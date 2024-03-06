This portable Lidl greenhouse is back on shelves for just $59.99 and it's perfect for gardening in March

If you have botanicals on the brain, the popular Lidl greenhouse has made a comeback, hitting the shelves just in time for the spring season.

While you're mapping out flowers to plant, might we suggest you plant this fan-favorite purchase right in your backyard? It's compact yet durable and ideal for those who are low on space but not greenery.

As much as we love our indoor plants, we're excited to bring the adventures outdoors for the warm weather. We're certain the Parkside greenhouse, Lidl's beloved treasure, will kickstart our 2024 floral pursuits properly.

Buy the Lidl greenhouse for spring gardening in 2024

Those outdoor potted plants have been standing by idly waiting for some time in the spotlight, and it appears the moment is upon us. We can credit the return of the Lidl greenhouse, which shoppers have seen in various sizes throughout the years.

In 2024, the walk-in greenhouse sports four shelves that hold up to 44 lbs each and can make your small garden feel anything but. Your plant babies will rest comfortably within the durable metal construction that comes equipped with a tear-resistant mesh cover and a roll-up door with fastening straps and zippers.

It's easy to assemble, but stake it to the ground folks, that's what the anchors are for.

You'll want to act quickly when it comes to this plant accessory. At just $59.99, the deal is selling out quickly across Lidl locations, and it's eligible for $10 off if you present the appropriate coupon in-store through May 7, 2024. Keep in mind that you cannot order directly from Lidl's website, but you can visit your local store or place an order on Instacart, depending on your location.

Low stock Parkside greenhouse View at Lidl Price: $59.99

Dimensions (in.): L55.1 x W55.1 x D78.7

So you have your tools ready and a pot that's waiting to be filled, but the Lidl greenhouse is nowhere to be found at your local store. No sweat, these similar items will do the trick, so grab your gardening gloves. The COOLJOB Gardening Gloves on Amazon continue to be a #1 bestseller and are rated 4.7/5 stars.

Three sizes Nova Microdermabrasion Mini Walk-in Greenhouse Shop at Amazon Price: Was $49.98 , now $38.98

Dimensions (in.): L55.9 x W28.3 x H75.59 This easy-to-assemble three-tier mini greenhouse comes with a PE cover, high-quality metal, and a walk-in design. 4.4/5 stars ZenSports 3-Tiers 6-Shelves Mini Walk-in Greenhouse Shop at Walmart Price: $45.89

Dimensions (in.): L56 x W28.4 x H75.6 Manageable and moveable, the ZenSports Mini Walk-in Greenhouse has UV protection, a waterproof design, and a roll-up front door. Four caster wheels GENESIS 4-Tier Portable Rolling Greenhouse Shop at Walmart Price: $49.99

Dimensions (in.): L19 x W27 x H65 Keep your plants protected from frost, cold weather, and pests with this small but mighty opaque PE cover with a dual zipper door.

Still growing greenery indoors once the spring hits? Of course you are! For your convenience, we've rounded up the best easy houseplants that are low-maintenance yet beautiful.