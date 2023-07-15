Summer outdoor decor ideas you need to freshen up your patio ASAP

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you asked me to describe my current interior design aesthetic, I can promise you that the words "muted," "understated," and "neutrals" wouldn’t leave my lips. I blame Barbiecore and the good weather — but this summer, I’m just a maximalist babe through and through.

So, when it comes to the backyard, bold, bright, and beachy is very much the vibe I'm leaning towards. And the good news is, it’s totally possible to achieve this playful look in even the smallest of outdoor spaces!

Like the sound of switching up your stripped-back set-up for something a little more stand-out? Read on for Instagrammable inspo!

Summer outdoor decor ideas

1) Create a casual spot with a plush bean bag

(Image credit: @ellashausofcolour)

For the ultimate chilled-out backyard or balcony, soft seating options are key. But don’t worry — there’s no need to use up all your outdoor space and budget on a fancy sofa set. Bean bag chairs are a far more affordable option, and give off that vibrant and fun Cabo beach club energy. They come in loads of different styles and colors, but I’m a big fan of this stand-out mustard yellow one that @ellashausofcolour has put in her yard.

2) Use paint to brighten up a boring wall

(Image credit: @our_townhouse_by_the_sea)

Got a courtyard garden that gives off real prison energy? Trust me when I tell you that a bit of paint is really all you need to completely transform the whole space. You could keep it simple by simply adding a coat of fresh white paint to a tired brick wall, or take inspiration from @our_townhouse_by_the_sea , and get creative with bold colors, and some simple yet stand-out stenciling.

3) Lay down a vibrant outdoor rug

(Image credit: @our_plant_loving_home)

I hate to be the one to break it to you, but the natural and neutral patio aesthetic has well and truly had its day. So, roll up that trusty jute outdoor rug, and swap it out for something that brings some boldness and color to your backyard. In my humble opinion, @our_plant_loving_home has absolutely nailed it with this stylish leafy area rug — but you could always try out one with funky stripes or a geometric pattern if you’re after something a little more retro.

4) Swap the standard umbrella for a stand-out one

(Image credit: @_theflamingo_lounge)

Not just essential for providing some much-needed shade, parasols can also make a really fun decorative addition to your outdoor space. We love a multi-functional queen! There are loads of different unique styles to choose from, but for a backyard that feels super boho and beachy, I’d definitely recommend following in the footsteps of @_theflamingo_lounge , and picking up a pretty thatched parasol.

5) Go for bold and bright seating

(Image credit: @fedesfotos)