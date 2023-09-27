Where to store coats and hats in a small entryway, according to design experts

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The most convenient place to hang coats and hats has to be the entryway. It’s the last place you visit before leaving the home, so it just makes sense to have them there to grab and go out in. That being said, they can be a little bulky, so it can be tricky to work out where to store them in a smaller entryway.

I have a little confession: My shopping guilty pleasure is coats. I have way too many of them, and they look awful hung on my living room door. In fact, I’m always fighting with my boyfriend for space. I always thought that my entryway was too tiny to store them — but it turns out there are plenty of smart ways to do just that.

In the same position and are in need of small entryway ideas for hanging up your coats and hats? I’ve spoken to experts to find out exactly how you can store them, so they’re super accessible and don’t clutter up your space.

This is where you should be storing your coats and hats in a small entryway

I’ve split this down into two sections, so whether you’re struggling to store coats, hats, or even both, there's entryway storage ideas aplenty.

Where to store coats in a small entryway

First and foremost, when it comes to small entryways, it is important to utilize every inch of space available. “Utilizing vertical space is key. Consider installing wall hooks or a wall-mounted coat rack,” says Aleks Grigoriev, CEO and co-founder of Priority Home Buyers.

Aleks Grigoriev Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of Priority Home Buyers Aleks Grigoriev is an interior designer and co-founder of Priority Home Buyers. He specializes in creating unique and functional spaces for clients, while also making sure they are strategically laid out for maximum efficiency.

These not only serve as functional storage options, but can also add visual interest to your entryway. “Install them at varying heights to accommodate coats, hats, and even bags,” adds interior designer Elizabeth Grace. For those who are renting and cannot permanently install wall hooks, there are lots of adhesive options available. These can be easily removed without causing any damage.

Elizabeth Grace Social Links Navigation Interior designer Elizabeth Grace is an interior designer who was born and raised in Philadelphia. After receiving her degree in Interior design from the University of Notre Dame, she moved to New York to pursue her dream of becoming an interior designer. Her passion drives her to create a platform to share her experience and facilitate her audience.

If your small entryway isn’t too narrow, you could also consider a coat tree. “These slim, vertical stands come equipped with hooks for coats, hats, and even umbrellas,” explains Grace. Just one of these would work both functionally and aesthetically.

Where to store hats in a small entryway

Now, let's talk about hats. From baseball hats in summer to beanies in winter, they’re definitely an all-year round thing. “Often, they end up on the nearest surface, adding to the clutter,” says Grigoriev. To avoid this, he suggests investing in a stylish storage basket or bin. “This can be placed in a corner or under a console table, providing a designated spot for hats while also adding a touch of organization to the space.”

Another clever option for storing hats is adding floating shelves to your entryway. “These can be installed above a coat rack or hooks, providing a designated spot for your hats while also freeing up floor space,” Grigoriev tells me. By using these, you can display your hats as decorative pieces, adding a personal touch to your entryway.

As well as this, you could also use multifunctional furniture pieces. “A storage ottoman can be used to store hats and gloves, while providing another seating option in the entryway,” adds Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

He also suggests getting creative and using unconventional storage solutions, such as hanging baskets for scarves and accessories, or utilizing the back of the entryway door with an over-the-door organizer.

Tidy up your small entryway with these coat and hat organizers

Want to follow our experts’ advice? These useful buys will help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

So stylish 1. Home Bi Coat Rack Hat Stand Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99 This Scandi-style coat rack proves that they don’t have to be boring. It has different sized branches for your coats and hats, as well as a base that’s just the right size for bags and shoes, too. Spacious 2. Gorilla Grip Over-the-Door Organizer Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99 Keep all your small clothing items in one place with this over-the-door organizer, which is big enough for shoes as well as hats. It’s also Amazon’s Choice, and has over 17,000(!) five-star ratings, from shoppers who love its strength and durability. Versatile 3. Kriitools Green Woven Basket Shop at Amazon Price: $37.99 for three Your warm hats, scarves, and gloves will be so organized, if you store them in storage baskets like these. You could use one for each type of clothing, or even use one in your entryway and the rest around your home. Flower power 4. Rattan Bamboo Daisy Wall Shelf Shop at UO Price: $69 How adorable is this shelf? The rattan texture and floral pattern are giving me all the cottagecore vibes, in the cutest way possible. I love that it looks like a little bench, making it perfect for your hats to sit on. Practical 5. Command Large Utility Hooks Shop at Amazon Price: $10.99 for seven Command strips are known for being great for renter-friendly wall hangings, but did you know the brand does hooks, as well? You get seven hooks and 12 command strips in this set, which is incredible value for money. Comfortable 6. Winston Porter Foronda Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Price: $60.99 Collapsible storage ottomans like this one offer easy assembly and foldability, which is useful if you know you may be moving at some point. The top of it is cushioned, so you can sit on it while putting on your shoes, or even move it into the living room as extra seating for guests.

Now you’ve got all of your coats and hats tidied up, you can carry on decorating the rest of your hallway. A small entryway rug will add a stylish finishing touch, and will make the space feel welcoming, too.