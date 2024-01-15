Small entryway Feng Shui mistakes — 5 things the pros always avoid

Say goodbye to small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, and hello to a calming space for guests to be welcomed with the best of vibes.

The ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui — arranging objects for harmony and balance — is a key aspect of interior design, but it can easily be carried out wrongly. We've spoken with Feng Shui and design experts for what not to do, and how to fix the energy-messing mistakes lurking in your small entryway.

When looking for small entryway ideas and designing this area of the home, practicing the art of Feng Shui will help it flow better and create a sense of harmony. Avoid these small entryway Feng Shui mistakes to enjoy maximum relaxation as soon as you hit your front door.

Small entryway Feng Shui mistakes

It's time to get your zen on — your small entryway Feng Shui game will be so much better after getting rid of these design problems. Where possible, we've also found buys to help fix the snags interrupting your entryway’s flow.

1. Dead or dying plants

(Image credit: @highboyla)

Having indoor plants — especially if they’re air-purifying plants — is a brilliant way to add Feng Shui to your entryway. It’s an easy area to miss when watering, though.

“A dead or dying plant creates negative energy and represents decay, which is not something you want to welcome into your home,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

Jonathan Faccone Social Links Navigation Design expert and founder of HALO Homebuyers Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor, and developer. He is the managing member of Halo Homebuyers, a real estate home-buying company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

He recommends choosing vibrant and resilient plants, such as pothos or snake plants.

You could also grab a self-watering plant pot, to save yourself worrying about constantly maintaining them — perfect for those of us who are a little forgetful.

2. Not maintaining the area

(Image credit: Ruggable)

When using your hallway, chances are you make a beeline for the door without paying much attention to the surrounding space. Failing to maintain the door area is a big small entryway Feng Shui mistake, though.

“For example, blocking the area behind the front door will make moving through the space difficult, which is poor Feng Shui,” says Suzanne Roynon, Feng Shui practitioner and interiors expert at Interiors Therapy.

Suzanne Roynon Social Links Navigation Feng Shui practitioner and interiors expert at Interiors Therapy Suzanne Roynon is an interiors expert and member of the International Feng Shui Guild. She will helps people look differently at the possessions and clutter they keep around them.

If you have a coat stand near the door doing this, you may want to replace it with over-the-door organizers to clear up floor space.

Not only this, but the door itself can make a big difference. Suzanne continues, “Allowing the front door to get dirty, grimy, or have tarnished metalwork will deter positive energy from coming in.”

You can clean it with a simple soap and water solution, or even full-on restore your front door to give it back its sparkle and impress guests as soon as they arrive at your home.

3. Incorrectly placing mirrors

(Image credit: Sweetpea and Willow)

Mirrors are the one thing designers all have in small entryways, but their placement is incredibly important for Feng Shui.

“It can be jarring to see yourself right when you walk inside of the door, which can create an unsettling energy,” says Dr. Hannah Yang, certified Feng Shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening.

Dr. Hannah Yang Social Links Navigation Certified Feng Shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening Dr. Hannah Yang is a Certified Feng Shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening. As Balanced Awakening flourishes in Chicago, and soon Miami, she loves to tap into her passion for design and Feng Shui to create fabulous environments for herself, her team, and her clients.

Hannah advises making the energy inside the door feel welcoming to yourself, your family, and guests.

“While people may do this to make a small entryway appear bigger, you want to avoid it facing directly to the door and reflecting back to anyone who comes in,” Hannah adds.

Alternatively, you can hang a mirror on a wall facing the doorway to your next room. “This will send opportunities and prosperity into your home, which is where you want them,” Hannah explains.

Depending on the size and shape of the space, you could go for a full-length mirror to check your whole outfit, or opt for a smaller mirror to make sure you aren’t leaving with toothpaste on your face.

4. Too much clutter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kicking off your shoes, shutting the door, and forgetting about the mess is a small entryway Feng Shui mistake we've all made.

Hannah says, “The feeling you're going for when you enter your front door is one of ease and flow, so you want to pay special attention to keeping the area clutter-free.”

This includes getting rid of, or filing mail right away and using small entryway storage for coats, boots, and shoes. “Make sure everything has a place and goes into it upon entering,” she adds.

She also recommends keeping only in-season gear by the front door — especially in the case of a small entryway like this.

You may love your big, fuzzy winter coat, but in summertime, you don’t need it taking up the space of three lighter jackets. Vacuum-packing out-of-season clothing and linens is a great storage hack as it shrinks them down like magic, perfect for small spaces. The highly-rated jumbo space-saver 30-pack of vacuum storage bags from Amazon will get you started.

5. Ignoring the elements

(Image credit: Desenio)

As well as knowing the items are small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, it’s also worth including peaceful pieces with nods to the natural world.

“I believe in incorporating the five elements — earth, fire, water, metal, and wood,” says Jonathan.

He suggests adding decor like metal sculptures, artwork with a water motif, and wooden accents or furniture. “The balance between these elements creates good Feng Shui energy and will create a harmonious balance in your entryway.”

These will all give you the welcome home you need, giving you permission to switch off for the day and relax.

Eye-catching Charmy Crafts Golden Elephant Showpiece Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H3 x W1.5 x L5

Made from: Metal

Price: $23.99 for two Cozy Jetty Facing The Sea Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H16 x W12

Made from: Paper

Price: $13.17 Polished Bsdonte Wood Wall Hooks Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H‎5.2 x W1.77 x L5.04

Made from: Wood

Price: $19.99 for six

FAQs

What small entryway Feng Shui mistakes should I avoid? The small entryway Feng Shui mistakes you should avoid include too much clutter, ignoring natural elements, letting your plants die, having a mirror right by the door, and having an unkept doorway.

What is the worst small entryway Feng Shui mistake? The worst small entryway Feng Shui mistake is keeping clutter in your space, as this can create negative energy. Make sure your floor is as clear as possible and items like shoes and coats are hung up or stored.

By taking note of these small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, you're sure to bring positive vibes into your home, making it a much more inviting area to enter.

Want to sort out other places in your home with the practice? These small bathroom Feng Shui mistakes will help you clean up your wash space properly.