Regency garden ideas — 7 ways to create an elegant, Bridgerton-style outdoor space

I think regency garden ideas are some of the most elegant out there. They're just perfect for transforming yards big and small into sophisticated havens packed with personality and allure.

I've particularly fallen in love with this style after watching Bridgerton, so I've asked landscaping and home improvement pros for their favorite ways to bring this look to our outdoor spaces. Their tips range from gardening and flower ideas (hello, wisteria!) to adding refined decorative touches.

If you're looking for backyard ideas that are beautiful and eye-catching, a throwback to the gorgeous Regency era will provide plenty of outdoor inspiration for you.

Our top 7 ravishing Regency garden ideas

Whether you want to bring Bridgerton design ideas outdoors or simply want to shake up your exterior style, these gorgeous tips are worth keeping in mind.

Our design pros have recommended useful decor items throughout, so I've curated matching highly-rated picks from trusted retailers to help you start decorating as soon as possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Decorate with authentic furniture and decor

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

To create a cohesive look in your regency garden, I recommend first finding the decor you wish to use, and then decorating around them.

“Furniture and decor are crucial to achieving this look, which is why I suggest opting for wrought-iron benches and classical urns,” says Steve Schumacher, landscaping expert and owner of Boston Landscape Co.

“In one commercial project, we included a central fountain and period-correct seating areas, enhancing the site's historical feel without sacrificing functionality,” he explains.

He also suggests looking for these in antique shops and budget-friendly secondhand furniture stores to create an authentic and unique look.

Ergonomic support Three Posts Landwehr Metal Outdoor Bench Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H50 x D23

Made from: Metal

Price: $116.99 Add character to your Regency garden by picking a pretty bench like this one, which will allow you to relax after having a stroll through it (the latest issue of Lady Whistledown is not required). I like the rustic dark brown, but it does come in pinkish red if you want to try a more colorful approach. You will need to assemble it yourself, but Wayfair reviewers say this is easy. Weather resistant Best Choice Products Outdoor Bird Bath Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H28.5 x W20

Made from: PVC

Price: $39.99 Bird baths are a must for creating a regency garden, in my opinion, as they just give all the fairy tale vibes. This blue one is the most highly-rated bird bath at Walmart, with shoppers loving its style, quick assembly, and how lightweight it is, which makes is easy to reposition in your backyard. They also say its spacious and provides more than enough water for lots of birds to drink and bathe in. Two colorways Bloomsbury Market Copacabana Urn Planter Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H19.7 x W13.8 x D13.8

Made from: Resin

Price: $73.99 Elevate your regency garden flowers with this planter that has so much gorgeous detailing. It has drainage holes that will ensure your plant soil won't get too soggy, therefore preventing root rot. Along with this, it's weather resistant, so you can comfortably leave it outside without a cover, even on rainy days. It's worth noting the paint on this purposely is distressed during manufacturing to give it an authentic style.

2. Bring in regency-style flowers

(Image credit: Getty Images / somnuk krobkum)

The most beautiful regency gardens often feature structured layouts with carefully chosen flowery focal points.

Steve says, “I advise bringing in native U.S. plants that mimic the grandeur of regency flora. For example, peonies and hydrangeas can replace roses and foxgloves, offering a similar elegant bloom suitable for American climates while promoting sustainability."

Learning how to take care of hydrangeas is easy, and you can find them at many retailers. For example, the Endless Summer Hydrangea Shrubs from Walmart are best sellers and grow in USDA zones 4 to 9. They are deciduous, meaning they will lose their foliage in fall, but will return again in spring so your efforts won't be a one-hit wonder.

“These flowers not only evoke the romanticism of the era but also provide a delicate fragrance that enhances the garden experience,” adds Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

3. Add beautiful outdoor lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images / Westend61)

Add a romantic, dreamy glow to your regency garden by placing outdoor lanterns and hanging up string lights.

“Soft, ambient lighting along pathways or around key features like statues or fountains can create a magical atmosphere — perfect for evening strolls or outdoor entertaining,” explains Tommy.

I love the effect of the lanterns in this picture, and the Mercer41 Glass Wall Lantern from Wayfair is similar, lightweight, and easy to clean. We have a full guide on beautiful outdoor lighting ideas if you're interested in seeing more inspirational looks.

Smaller size available Winston Porter Tabletop Lantern Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H19.75 x W7.5 x D8.

Made from: Glass, iron

Price: $51.99 This pretty lantern would look beautiful in regency gardens and in Moroccan gardens, thanks to its intricate design. Wayfair shoppers say it's easy to assemble, and great quality. They do suggest being careful when putting the glass panels in as they are slightly sharp. Additionally, they say to slowly put your candle inside, as it can be a little tricky to maneuver inside. Weather resistant Alcott Hill Boto Solid Brass Wall Light Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H16.5 x W9 x D10

Made from: Brass, glass

Price: Was $309.99 Now $172.99 (save $137) at Wayfair When it comes to decorating your regency garden, it's important to add lighting to every inch of it — including your home's exterior. The two candelabras inside this lantern are so chic and complement the gold metallic color beautifully. It does also come in black, antique brass, bronze, brushed nickel and charcoal as well as this glam gold. Three-year warranty Brightech Glow String Lights Shop at Amazon Size (ft.): W26

Made from: Brass

Price: $34.99 I like that these string lights are stylish but seriously versatile, meaning you can use them in regency gardens and in other style ones, too. They can withstand winds of up to 50 MPH, making them ideal for parties in all seasons, though take extra precaution if you live in Tornado Valley/Alley. The rubberized cord also adds to their strength, so they can withstand the odd bird or two perching and won't break easily.

4. Try hanging plants on trellises

(Image credit: Getty Images / oversnap)

It wouldn’t be a collection of regency garden ideas without florals and vines, which you can gorgeously drape for a whimsical and enchanting look.

“To further enhance the regency style, consider adding architectural features like pergolas or trellises draped with climbing roses, wisteria, or ivy,” suggests Tommy. “These structures not only provide shade and structure but also create a sense of enclosure and intimacy within the garden."

If you want to try this in a small, rented space, look for a domed trellis, such as the Collections Etc Garden Plant Trellis from Walmart, which is over six feet tall and fits securely into the ground.

5. Create a pretty pathway

(Image credit: Getty Images / JohnGollop)

One of the best regency garden ideas is creating a path for you and your guests to meander on, so you can truly enjoy your backyard’s beauty.

“Incorporate stone features and symmetrical pathways to echo the regency era's formality,” says Steve. “At Boston Landscape Co, we've successfully used local masonry to create stone pathways and garden beds.”

Steve has also previously worked on a project where he installed a limestone walkway bordered by boxwood hedges, providing that regency charm. Explore more border ideas in our dedicated guide.

6. Pay attention to greenery

(Image credit: Getty Images / Photos by R A Kearton)

As well as bringing beautiful blooms to your regency garden ideas, it’s also wise to remember to complement these with glorious greenery.

“Boxwood hedges or clipped topiaries can define paths beautifully, adding a formal touch reminiscent of classic regency estates,” Tommy says.

For those looking for low-maintenance backyard ideas, try artificial topiaries such as the Nearly Natural Boxwood Triple Ball Tree from Walmart, which shoppers say has a luscious color and looks real.

7. Keep your design symmetrical

(Image credit: Getty Images / meldayus)

When planning your regency garden ideas, make sure that all your elements look neat and intentional for a harmonious effect.

“Symmetry is paramount in regency design, so consider planting beds and pathways symmetrically aligned,” Tommy suggests.

If this sounds too streamlined to you and you want your English-style garden to be more free-flowing or embrace elements of chaos gardening, cottage garden ideas may be more your style.

Regency garden ideas are easy to bring in, no matter the size of your space or your budget.

“By carefully integrating these elements, you can create a regency garden that not only reflects the timeless elegance of the era, but is also a tranquil oasis,” Tommy finishes by saying.

To complete the look, lawn edging ideas are worth knowing, as every little bit of detail counts in this style of garden.