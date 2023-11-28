Amanda Seyfried's granny square blanket is everything we want this winter — here's how to style the cozy, retro look

Winter is coming, and we'd fancy a number like Amanda Seyfried's granny square blanket to keep us toasty. There's already a cup of cocoa and a novel nearby for our snuggle sesh — all that's missing is something warm.

That "something" is a playful, retro throw à la Seyfried, which the actor has showcased on Instagram numerous of times. The blanket's most recent cameo is alongside her adorable painting from artist Georgia Fiennes — a white horse comfortably lounging in a living room on the blanket. It's the perfect splash of pink that feels like a warm hug.

Since we believe no small living room idea or small bedroom idea is complete without a vintage touch, we've decided to hone in on this cozy and upbeat aesthetic from generations past. Here's how interior designers suggest you style your dose of nostalgia in yarn form.

Amanda Seyfried's granny square blanket

Originally a DIY project from the 2020 quarantine days, Seyfried's blanket started out as individual pieces and eventually morphed into one massive throw, one stitch at a time.

"Granny squares are a simple crochet design with a ton of versatility where you can really get creative designing your squares," says interior designer Nicole Cullum, founder of Color Caravan. "Crocheting has come back in a major way because it’s easy to learn with quick results, and it brings back some happy nostalgia from spending time with grandparents."

Though some of us (particularly yours truly) might not necessarily agree with the "easy" adjective, we can confirm that the crochet project is definitely a serotonin boost that your space will appreciate.

"The funny thing about them is that you can use different colors and shapes, giving it that chill '70s Californian style we all love," says Alberto Bravo, co-founder of We Are Knitters.

Need we say more?

Shop the granny square look

For those of us who are not gifted in the crafting department, fear not. There are ways to achieve the style without picking up a crochet needle. But keep in mind, whether you purchase one or decide to go the creative route and crochet one, upkeep is equally important.

"Always hand wash it," Bravo recommends. "If you do so it will probably last for years."

And if you want to venture away from throw blankets, you're in luck.

"I've seen it incorporated everywhere from blankets to tiles to curtains to pillows," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "It always makes a statement and when it is incorporated into a home it is a great way to add color and warmth to the space."

How to style the granny square look

Are your living room blanket baskets full? Perfect — the granny square throw begs for a little attention anyway, according to Cullum.

"I love using them as a throw over my favorite reading chair for a playful pop of color that I can snuggle into while reading," she says. "They also look great folded over the arm of a sofa, or on the corner of a guest bed for extra warmth during the winter."

But don't feel the need to go overboard — they bring plenty of pizzaz along for the ride.

"Less is more has been a thing for years now so this retro trend was a natural response to that," Bravo adds. "There’s nothing more stylish than a bouclé stool next to a leather coach with a granny square blanket."

Looking for more ways to outsmart the cold this winter? Put away the scratchy sweaters and invest in one of the best electric blankets. There are quite a few ready to assist during your Christmas movie marathon.