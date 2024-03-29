Fire pits: Amazon's best selections from $40 for small backyards

A small backyard calls for cozy accents like fire pits. Amazon has quite a few selections that make a big impact on the ambiance, but fortunately, not a big dent in your wallet.

Now that spring has officially arrived, you're probably thinking about fixing up your yard and taking your plans al fresco...even if it's still a tad chilly. A fire pit is one of those accessories that will put the finishing touches on your oasis and give back throughout the year.

Whether you're interested in snagging one for warmth, aesthetics, or marshmallow roasting, brainstorm fire pit ideas and turn your backyard area into the go-to gathering spot of the spring, and beyond.

Fire pits: Amazon's best selections from $40

Even if you're working with small backyard ideas, there's no reason to exclude fire pits. Amazon has plenty of compact selections, as well as tabletop offerings, should square footage be at a minimum. The Kizzby Table Top Fire Pit Bowl on Amazon clocks in at less than five inches wide and four inches high, is currently on sale for less than $25, and has a 4.6/5-star review. The portable, rectangular Korniful Tabletop Fire Pit on Amazon is another hot contender (get it?) and is less than $40.

What to shop

Of course, if you have your heart set on something a bit bigger than a tabletop fire pit (but isn't too overwhelming in size), these customer favorites offer just what you're looking for and perfectly complement your outdoor furniture, really embracing that inviting feeling.

Although the Real Homes team did not personally test these fire pits, we selected options based on ratings, reviews, prices, and sizes that are suitable for smaller scales. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Read all directions properly before putting your fire pits to use.

5 lbs Amagabeli Garden & Home Fire Pit Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99

Dimensions (in.): D22 x W22 x H10 Small, portable, and safe, this wood-burning fire pit makes for a great camping accessory or backyard staple. Customers say it's "great for the price" and some consider it to be the "hit of the summer." The product comes with a bowl, a spark screen, a poker, and two grates. CSA certified OutVue Propane Fire Pit Table Shop at Amazon Price: $99.99

Dimensions (in.): D28 x W28 x H24.5 Rest assured that the OutVue fire pit not only looks good, but it's safe to use. The fire table is made with iron, rust-proof paint, and 304 stainless steel burners that are heat-resistant and waterproof. It's a smokeless flame that you adjust according to what you'd like. When it's not active, it can be used as an outdoor side table as well. Two side handles Hoo Woo Small Round Outdoor Fire Pit Shop at Amazon Price: $149.99

Dimensions (in.): D23.62 x W23.62 x H13.77 This rustic-looking concrete fire pit burns wood and reduces the smoke by separating wood and ash to create better airflow. It comes with a 24-inch wood burning fire pit bowl, a steel grate, a spark screen, a flat top lid, and a fire poker.

