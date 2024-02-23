6 small dining room table ideas that serve up serious style

We're ready to dine and host with these small dining room table ideas. It's the central point of this room, so you've got to give it the attention it deserves.

Whether you're DIYing or buying, our experts have got you covered. We've spoken to an interior designer, a home improvement pro, and even a table specialist to find out what dining room table styles you can use. Drop-leaf and circular tables are just some ideas they've suggested.

If you're searching for small dining room ideas, we're always a fan of making the star of the show have as much sparkle power as possible, and with these six expert tips, you can, too.

Small dining room table ideas

Be our guest by looking through dining room ideas for tables which deliver on both design and functionality.

Where possible, we've found matching furniture buys, so you can put our style picks to the test.

1. Keep it classic with a circular table

You just can’t go wrong with an elegant shape, and circular tables are a timeless pick.

“Round tables can accommodate more people than rectangular ones and give the impression of openness and intimacy,” says Amanda Groebner, design expert and co-owner of Timeworn USA.

Amanda Groebner

She adds, “A round table with a glass top can also give the impression the space is larger and brighter.”

If you want more floor space and legroom, you can alternatively choose a pedestal base.

2. Look for a drop-leaf table

(Image credit: Vicente Wolf Associates)

If you know you’re not going to be hosting lots of people every day, choosing a drop-leaf table will help you maximize space in your small room.

Amanda explains, “Drop-leaf tables (we're loving this extendable Bay Isle Home Solange Table on Wayfair) are another trick of the trade for small spaces, as they let you slide them up or down to suit your needs.

“You can fold up one side or both sides of the table when it is not in use, and then open up when you have guests over.”

Not only this, but Amanda says a drop-leaf table can become a desk or console table when supported on a wall.

In the above picture, Vicente Wolf went for a drop-leaf table ideal for smaller spaces.

“With the leaf only on one side, it allows for seating at the upholstered banquette that does not need to be pulled out,” says Vicente Wolf, interior designer and founder at Vicente Wolf Associates.

Vicente Wolf

3. Try a rectangle

(Image credit: Wayfair)

If you’re trying to find out how to fill an awkwardly-shaped small space, a rectangular dining table might be the small dining room table idea you need.

“A rectangular dining table looks good in a lot of different rooms and situations,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello

“If you're lucky enough to have a separate dining room, they will make the most of a rectangular room, even if it's not very wide.”

He adds they also work well as narrow kitchen ideas if you don’t have a dining room but are in need of a table to eat at.

4. Bring in a bar table

(Image credit: Arteriors)

Turn your dining room into a romantic restaurant with a table for two by opting for a bar table instead of a larger dining table.

Amanda says, “Bar tables create a dynamic flow as you inject height and dimension in your dining room setting.”

They are most often slim and tall and can stand in narrow spaces or next to the walls.

“Spruce them up by adding some of the best bar stools or chairs that you can tuck underneath the table when not in use,” she says.

If you’re looking to make your small space look luxe, this marble-effect Costway Round Bistro Bar Table from Target is stunning.

It could work as a cute breakfast nook or as a cocktail area, with a brilliant bar cart alongside it.

5. Draw out an extendable table

(Image credit: Black By Design)

Just like drop-leaf tables, extendable tables can help you create more space when necessary and can tuck away neatly when not in full use.

“Extendable tables have a hidden part that slides out to lengthen the table in such a way you have a table compact enough for everyday use and a larger one for some special occasions,” says Amanda.

She also suggests choosing tables that extend with storage drawers (such as this Beachcrest Home Sevenoaks Extendable Table on Wayfair), for additional holders of cutlery and napkins.

6. DIY or upcycle your own

(Image credit: Future)

Not looking to splash out on a dining table? You could DIY a small dining table to create a unique focal point no one else will have.

Tommy explains, “Don’t be afraid to get the tools out and create your own dining table by cutting wood down to size, cleaning and sanding down the wood, adding joints and legs, and finishing with wood protection.”

If this is a little too much effort for you (no judgement from us), you could always head down to a secondhand furniture store, find a dining table, and find out how to upcycle a furniture piece to transform it into a unique and budget-friendly table.

By being thoughtful when choosing your small dining room table ideas, you’ll be able to find one that fits the space perfectly.

Tommy finishes by saying, “Every design choice should prioritize clear pathways, simplicity in furniture, and be proportionate to the room for the best combination of beauty and practicality.”

If you don’t have a dining room but still want to fit in a table, we’ve also got you covered with how to fit a dining table into a small living room, with expert tips and tricks.