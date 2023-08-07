IDGAF what your RA says — these are the best Urban Outfitters tapestries and wall hangings

I've got a blank space, bb

By Christina Chrysostomou
There are so many reasons to invest in one of the best Urban Outfitters tapestries and wall hangings. As dorm wall decorating ideas go, wall hangings can fill blank and beige walls without minimal DIY skill. Dorm walls for one, typically aren't in great condition to start with. 

If you want to hide the eyesore of chipped paint, puddy stains, and other monstrosities, draping a printed piece of fabric over your walls can hide a multitude of sins. Unlike gallery wall designs and picture frames, you won't have to drill nails into your foundation. Plus, dorm room tapestries are constructed with cloth, they won't dog-ear like posters do.

From slogans to mock gallery walls to artist repros, the world is quite literally your oyster when it comes to choosing a stylish swag. As well as disguising fugly walls, you can also use it as a window treatment to stop creepy peeps looking in (smart, right?).

I've chosen nine tapestries and wall hangings from UO, opting for a range of styles, colors, and price points to suit everyone. Some of my selections even come in different sizes so you can fully or partially cover a blank space.

Morgan Elise Sevart For Deny Howdy Howdy TapestryFour sizes
1. Morgan Elise Sevart For Deny Howdy Howdy Tapestry

Price: From $19

No spoilers I promise, but this sloganed wall tapestry is giving Barbiecore vibes. At one point in the movie, Margot Robbie is dressed head-to-toe in a hot pink Western-inspired 'fit, and I could imagine this in her Dreamhouse.

Urban Outfitters Daily Reminder TapestryMachine washable
2. Daily Reminder Tapestry

Price: $19

If you're moving out of your parents' home for the first time, it can be scary. And naturally, on your adulting debut, you may need a few reminders and a pep talk. Consider this textile drapery a gentle way to ease you into solo living. The words on this wall hanging offer some comfort if you're feeling homesick at college.

William Morris For Deny Blackthorn TapestryDesigner
3. William Morris For Deny Blackthorn Tapestry

Price: From $19

If you want a bit of British art in your home, but can't afford to live out your best cottagecore life in the UK RN, you need a William Morris wall tapestry in your life. His famous works include Strawberry Thief (just add strawberry decor) and the Snakeshead printed textile. Just add some quirky forestcore details for a Snow White-style scheme.

UO Boots Wall HangingBest foot forward
4. Boots Wall Hanging

Price: $34

All of the team at Real Homes will tell you that I get good use of my Zara western boots, and love pairing this footwear with my fave 'fits... so this coastal cowgirl-style wall hanging is a yes from me. I love that it's ready to display with a dowel rod and loop. Just hang a nail into the wall, or refer to our guide on decorating dorm walls without damage.

UO Mystic Horse Wall HangingGiddy up
5. Mystic Horse Wall Hanging

Price: $34

I'm a '90s kid and grew up with My Little Pony in my roleplaying repertoire. Thirty years down the line, my love for equestrian-based decor still stands. UO has even got a matching rag rug if you're wild about horses.

UO I’m Famous Online TapestrySocialite
6. I’m Famous Online Tapestry

Price: $34

If you can't go a day without sharing a story, making a Reel, or checking your notifications — this one is for you, social media queen. It's also giving Y2K Paris/Perez Hilton vibes with the magenta typography.

Printed Flag TapestryWith metal grommets
7. Printed Flag Tapestry

Price: $39

Embrace your inner Lana Del Rey and go full-on moody Americana with this tapestry inspired by the country's flag. Primary colors can often feel a li'l harsh (especially in dim-lit dorm rooms), so the clever peeps at UO have softened the signage with pastel pink stripes and romantic florals. 

UO Gallery Wall TapestrySwifty-chic
8. Gallery Wall Tapestry

Price: $49

OK, Swifties — this one is for you. This gallery wall-esque tapestry is totally giving Speak Now style. Obvs, it has those lilac/purple hues, and the floral background is exceptionally ethereal. In fact, there are a bunch of Taylor Swift decor ideas out there that'll help you shape your room based on your favorite album.

Catherine Holcombe For Deny World Map TapestryWanderlust
9. Catherine Holcombe For Deny World Map Tapestry

Price: $49

IDK about you, but I'm always daydreaming about my next vacation. As much as I love traveling and documenting my time abroad on social media, my geographic knowledge could be better. This world map tapestry is both educational and trendy. The cool pastel blue background is super pretty, too.

Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

