Summer outdoor decor ideas you need to freshen up your patio ASAP

Summer stylin' ☀️

Two images of outdoor seating with plants
(Image credit: @fedesfotos)
Jump to category:
By Georgia Lockstone
published

If you asked me to describe my current interior design aesthetic, I can promise you that the words "muted," "understated," and "neutrals" wouldn’t leave my lips. I blame Barbiecore and the good weather — but this summer, I’m just a maximalist babe through and through.

So, when it comes to the backyard, bold, bright, and beachy is very much the vibe I'm leaning towards. And the good news is, it’s totally possible to achieve this playful look in even the smallest of outdoor spaces!

Like the sound of switching up your stripped-back set-up for something a little more stand-out? Read on for Instagrammable inspo!

Summer outdoor decor ideas

1) Create a casual spot with a plush bean bag 

Backyard with wooden fence and yellow beanbag

(Image credit: @ellashausofcolour)

For the ultimate chilled-out backyard or balcony, soft seating options are key. But don’t worry — there’s no need to use up all your outdoor space and budget on a fancy sofa set. Bean bag chairs are a far more affordable option, and give off that vibrant and fun Cabo beach club energy. They come in loads of different styles and colors, but I’m a big fan of this stand-out mustard yellow one that @ellashausofcolour has put in her yard. 

Black and white striped bean bag chair
Better Homes & Gardens Patio Bean Bag Chair

$69

White bean bag chair
Big Joe Outdoor Weatherproof Bean Bag Chair

$79.90

Beige bean bag chair
Noble House Lounger Bean Bag

$153.99

2) Use paint to brighten up a boring wall 

Bright backyard with painted walls and white rug

(Image credit: @our_townhouse_by_the_sea)

Got a courtyard garden that gives off real prison energy? Trust me when I tell you that a bit of paint is really all you need to completely transform the whole space. You could keep it simple by simply adding a coat of fresh white paint to a tired brick wall, or take inspiration from @our_townhouse_by_the_sea, and get creative with bold colors, and some simple yet stand-out stenciling. 

Lavender paint and can
Glidden HEP Exterior Paint + Primer in Wild Lilac

$41.94 (1 gallon)

Green paint in can
Backdrop Premium Exterior Paint in Drive-Thru Safari

$49 (2.4 quarts)

Pink paint swatch and can
Glidden HEP Exterior Paint + Primer Rose Hip

$45.94 (1 gallon)

3) Lay down a vibrant outdoor rug  

Outdoor patio with rug and pink umbrella

(Image credit: @our_plant_loving_home)

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but the natural and neutral patio aesthetic has well and truly had its day. So, roll up that trusty jute outdoor rug, and swap it out for something that brings some boldness and color to your backyard. In my humble opinion, @our_plant_loving_home has absolutely nailed it with this stylish leafy area rug — but you could always try out one with funky stripes or a geometric pattern if you’re after something a little more retro. 

Green and blue print outdoor rug
Threshold™ Botanical Outdoor Rug

$70

Tropical leaf print outdoor rug
Better Homes & Gardens Palm Leaf Outdoor Rug

$99

Coral bohemian outdoor rug
Opalhouse™ Tapestry Woven Outdoor Rug

$120

4) Swap the standard umbrella for a stand-out one

Outdoor patio with grass umbrella

(Image credit: @_theflamingo_lounge)

Not just essential for providing some much-needed shade, parasols can also make a really fun decorative addition to your outdoor space. We love a multi-functional queen! There are loads of different unique styles to choose from, but for a backyard that feels super boho and beachy, I’d definitely recommend following in the footsteps of @_theflamingo_lounge, and picking up a pretty thatched parasol. 

Tiki umbrella with grass
AmmSun Tiki Umbrella

$74.75

Outdoor umbrella with scalloped edges

Opalhouse™ Scalloped Floral Patio Umbrella

$110

Tilted umbrella with fringe
Pupzo Thatched Umbrella

$109.99

5) Go for bold and bright seating 

Bright colorful outdoor chairs

(Image credit: @fedesfotos)

No matter how small your outdoor space is, you’ll probably still want to have somewhere to sit and enjoy an al fresco meal or drink with a loved one. But steer clear of those basic black bistro chairs, and look instead for unique styles and bright colors that’ll make your backyard pop. These gorgeous plum and orange chairs that @fedesfotos has picked for their balcony are quite literally perfect! 

Light blue industrial metal chair
Merrick Lane Stacking Metal Dining Chair

$84.99

Orange plastic chair
Ikea Skarpö Armchair

$99

Bright green outdoor chair
Kingyes Outdoor Adirondack Chair

$119.99

Georgia Lockstone
Freelance Writer
Latest

SPONSORS