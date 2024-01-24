The adorable Anthropologie juice glasses are trending for good reason — stock up ASAP

If your dining decor needs an upgrade, the trendy Anthropologie juice glasses make the perfect addition to your tablescape.

The simple yet irresistible buys, formally referred to as the Icon Juice Glass, have gotten shoppers' attention with their 10-strong range of hand-pressed beaded glasses.

The 3D motifs range from cutie patootie ladybirds and cherries, to hand-crafted hearts, and four-leaved clovers. No matter the season, occasion, or shopper, these little beauties offer a little something for everyone.

If you're in the midst of mapping out small kitchen ideas, you might as well make room in your cabinets for this adorable glassware. You'll be glad you did.

Anthropologie juice glasses a hit

"These hand blown glasses can seamlessly be integrated into any home," says Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer at AnthroLiving. "Whether you’re looking to elevate your morning glass of water, or make them a part of your tablescape for festive occasions, they are the perfect blend of craftsmanship and charm."

If you're thinking about putting a fun twist on your Valentine's Day table, the glasses have enjoyed a pink-inspired twist as part of Anthropologie's Valentine's Day collection, just so you know. Not that you needed any convincing.

"This juice glass comes in a plethora of playful icons and colors that speak to many personalities," Katherine shares. "What’s great about these juice glasses is that new, unexpected icons are becoming coveted collectibles."

What to shop

Feel like indulging? You might need one or two, or maybe even the entire line. There's no judgment here, folks. We've rounded up our favorite picks from the Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass collection.

Shop other brands

The beaded cute glass trend seems to be all the rage. Here are a few other retailers with lovable glassware options.

Curious what else people are loving in the culinary space right now? Designers spill on the best small kitchen trends for 2024, including the fads that need to find their way into the trash bin.