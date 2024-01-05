The Aldi exercise bike and other workout essentials to grab from the grocery store while you can

2024 has arrived, but the Aldi exercise bike and other fitness picks are going fast

Aldi exercise bike surrounded by five vertically stacked resistance bands and a gray exercise ball on a green background fading from right to left
(Image credit: Aldi)
Jump to category:
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

If fitness equipment isn't on your grocery list, the Aldi exercise bike — a foldable one at that — will make you reconsider the essentials. 

Now we've entered a new year, we've decided to detox and reset our habits. Since Aldi offers versatility, we're able to add workout gear *and* healthy food to our shopping carts. How's that for convenience?

When you're ready to restock the fridge with healthy buys and add the best home gym equipment to your workout space, Aldi's here to help.

Check out the Aldi exercise bike and workout gear

While you might not necessarily need to execute small home gym ideas, the pros insist you want to have some type of fitness items available in your abode. 

"A home gym is a constant reminder to stay active. Every time you see that yoga mat or those dumbbells, it's a little nudge to do something good for yourself," says Mike Julom, ACE certified personal trainer and the founder and CEO of ThisIsWhyImFit.com.

While many of us gear up for morning yoga classes or after-work gym visits, Mike insists bursts of physical activity during the workday can actually be helpful, so plan your small office layout ideas accordingly. 

"Having equipment at home allows for short, frequent workouts throughout the day, which can be more effective for maintaining metabolism and managing energy levels," he adds. 

It seems the folding Aldi exercise bike is just as important as the printer. Keep in mind these items are available while supplies last, and different Aldi locations might not offer the same products. Aldi offers curbside pickup and delivery when you shop online at new.aldi.us.

Mike Julom
Mike Julom

Mike is an ACE certified personal trainer, CrossFit athlete, and founder of ThisIsWhyImFit.com, a.k.a. "the internet's gym," offering workout plans, training tips, nutritional information, and more. He began his workout journey with a joint home gym purchase with his brother, so he knows a thing or two about exercising at home.

AldiBudget-friendly
Foldable Exercise Bike with Removable Bottle & Towel Holders

Choose your desired workout from eight different resistance levels and get comfortable with an adjustable seat, all before folding the bike up and putting away in storage.

Aldi75 cm
Green Inflatable Exercise Ball, 75 cm

Work on your muscle strength and attempt to stay balanced with Aldi's green exercise ball. It comes equipped with a stopper, deflation tube, and air pump adapter.

Roll-Up Fitness Mat with Carry Strap in Kelly green from AldiSlip-resistant
Green Roll-Up Fitness Mat with Carry Strap

For your yoga and Pilates needs, look no further than this soft, colorful mat. Downward dog, incoming.

Two black round core sliders next to one another18 inch
Black 18" Core Sliders (2 count)

Keep your core in check with the help of this portable and effective workout gear. A little goes a long way.

AldiFive colors
Fitness Loops 5 Piece Set

More than just aesthetic workout equipment, these colorful bands all sport different fitness levels as you aim to build strength and work your muscles.

You might also like

Should these pieces not be available at your neighborhood Aldi, we've spotted other small space workout gear that offers a big impact.

Two images of Sperax Treadmill-Walking Pad with a woman walking and running from different angles.Portable
Sperax Treadmill-Walking Pad

Dimensions (in.): D50 x W20.8 x H40

No slippage, no noise, no problem. This efficient and smooth walking pad reaches up to 6.2 miles per hour to allow you to get a good treadmill workout without a stationary gym piece clogging up your space.

Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform in grey and lime greenTotal body workout
Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform

Dimensions (in.): L26.77 x W11.02 x H5.91

From lunges to pushups, this non-slip aerobic stepper helps fitness enthusiasts of all levels and allows them to personalize a routine that works for them.

Total Body Smart 2-in-1 Stepper Machine in black and redDetachable resistance bands.
Total Body Smart 2-in-1 Stepper Machine

Dimensions (in.): L16.3 x W12.8 x H13.6

Give everything a little attention: core, arms, glutes, and shoulders courtesy of this stepper machine. 

Stocked up? We did, too. Now it's important to learn how to clean gym equipment so that your gear is as hygienic as your routine is effective. If you still have your heart set on a few more items, there's plenty of Amazon gym equipment suitable for small spaces, similar to the debut IKEA workout collection, DAJLIEN.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

SPONSORS