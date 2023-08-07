IDGAF what your RA says — these are the best Urban Outfitters tapestries and wall hangings

There are so many reasons to invest in one of the best Urban Outfitters tapestries and wall hangings. As dorm wall decorating ideas go, wall hangings can fill blank and beige walls without minimal DIY skill. Dorm walls for one, typically aren't in great condition to start with.
If you want to hide the eyesore of chipped paint, puddy stains, and other monstrosities, draping a printed piece of fabric over your walls can hide a multitude of sins. Unlike gallery wall designs and picture frames, you won't have to drill nails into your foundation. Plus, dorm room tapestries are constructed with cloth, they won't dog-ear like posters do.
From slogans to mock gallery walls to artist repros, the world is quite literally your oyster when it comes to choosing a stylish swag. As well as disguising fugly walls, you can also use it as a window treatment to stop creepy peeps looking in (smart, right?).
I've chosen nine tapestries and wall hangings from UO, opting for a range of styles, colors, and price points to suit everyone. Some of my selections even come in different sizes so you can fully or partially cover a blank space.
Four sizes
Price: From $19
No spoilers I promise, but this sloganed wall tapestry is giving Barbiecore vibes. At one point in the movie, Margot Robbie is dressed head-to-toe in a hot pink Western-inspired 'fit, and I could imagine this in her Dreamhouse.
Machine washable
Price: $19
If you're moving out of your parents' home for the first time, it can be scary. And naturally, on your adulting debut, you may need a few reminders and a pep talk. Consider this textile drapery a gentle way to ease you into solo living. The words on this wall hanging offer some comfort if you're feeling homesick at college.
Designer
Price: From $19
If you want a bit of British art in your home, but can't afford to live out your best cottagecore life in the UK RN, you need a William Morris wall tapestry in your life. His famous works include Strawberry Thief (just add strawberry decor) and the Snakeshead printed textile. Just add some quirky forestcore details for a Snow White-style scheme.
Best foot forward
Price: $34
All of the team at Real Homes will tell you that I get good use of my Zara western boots, and love pairing this footwear with my fave 'fits... so this coastal cowgirl-style wall hanging is a yes from me. I love that it's ready to display with a dowel rod and loop. Just hang a nail into the wall, or refer to our guide on decorating dorm walls without damage.
Giddy up
Price: $34
I'm a '90s kid and grew up with My Little Pony in my roleplaying repertoire. Thirty years down the line, my love for equestrian-based decor still stands. UO has even got a matching rag rug if you're wild about horses.
Socialite
Price: $34
If you can't go a day without sharing a story, making a Reel, or checking your notifications — this one is for you, social media queen. It's also giving Y2K Paris/Perez Hilton vibes with the magenta typography.
With metal grommets
Price: $39
Embrace your inner Lana Del Rey and go full-on moody Americana with this tapestry inspired by the country's flag. Primary colors can often feel a li'l harsh (especially in dim-lit dorm rooms), so the clever peeps at UO have softened the signage with pastel pink stripes and romantic florals.
Swifty-chic
Price: $49
OK, Swifties — this one is for you. This gallery wall-esque tapestry is totally giving Speak Now style. Obvs, it has those lilac/purple hues, and the floral background is exceptionally ethereal. In fact, there are a bunch of Taylor Swift decor ideas out there that'll help you shape your room based on your favorite album.
Wanderlust
Price: $49
IDK about you, but I'm always daydreaming about my next vacation. As much as I love traveling and documenting my time abroad on social media, my geographic knowledge could be better. This world map tapestry is both educational and trendy. The cool pastel blue background is super pretty, too.