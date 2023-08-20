Cool crystals to add to your dorm for all of the good vibes this semester

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crystals are a fun and mindful way to get intentional about your goals, manifestations, and aspirations. And, aside from the coveted storage ottoman , they’re probably one of the best decor items for your dorm.

They can support focus, memory, and intellect for study sessions. Crystals can also promote calm and peaceful energy when dealing with roommates, and might even bring you some comfort if you’re feeling a little homesick or overwhelmed by all of the change.

On top of that, crystals make for absolute fire dorm decor thanks to their bold colors and iridescent radiance. Set yourself up for success this semester with these best crystals for your dorm room, study sessions, and more.

Best crystals for your dorm room

Selenite



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CuFLK2vx9ps/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

At college — especially when living in the dorms — you’re constantly around people, which is, of course, part of the experience but can also feel really draining. Selenite is one of the best crystals for cleansing energy within a space and can be particularly helpful in keeping bad vibes at bay. The white crystal comes in towers that look so cool when displayed on your desk and wands that fit neatly on a shelf or stack of books. You can even find selenite wall decor and selenite ornaments you can hang on your door handles or bedpost.

Obsidian



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLxETaih-Lc/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

Adding a piece of black obsidian to your dorm can help protect your space and shield you from negativity, which is reason enough to use it. However, obsidian can also help keep mental stress at bay, making it one of the best crystals for your dorm room (and also your study sesh). Obsidian also has grounding properties and can be a useful tool for meditation or breathwork and can help you remain cool and calm during the mayhem of finals week. Utilize a black obsidian tower on your desk, or switch out the knobs on your side table with a set of obsidian cabinet knobs .

Carnelian



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq_PN7yQL8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

Carnelian has a host of properties that can amplify the good vibes in your home, including enhanced confidence, sleep support (especially for those with insomnia), and increased physical energy. For college life, it’s also an excellent tool for supporting creativity and encouraging motivation, so you’ll definitely want to add a piece of this to your desk for those late-night study sessions or utilize a carnelian worry stone as a fidget tool while working on that never-ending research paper. Carnelian also comes in fun decor items such as decorative trinket bowl , and you can even find carnelian candles for added good vibes (just make sure to keep your dorm’s policies around lighting candles in find when decorating).

Amethyst



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CufJQk1IqoY/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

With many beneficial properties, amethyst is one crystal everyone needs for their dorm. It’s one of the best crystals for your dorm room because it can alleviate stress and it helps keep the peace which can come in handy when learning to live with a roommate. Additionally, amethyst is a fantastic crystal for new students who might feel a little homesick, as it helps reduce sadness and grief. Since amethyst is such a popular crystal, you can find it in all sorts of varieties, including its classic stone form as well as dorm decor options like moody crystal lamps , bohemian planters , whimsical suncatchers , and chic book ends .

The best crystals for studying

Lapis Lazuli



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvrseqQSDKS/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

The indigo blue lapis lazuli stone can provide several benefits when studying. First, it’s considered a stone of truth and is particularly helpful for writers — particularly those studying journalism — as it encourages fair and accurate reporting. Lapis lazuli is also known to inspire success and can help ease tension while studying for a big exam that you might not feel so great about, and it can even help with problem-solving so it’s great for homework sessions, too. You can find lapis lazuli in all sorts of decorative varieties, including carved stones , towers , and figurines .

Fluorite



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzNRMcLR7D/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

To promote focus while studying, keep fluorite close by. The gorgeous purple and teal crystal is one of the most popular crystals for purification and is also known for its ability to promote concentration, making it a must-have for your study session. The stone is also a fun way to add a pop of color to your space through moody lighting , crystal towers , and coasters . You can also wear a fluorite necklace to classes and study sessions for further focus support.

Clear Quartz



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvdMhpISc18/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

Quartz is one of the most popular crystals and is an excellent option for beginner collectors. Similar to selenite, the crystal’s clarifying properties is one of the main reasons why so many are drawn to clear quartz. When studying, you can use this stone to support mental clarity, which is essential when prepping for that upcoming quiz. It’s also a helpful tool to use after a long day of classes when you need to unwind and recharge. Similar to most other crystals, you can find clear quartz in towers and stones —though its popularity also means there are some fun and unique ways to add it to your dorm room and study area, including chimes , wall hangings , and garland . Quartz is also one of the cheapest crystals, so it’s great for that college budget!

Moss Agate



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CiPlkEvPnL6/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)

Agate is another popular and beginner-friendly crystal. However, moss agate doesn’t always get the spotlight it deserves. When it comes to studying, moss agate is an excellent tool for strengthening intellect and can also support creativity, so it’s a fantastic option for various majors. To incorporate moss agate into your study sesh, place a tower on your desk or incorporate more decorative pieces (such as these stunning leaf-shaped stones ) on your bookshelf. You can also find moss agate night lights , bowls , and figurines for dorm decor.

Mookaite



(Image credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUuPCdGARAB/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==)