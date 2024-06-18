Will landscaping increase home value? We asked the pros

Will landscaping increase home value? If you're thinking about selling your home, you may be considering how the outdoor space will factor into your valuation, and how much of a bearing it has.

There are plenty of landscaping additions you can make to your front and backyards to improve the look of your home. But will it make a major difference when it comes to the overall value?

We asked gardening and realty experts for their thoughts, plus the best backyard landscaping tips to give your garden a makeover.

Can landscaping increase home value?

Excited to try some low-maintenance garden ideas for a stand-out display? When it comes to the warmer months, it's tempting to transform your outdoor space into a summery oasis. Maybe even grow a cottage garden? But before you break out the hedge clippers, you may want to think about the resale value down the road. Will landscaping projects increase what your home is worth?

"I've been in the landscaping business for over three decades and I can confidently say that well-executed landscaping does increase home value significantly," says Scott McLeod, owner of McLeod Landscaping Inc.

"Enhancements such as a lush lawn, thoughtfully designed garden beds, and functional hardscape elements like patios and walkways can add curb appeal and make a strong first impression on prospective buyers. Specifically, well-maintained landscaping can boost a home's value by 5% to 15%, depending on the quality and extent of the work," says Scott.

Improving the look of the house from street level with front yard landscaping ideas can have a major impact. Neglecting this space can turn off would-be buyers if they notice a dying lawn.

"A well-manicured lawn can increase the perceived value of a property by up to 10%. This is because a lush, green lawn can create a welcoming and inviting atmosphere, making potential buyers feel more comfortable and inclined to make an offer. Conversely, a neglected or overgrown lawn can be a major turn-off, potentially reducing the property's value by as much as 5%," says Itay Simchi, founder of Proven House Buyers.

Overall, most potential buyers take the front and back yards into consideration when purchasing a home.

"A study by the National Gardening Association found that 85% of homeowners reported that their garden or yard was an important factor in their decision to buy or sell a home," says Italy.

Landscaping projects to try

So what can you do to improve the look of your yard and attract potential buyers? The good news is there are plenty of DIY landscaping ideas that you can pull off without professional help, from installing a fire pit (this fire pit from Wayfair is well-loved by customers with 4.5 stars and over 1,000 reviews) to building your own planters.

You can even embrace some tropical landscaping ideas with vibrant flowers and leafy palms. But overall, buyers will look for classic additions that add value, not take away from it.

"I highly recommend simple improvements like adding colorful flowers or trimming overgrown shrubs and a deck or patio surrounded by lush greenery to boost the value of your home. It shows that the property has been well-cared for and is move-in ready, which can be a major selling point for buyers," says Alex Locklear, a realtor and the founder of NC Cash Homebuyers.

Adding a dining or seating area with outdoor furniture to your backyard is also a great idea for attracting buyers. You don't even have to splash out on pricey furniture — you can snag a whole dining set from Walmart for under $125, complete with a table, umbrella, and four chairs.

"Features like patios, decks, and fire pits add value to a property and provide additional living space for potential buyers. I recently had a client who was able to sell their home for $10,000 more than the initial asking price due to the addition of a well-designed outdoor living space. It not only increased the aesthetic appeal but also made the property more functional and desirable," says Alex.

But before you get carried away with backyard ideas, make sure you're not installing anything that might incidentally turn people away. "There's a fine line between assets and hindrances when it comes to landscaping's impact. You'll want to avoid anything that could be interpreted as high-maintenance or requiring really specialized care and costs, like overbuilt koi ponds or exotic plants and trees unsuited for our climate," says Rachel Stringer, professional realtor at Raleigh Realty.

Add a few touches while avoiding anything too difficult to take care of is the perfect middle ground for perspective buyers. "The sweet spot is focusing on regional plants and greenery that are relatively low-fuss, yet establish that highly-valued sense of lush, peaceful sanctuary," says Rachel. Knowing which gardening zone you're in can help when choosing which plants to add to your space.