star is Born actor's place has plenty to swoon over.

73 Questions With Lady Gaga | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

The star is known for her bold and sophisticated designs, so it’s no surprise that she’s incorporated her aesthetic into her place.

“Much like Lady Gaga herself, her backyard exudes classic Old Hollywood with a glimpse of unexpected whimsy,” explains Sam Tosti, interior designer and co-owner of Tosti Design.

“The timeless Mediterranean architecture blends in seamlessly with the garden beyond, yet creates a feeling of privacy in the small cobblestoned patio,” she continues.

Sam adds that many layers of Lady Gaga’s personality are evident in the space, beginning with colors that draw your eye in.

“The large windows and neutral color scheme make the space feel open and airy, while the pops of color add vibrancy,” says Nicole Saunders, interior design specialist and the founder of The Design Build Vault.

She continues, “I suggest investing in quality and comfortable outdoor furniture pieces in neutral colors and then adding colorful accents through planters, cushions, pillows, rugs, and even books when it’s not raining.”

“I also love how Lady Gaga has also added functional pieces like a storage coffee table. This is a great way to keep the space organized and visually appealing,” Nicole explains.

All of this is topped up with the ultimate fashion-forward touch — a glimpse of what is likely one of her many coveted closet spaces. “This marries fashion, design, and architecture in the most unexpected of ways,” Sam says.

Shop the look

Come fully assembled Rosecliff Heights Casidy Outdoor Dining Side Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H35 x W18 x D22

Made from: Wicker, rattan

Price: $359.99 for two These seats are a similar shape to Lady Gaga's chair but are an elegant white color that will add Old Hollywood style to your backyard. I love this shade, but you can also choose from teal, red, and yellow shades to add vibrancy. Removable tray Gepege Beaded Ceramic Planter Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6 x W6 x D5.12

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $30.99 Forget the unexpected red theory — this season it's all about the unexpected blue theory. The pretty pattern on these which will add a Mediterranean vibe to your small backyard. If you'd rather have painted pots like Lady Gaga, you could always DIY basic planters, such as the Vensovo Pots from Amazon. Dishwasher safe Teabloom All-in-One Glass Teapot Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H5.98 x W7.48 x D7.48

Made from: Glass

Price: $24.99 There's nothing like a good pot of tea to invite guests into your space and stir up conversation. This clever pot comes with an in-built tea strainer, so you can pour the water and pop the leaves in, then take it outside to share with friends.

By bringing playful design and personal touches to your outdoor space, you can create an oasis that showcases who you are.

“Lady Gaga teaches us you don't have to follow all of the rules —it's better to just be authentic, and that is what makes things interesting,” Sam finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scouting out celeb backyards? I think Christina Applegate’s garden is perfect for those trying to bring Beetlejuicecore to their spaces this season.