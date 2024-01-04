At just $34.99, Aldi's Ambiano Cold Press Juicer and Extractor are perfect for kickstarting healthy habits in 2024

We'll admit, Aldi's Ambiano Cold Press Juicer and Juice Extractor weren't originally part of our immediate shopping plan, but we're certainly glad we made a few amendments to our list.

After a season of sweets, we're ready for a nutritional reset, and these wallet and apartment-friendly kitchen appliances are great for kickstarting healthy behaviors at the start of the new year. Plus, who doesn't appreciate freshly squeezed OJ in the morning?

If you find yourself with Vitamin C cravings first thing, you'll want to add these juicers to your collection.

All about the Ambiano Cold Press Juicer and Juice Extractor

Both priced at $34.99, these small kitchen appliances offer alternative ways to get your required vitamins and minerals. Plus, when you do away with store-bought beverages, you also nix added sugars and preservatives, which is a win-win in our book. They both feature non-slip feet and two settings.

Do note that these items are available while supplies last, and different Aldi locations might not offer the same products. Aldi offers curbside pickup and delivery when you shop online at new.aldi.us.

While stocks last Ambiano Juice Extractor View at Aldi Price: $34.99 The Ambiano Juice Extractor features two speeds, one large cup, and contains an extra-large chute to process whole fruits and vegetables.

No-fuss juicing Ambiano Cold Press Juicer View at Aldi Price: $34.99 The Ambiano Cold Press Juicer is adjustable between "on" and "reverse" and comes complete with two cups and a cleaning brush.

Considering juicers are wonderful ways to squeeze out the good and do away with the bad, you'll have no problem maximizing counter space to accommodate one of these babies. If you prefer to keep items last this tucked away, you’ll have enough space after organizing cabinets in your small kitchen.

And, for those who assume regular brunch hosting duties, the gadgets come in handy when you're ready to whip up a tasty mimosa. The best orange juicers can also assist in this important drink duty all-year round.

But, given that Aldi products move quickly, we've rounded up shoppers' other go-to juicer selections because we have a back-up plan for our back-up plans. And, we also spoke to experts about choosing between a blender vs. juicer for your needs, if you're in search of more guidance.

No need to worry: if you are curious about how to clean a juicer, we've provided you with a five-step guide to getting out of a sticky situation. It's not enough to have healthy drinks in the morning — you need to keep the tools squeaky clean, too.