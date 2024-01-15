Small entryway Feng Shui mistakes — 5 things the pros always avoid

There are 4 key small entryway Feng Shui mistakes you should know about. Our experts explain what to avoid for better flow

Small entryway Feng Shui mistakes are no-gos. Here are three pictures of entryways one of a eall art print, one of a console table, and one of wall hooks
(Image credit: Desenio / Sweetpea and Willow / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Say goodbye to small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, and hello to a calming space for guests to be welcomed with the best of vibes.

The ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui — arranging objects for harmony and balance — is a key aspect of interior design, but it can easily be carried out wrongly. We've spoken with Feng Shui and design experts for what not to do, and how to fix the energy-messing mistakes lurking in your small entryway.

When looking for small entryway ideas and designing this area of the home, practicing the art of Feng Shui will help it flow better and create a sense of harmony. Avoid these small entryway Feng Shui mistakes to enjoy maximum relaxation as soon as you hit your front door.

Small entryway Feng Shui mistakes

It's time to get your zen on — your small entryway Feng Shui game will be so much better after getting rid of these design problems. Where possible, we've also found buys to help fix the snags interrupting your entryway’s flow. 

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Dead or dying plants

A gray entryway with a gold frame, plants, and a coat stand with bags on it

(Image credit: @highboyla)

Having indoor plants — especially if they’re air-purifying plants — is a brilliant way to add Feng Shui to your entryway. It’s an easy area to miss when watering, though.

“A dead or dying plant creates negative energy and represents decay, which is not something you want to welcome into your home,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers

A picture of Jonathan Faccone in a black shirt
Jonathan Faccone

Jonathan Faccone is a design expert, real estate investor, and developer. He is the managing member of Halo Homebuyers, a real estate home-buying company based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

He recommends choosing vibrant and resilient plants, such as pothos or snake plants.

You could also grab a self-watering plant pot, to save yourself worrying about constantly maintaining them — perfect for those of us who are a little forgetful.

A large snake plantDistinctive
Costa Farms Snake Plant

Size (in.): H23 x W7 x L6
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $21.10

A dark blue plant potEco-friendly
Crescent Garden Self-Watering Plant Pot

Size (in.): H10.8 x W17
Made from: Polyethylene
Price: $199

A pothos in a black potEasy to grow
Costa Farms Tall Pothos

Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $19.97

2. Not maintaining the area

A blue door with a colorful door mat in front of it and a plant next to it

(Image credit: Ruggable)

When using your hallway, chances are you make a beeline for the door without paying much attention to the surrounding space. Failing to maintain the door area is a big small entryway Feng Shui mistake, though.

“For example, blocking the area behind the front door will make moving through the space difficult, which is poor Feng Shui,” says Suzanne Roynon, Feng Shui practitioner and interiors expert at Interiors Therapy.

A picture of Suzanne Roynon, a woman with brown hair in a white dress in front of a beige background
Suzanne Roynon

Suzanne Roynon is an interiors expert and member of the International Feng Shui Guild. She will helps people look differently at the possessions and clutter they keep around them.

If you have a coat stand near the door doing this, you may want to replace it with over-the-door organizers to clear up floor space.

Not only this, but the door itself can make a big difference. Suzanne continues, “Allowing the front door to get dirty, grimy, or have tarnished metalwork will deter positive energy from coming in.”

You can clean it with a simple soap and water solution, or even full-on restore your front door to give it back its sparkle and impress guests as soon as they arrive at your home.

3. Incorrectly placing mirrors

An entryway with a wooden storage console with a mirror, plants, and vases on it

(Image credit: Sweetpea and Willow)

Mirrors are the one thing designers all have in small entryways, but their placement is incredibly important for Feng Shui.

“It can be jarring to see yourself right when you walk inside of the door, which can create an unsettling energy,” says Dr. Hannah Yang, certified Feng Shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening.

A picture of Dr. Hannah Yang, a woman with brown hair wearing a green dress in front of a white background
Dr. Hannah Yang

Dr. Hannah Yang is a Certified Feng Shui practitioner and founder of Balanced Awakening. As Balanced Awakening flourishes in Chicago, and soon Miami, she loves to tap into her passion for design and Feng Shui to create fabulous environments for herself, her team, and her clients.

Hannah advises making the energy inside the door feel welcoming to yourself, your family, and guests.

“While people may do this to make a small entryway appear bigger, you want to avoid it facing directly to the door and reflecting back to anyone who comes in,” Hannah adds.

Alternatively, you can hang a mirror on a wall facing the doorway to your next room. “This will send opportunities and prosperity into your home, which is where you want them,” Hannah explains.

Depending on the size and shape of the space, you could go for a full-length mirror to check your whole outfit, or opt for a smaller mirror to make sure you aren’t leaving with toothpaste on your face.

A rectangular mirror with a wooden shelf and hooksExtra storage
Umbra Estique Organizer and Mirror

Size (in.): ‎H16 x W18 x L4
Made from: Wood, metal
Price: $75

A round mirror with a white edgeEasy care
Mainstays Round Wall Mount Mirror

Size (in.): H18 x W18
Made from: Plastic
Price: $14.98

A full-length arched mirrorShatterproof
Mercer41 Lilliemai Arch Metal Mirror

Size (in.): H65 x W22
Made from: Metal
Price: $145.99

4. Too much clutter

A brown small entryway with a wooden shelf with coats hung up on it and a hat next to this

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kicking off your shoes, shutting the door, and forgetting about the mess is a small entryway Feng Shui mistake we've all made.

Hannah says, “The feeling you're going for when you enter your front door is one of ease and flow, so you want to pay special attention to keeping the area clutter-free.”

This includes getting rid of, or filing mail right away and using small entryway storage for coats, boots, and shoes. “Make sure everything has a place and goes into it upon entering,” she adds. 

She also recommends keeping only in-season gear by the front door — especially in the case of a small entryway like this.

You may love your big, fuzzy winter coat, but in summertime, you don’t need it taking up the space of three lighter jackets. Vacuum-packing out-of-season clothing and linens is a great storage hack as it shrinks them down like magic, perfect for small spaces. The highly-rated jumbo space-saver 30-pack of vacuum storage bags from Amazon  will get you started.

Command Medium Designer Hooks, WhiteDecorate damage-free
Command Medium Designer Hooks

Size (in.): H7 x W2 X L5
Made from: Plastic
Price: $11.68 for six

36 cubby shoe storage shelf from WalmartHassle-free assembly
Prepac Space-Saving 36 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Size (in.): H72.5 x W23.5 x D13
Made from: Wood
Price: $160.19

Three woven green storage basketsVersatile
Kriitools Green Woven Basket

Size (in.): H11.5 x W8.66 x D13
Made from: Woven rope
Price: $37.99 for three

5. Ignoring the elements

A brown wall with a sunset wall art print, a vase, a circiular mirroe, and a wooden console table with decor on it

(Image credit: Desenio)

As well as knowing the items are small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, it’s also worth including peaceful pieces with nods to the natural world.

“I believe in incorporating the five elements — earth, fire, water, metal, and wood,” says Jonathan.

He suggests adding decor like metal sculptures, artwork with a water motif, and wooden accents or furniture. “The balance between these elements creates good Feng Shui energy and will create a harmonious balance in your entryway.”

These will all give you the welcome home you need, giving you permission to switch off for the day and relax.

Two gold metal elephant decorations facing each otherEye-catching
Charmy Crafts Golden Elephant Showpiece

Size (in.): H3 x W1.5 x L5
Made from: Metal
Price: $23.99 for two

A wall art print of a sunset on the sea with a purple sky and wooden boardwalkCozy
Jetty Facing The Sea Poster

Size (in.): H16 x W12
Made from: Paper
Price: $13.17

bsdonte Wood Wall HooksPolished
Bsdonte Wood Wall Hooks

Size (in.): H‎5.2 x W1.77 x L5.04
Made from: Wood
Price: $19.99 for six

FAQs

What small entryway Feng Shui mistakes should I avoid?

The small entryway Feng Shui mistakes you should avoid include too much clutter, ignoring natural elements, letting your plants die, having a mirror right by the door, and having an unkept doorway.

What is the worst small entryway Feng Shui mistake?

The worst small entryway Feng Shui mistake is keeping clutter in your space, as this can create negative energy. Make sure your floor is as clear as possible and items like shoes and coats are hung up or stored.

By taking note of these small entryway Feng Shui mistakes, you're sure to bring positive vibes into your home, making it a much more inviting area to enter.

Want to sort out other places in your home with the practice? These small bathroom Feng Shui mistakes will help you clean up your wash space properly.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS