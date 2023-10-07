Small entryway Feng Shui — 5 tips to create good vibes

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Using Feng Shui for a small entryway is a great way to make the most out of your small space. Having good energy in your home is always a great idea — especially in the room you first go into.

For those of you who don’t know, the art of Feng Shui is all about arranging furniture and decor in a way that creates harmony in your space. From placing furniture in the right direction to choosing certain colors for certain areas, there are plenty of ways to utilize it in your entryway.

Thinking Feng Shui could be a great small entryway idea? I’ve sought out expert advice on how you can use it in your space, so you can create a balanced atmosphere for you and your guests.

How to use Feng Shui in your small entryway

Ready to get started? Feng Shui really is a great way to organize your entryway, and there are lots of ways you can practice it — even in small spaces. Here are five simple steps for incorporating it into your own home.

1. Be mindful of the room's purpose

This is the space you first and last journey through when moving through the home, so it’s an important one to get right. “Your entrance, and entryway for that matter, is where all potential resources, opportunities, and energy first enter your home. So when thinking about how to decorate it, keep that in mind,” says Julia Sarasola, Feng Shui practitioner and interior designer at Sarasola Interiors.

Julia Sarasola Social Links Navigation Feng shui practitioner and interior designer at Sarasola Interiors As an interior decorator, Feng Shui practitioner, and vintage shop owner, Julia Sarasola's design approach is focused on creating thoughtful physical spaces that breathe and evolve with the client. She founded Sarasola Interiors after achieving great success while designing and producing experiential events, interiors, and environments for renowned international brands.

2. Figure out how you need to the space to work for you

Assess what items you have in your entryway, and see what could be obstructing the space. “Having items like jackets and coats piled up behind or in front of the door creates obstacles — fundamentally and energetically,” says Sarasola. Evaluate your repeat problems and utilize any surrounding closet or wall space with simple, methodical storage systems. For example, you could add baskets to your closet to make room for gloves and hats.

3. Create dedicated spaces

The entryway is the last place you leave when exiting the home, so it’s important to have established places for items you need for this. “Giving yourself a dedicated place to put your house keys and bags, for example — whether it's a simple hook or a small console table — can streamline and de-stress your daily comings and goings,” explains Sarasola.

Reworking the front entrance can also mean relocating items and objects that just don't fit in your main walkway. “If you want your health, relationships, and wealth to effortlessly flow in your life, start by clearing out the clutter around your door,” she adds.

4. Work with lighting

While your entryway may be small, it can feel even smaller just by the nature of its orientation or layout. “Utilizing light is one of the easiest ways to visually and energetically brighten up your space,” Sarasola tells me. “If you walk into your home and constantly think, ‘It's so dark in here,’ change up the wattage and temperature in your lightbulbs, utilize motion-activated strip lights, or add in a pendant light.”

She adds that battery-operated light bulbs are a real hack for renters who can't mess around with electrical and wiring.

5. Hang up mirrors and artwork

Small investment, high reward items like mirrors and statement artwork can not only liven up the space but also your experience in it. “Imagine coming home from a long hard day, and instead of being greeted by a sad blank wall, you gaze upon a stunning photograph from your travels or a place you're willing to visit,” Sarsola adds. That visual will instantly trigger a positive emotion in you which, in turn, ripples throughout your home.

Noticing how you feel when you first enter your home, is the easiest channel toward making changes. “If something is broken, fix it,” Sarsola finishes by saying. “If something is constantly in the way, move it. If something makes you smile, pause and revel in it!” This is what Feng Shui is all about.

6 buys for using Feng Shui in your small entryway

Want to use feng shui in your small entryway? Here are three buys that will help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

What do you put in a small entryway? When choosing furniture and decor in your small entryway, it’s important to be mindful of how much space you’re using. Keep it as tidy and minimalistic as possible, with hooks, shoe racks, and console tables.

What is the best color for entryway in Feng Shui? Red is the best color for painting and decorating your entryway with for Feng Shui, as it’s considered good luck.

Now you’ve made your small entryway Feng Shui-friendly, you can move onto other rooms in your home. Using Feng Shui in a small bedroom is also important, so you can get a good, peaceful night’s sleep.