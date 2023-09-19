9 aesthetic workout equipment must-haves for your cute home gym

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a certified lazy gal, I like to do as much as physically possible from the comfort of my own home. And that even stretches to me occasionally ditching the gym in favor of a trusty home workout — because, sometimes, the thought of having to wrestle into a matching lycra set, and slick my hair back just feels like far too much extra effort.

Whether you’re a yoga bunny, a pilates princess, or a strength training queen, these rubber mats, resistance bands, and dumbbell sets won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your lovely home, but will still ensure you get a proper sweat on.

But if you don’t want your home gym or workout area to give off real Mojo Dojo Casa House energy, swapping the classic black and stainless steel gear for some far more aesthetic workout equipment is key. So, I’ve gone in search of some cute and colorful alternatives!

Best aesthetic workout equipment

Yoga 1. The Mat 5mm Made With FSC™ Certified Rubber Shop at lululemon Price: $94 Not just for yoga, rubber mats are a staple addition to any home gym. Great for all kinds of exercise, this bestselling non-slip one has a grippy top layer and a cushioned base to keep you balanced and grounded. As well as this cute pastel pink color, it also comes in soft denim, teal, and a pretty purple ombre. Strength 2. Après Beauty Tone + Sculpt Bands Shop at Free People Price: $18 Designed to aid in flexibility, range of motion, and overall strength and conditioning, the three pretty natural latex bands deserve to be proudly hung from the wall in your home gym. Super versatile, they’re great to incorporate into glute exercises, and can also be really helpful if you’re trying to get that dreaded first pull-up. Multi-use 3. Yoga Block Cool Mint by Gaiam Shop at Walmart Price: $14.97 Essential for lengthening your reach and providing support, a trusty foam block is a must-have prop for yoga girlies. This lightweight yet stable one from Gaiam is perfect for the job — and best of all, it comes in this cute muted mint green color that fits in perfectly with our pretty pastel vibe. Set of 6 4. Lionscool 18lbs Dumbbells Shop at Amazon Price: $49.99 Finding dumbbells that aren’t kinda ugly can be tricky. But after an intense online search, I finally hit the jackpot with this cute set of three neoprene pairs — that even come with their own little storage stand. They’re not too expensive, and their pink, purple, and mint green hues feel spot on for a pretty home gym aesthetic. Resistance 5. Blogilates Resistance Bands Shop at Target Price: $9.99 Not sure how to sculpt your arms, back, and shoulders without the cables and pull-down machines at the gym? With their two different strength levels, and comfy foam handles, these resistance bands are all you need. And — unlike so many other options — they come in these cute sugary tones, rather than the classic primary colors! Cardio 6. FP Movement Soft Beaded Jump Rope Shop at Free People Price: $28 Skipping is great for getting a sweat on — and all you need is a rope! This top-rated one has been made with soft-touch segmented beads that don’t make too much noise when in motion, and come in a range of different colors. But the rainbow option is definitely the cutest! Weights 7. Bala Bangles Wrist & Ankle Weight Set Shop at Target Price: $65 Great for adding a little extra resistance to your workouts, these Bala bangles can be worn around your wrists or ankles, and come in both 2lb and 1lb variations. Super comfy to wear, they’re made from recyclable steel wrapped in soft silicone and come in loads of on-trend color tones. Adjustable 8. Adjustable PolyFit Kettlebell Shop at Amazon Price: $50.99 Available in blue, pink, or purple ombre, this 3-in-1 kettlebell can be used as a 5lb, 8lb, or 12lb weight — but takes up very little room thanks to its stackable and adjustable design. It’s the perfect chic yet compact piece of equipment if you’ve not got that much space to work with. Non-slip 9. PopSugar Aerobic Step Deck Shop at Walmart Price: $29.97 If a classic black leather weights bench isn’t in-keeping with your interior design vibe, then consider this cute step deck instead. Suitable for everything from plyometric aerobics to strength training, it’s far more compact than a big and bulky bench, has handy non-slip floor pads, and even has an adjustable height. Plus, I just love its retro vibe!

Frequently asked questions

Where can I store gym equipment? While typical dumbbells and jump rope may not be super attractive to have out on display, the good news about this aesthetic equipment is that it's sure enough to not stand out too much in your space. But if you're looking to tuck them away, try under the bed, in a linen closet, or even slide small flat things like ankle weights under the couch.

What workout equipment is right for me? Before you order anything, check the instructions and guidelines on the equipment to check it's the right level for you. If you're a beginner you're not going to need a full set of super-heavy weights as they may be a bit challenging. When in doubt, consult with a professional.

Where to buy

Looking for even more aesthetic workout equipment to buy? Get moving with these retailers:

How we chose

It's not always possible to buy or call in samples of aesthetic workout equipment, so in this instance, we've selected items with highly rated reviews.

Now that you're all ready to work out, you'll need to know how to clean up. See how to wash gym clothes to remove those nasty odors. So fresh!