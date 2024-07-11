10 fabulous white and gray kitchen ideas and how to make them work

Nailing white and gray kitchen ideas can be tricky if you're trying to avoid the space looking too dull.

The main design decision is how to get the balance right between the two colors – would you prefer more white than gray? Or do you love a moody look and fancy a dark gray with only a hint of white, say countertops only for example?

Our white and gray kitchen ideas cover all design possibilities and show you how to use different shades of gray within this key space in the home, we also cover some fabulous accessories that will help you pull the look together perfectly.

White and gray kitchen ideas

White and gray are both popular colors for a kitchen, so why not team them together? Both can lighten up a dark kitchen depending on the gray you choose and they're most definitely easy to live with.

1. Consider a tonal look

Tonal colors are those that are from the same color family but in different shades. They can work quite harmoniously together and can provide a less harsh look against white – rather than a dramatic contrast.

"Natural yet sophisticated, lighter colors such as beiges, greys, and whites promise to bring a serene and calm feel to a kitchen," says Mor Krisher, head of product at Caesarstone. "Utterly timeless, these hues pair beautifully with other colors and can make a quiet statement on their own through subtle detailing."

Team a tonal gray kitchen with artisanal ceramics and wooden accessories for a tactile look.

For a similar gray cabinetry paint check out Benjamin Moore's Sparrow AF-720 shade that's dark gray with earthy brown undertones.

2. Modern rustic

The modern rustic trend has been ongoing for quite a few years now and it's a great one to follow. Trends tend to come and go quite quickly but this one is here to stay.

If you love rustic elements and a clean aesthetic then this look is for you and it looks fabulous with charcoal gray painted natural wood cabinets – Lick's Grey 08 Amsterdam House Matt would work really well here with its blue undertones. Offset that with a paler gray shiplap wall and ceiling and a fresh white on one wall.

Keep the scheme uncluttered and add vases of flowers for pops of color.

3. Embellish with wallpaper

For a more dramatic look team a dark gray with a kitchen wallpaper "Adding bold wallpaper introduces personality and character, making the kitchen lively and unique, especially when the designs reflect the personality and style of the homeowner," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. We agree with this, it's really important when you're deciding how much gray to use if you can live with a more moody look.

Jamie continues, "The wallpaper can also act as a focal point, framing specific areas of the kitchen, such as an interesting window or a classic range cooker – the hub of the home! Our Art Deco-inspired wallpaper seen here, with its exquisite color palette of smokey gray and shimmering gold, brings Gatsby glamor to the kitchen and prevents the matching gray of the cabinetry from feeling monotonous."

Keep the white element minimal – you still need it for balance, but it can be cleverly added to be more of an accent.

4. Crisp white countertops

For a purely elegant white and gray kitchen use a deep gray on all of your cabinetry and team with fresh white countertops.

Here, the walls are slightly creamy with a white ceiling – this keeps the focus on the gray grounding the rest of the space. Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore explains:

"Gray and white continues to be a popular kitchen color scheme. It’s a classic combination that creates a calm feeling and neutrals, such as gray, white and cream, are timeless shades that transcend fashion, and a key trend is for greys and off-whites."

We like Lick's White 04 Matt interior paint, it has a gray undertone that will look great with darker gray tones.

5. Warm up with metallics

Gray and white can both be on the 'cool' side visually so it's important to get the balance right and add warming elements. Even if you love a minimalist style, it's worth preventing a clinical look.

Metallics are a good way to pep up a white and gray scheme – choose brass or gold effect for maximum warmth. Introduce it in the form of pendant lights and accessories – we love these pendant lights featured – check out Wayfair's Beri 1 Light Single Pendant with its swirly design, it's a definite statement light.

A hardwood floor and a wood paneled island are other ways to incorporate a warmer feel.

6. Add an accent color

Another option is to just paint your walls and to keep the rest of your space white, this means you might need to add in some other elements to break up the expanse of gray on the walls. This could be an open shelf or artwork.

Adding in an accent color at this point is a design element that our experts love, and can be very effective. "Typically, people choose a stronger color for small touches, such as a cupboard interior or kitchen accessories, so that the space remains tranquil but with subtle pops of vibrancy," says Richard Moore, creative director, of Martin Moore.

Green works particularly well with gray, have a look at our buys below to recreate this stylish white and gray kitchen.

7. Keep the gray on lower cabinetry

If you love a Shaker style kitchen – who doesn't – then keep the gray just on the cabinets and leave the rest white. It draws the eye down so make sure your hardware looks fabulous too.

For a really fresh look paint your floor white to match your walls and for a little intermediary linking color use marble on your countertop. Copy these white metro tiles with Target's Smart Tiles Self Adhesive 3D Peel and Stick Backsplash Tiles White, they have a glossy finish.

8. Industrial style

This is a great look for a white and gray kitchen, it's streamlined and is almost the reverse of most options for this color combination as the cabinets are white and countertops are gray.

Remember you can add these two colors anyway you like – it's about what you like best. Note how the gray countertops match the window frames too, it's these little details that make a scheme like this a great one. The ceiling is low so by keeping the gray minimal keeps the space light and airy.

Match to this blue gray with Benjamin Moore's Comet 1628, it has a touch of violet which gives it a blue hue.

9. Paint your island in a different shade

Give your kitchen island its own shade of gray by going either light or darker than the color you've used on your cabinets.

As the gray in this kitchen is quite minimal we love how the lighter shade is used under the island. Other grays can be introduced in different forms like the cooker hood and refrigerator, although metallics, they still look 'gray' and count in a scheme like this.

We've sourced three buys below to help you copy this beautiful white and gray kitchen.

10. Consider using marble

You can essentially use as a many shades of gray as you like and pop in some off whites too. Each one will help to layer the look and adds a more substantial effect visually.

Here, there are two gray paint colors, gray and white backsplash tiles and an off white wall. Each has its place and adds texture too – and that's without mentioning the marble slab countertops.

"White marble countertops tend to have beautiful accents of grays, greens, blues and even browns in the veining. Pairing the right color of gray on the cabinetry can perfectly compliment the marble and let it stand out as the feature," says Brad Ramsey, principal and founder of Brad Ramsey Interiors. "Not that we couldn’t pull from the other tones to paint the cabinetry, but to do so would make them stand out more in the space. This can be a beautiful look, but if you really want that gorgeous slab you hand picked to be on display, then gray is a great neutral to pair with it!"

Add some upholstered gray bar stools to your white and gray kitchen – Wayfair's Berneta Upholstered Counter Stool with Metal Frame in Gray are a good match.

Our white and gray kitchen ideas will give you some great design options to consider for your own refresh. From all white and a hint of gray, to all gray teamed with a decorative wallpaper, there's definitely something for everyone.