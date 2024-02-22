6 small bathroom wallpaper ideas to inject style into your space

Make your walls wonderful with these small bathroom wallpaper ideas

We love small bathroom wallpaper ideas like seen in three pictures - one with black and white ornate wallpaper and glass trolley, one with gray wallpaper and a round black mirror one with dark pink wallpaper, and dark wooden flooring
(Image credit: Future / Allito Spaces / James Furman / GeorgieRose Interior Design)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

For those looking at boring walls, it's time to unwrap small bathroom wallpaper ideas. You may not have thought about these before, but wallpaper can quickly change how this room feels.

We've spoken with interior designers — including a wallpaper specialist — to find out what you can do to switch up this space. From being conscious of materials to being bold with pattern, there are plenty of things to keep in mind.

When it comes to small bathroom design, if you're looking to transform your walls without picking up a paint brush, wallpaper may be the way for you to go.

Small bathroom wallpaper ideas to try

Choosing the best colors for small bathrooms doesn't need to involve getting messy. Simply finding beautiful, practical wallpaper ideas could be the way to go.

Where our experts have suggested any specific styles, we've also sought out pretty picks.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Go for an accent wall

A bathroom with a pink and white ornate accent wall with a window, a white bathtub, a stool with towels on, and dark brown wooden floors

(Image credit: GeorgieRose Interior Design)

You don’t have to go full-on with the wallpaper to maximize the impact it can have in your scrubbing space.

“When decorating small bathrooms, an accent wall can make all the difference in creating a unique room,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper

A picture of Ricky Allen in a suit
Ricky Allen

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. As the director of a wallpaper brand, he's a pro at finding ways to make this design tool shine.

He adds, “As an interior designer, I always recommend my clients add an accent wall to their small bathroom design.”

Ricky says this is because it adds character and serves as a focal point for the room, which is a smart design trick to make a small bathroom appear bigger.

2. Pair up your wallpaper with your paint color

A blue bathroom with a blue and white patterned wallpaper with a mirror and beach wall art, a white sink and toilet, and blue walls either side

(Image credit: Allito Spaces / James Furman)

If you have chosen the best paint colors for small bathrooms but want to go a step further on the drama, you can choose wallpaper to match with it.

“You could take the paint sample card of your bathroom paint color to a wallpaper store to find an exact match, or even go to a paint store with a square of your chosen wallpaper to get a paint color that complements it,” Ricky adds.

Whether you go for calming blue colors like Allison Garrison has in this stunning bathroom, or for a vibrant shade like hot pink, this is a clever way to make your bathroom look coordinated.

A blue square in the Lick shade Blue 04Serene
Blue 04 Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

A square of wallpaper with hundreds of teal blue dots in wavy rowsPre-pasted
Mercury Row Madeline Polka Dots Roll

Size (in.): W20.5 x L33
Made from: Non-woven material
Price: $0.96 per sq. ft

A white square in the Lick shade White 07Illuminating
White 07 Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

3. Bring in the boldness

A bathroom with colorful floral wallpaper, a rectangular wooden mirror, a glass pendant light, a sink with wooden cabinets, and a window to the right

(Image credit: Sarah Storms / Aimee Ryan)

Who said bathrooms can't be the most vibrant room in the house? We certainly think it can be.

“Don't be afraid to try something more bold than you are used to,” says Sarah Storms, interior designer and founder of Styled By Storms.

A picture of Sarah Storms, a blonde woman wearing a denim jumpsuit
Sarah Storms

Sarah Storms is the interior designer and founder of Styled By Storms. Her unique background in fashion and editorial point of view allow for her creative passion for interiors, textiles, color to shine through every project.

She adds, “Bathrooms are a great place to step outside your comfort zone and have fun.”

From artistic florals like Sarah has picked to bright tropical prints, you can use wallpaper to add playfulness.

A square of wallpaper with multiple yellow watercolor flowers and watercolor green leavesSmooth to touch
York Wallcoverings Peel & Stick Floral Roll

Size (in.): W20.5 x L16.5
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $10.03 per sq. ft.

A peel-and-stick wallpaper square with green leaves and pink flowersEasy to reposition
NuWallpaper Tropical Paradise Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Size (in.): W20.5 x L198
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $27.99

A peach peel-and-stick wallpaper square with yellow, pink, and gray flowersPull up to remove
NuWallpaper Summer Love Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Size (in.): W20.5 x L198
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $33.99

4. Be mindful of the materials

A bathroom with black and white wallpaper, a window with a black and white checked curtain, a white bathtub with a pink towel, a white and black bath mat, beige flooring, and an open door

(Image credit: Future)

When you’re taking the time to wallpaper your small bathroom, you want to make sure it will last as long as possible.

“I always recommend looking at the product specifications or speaking to the manufacturer about how it will hold up to moisture,” says Allison Garrison, interior designer and founder of Allito Spaces.

A picture of Allison Garrison, a woman wearing a green shirt and jeans next to a black cabinet
Allison Garrison

Allison Garrison is the owner of Allito Spaces. She is the importer of color, pattern and global style into Southern California beach bungalows, cottages and modern residences. She loves refreshing different rooms, but one of her favorite areas to renovate has to be the bathroom.

She adds, “Some wallpapers are wipeable and easy to clean, while others will leave water marks if splashed and can be susceptible to mold.”

For an easy go-to material to seek out, Allison recommends vinyl, as this is the most hardwearing for spaces where there could be a lot of splashing around.

We're into this Tempaper x Bobby Berk White and Black Wiggle Room Vinyl Wallpaper on Amazon, which would make a striking statement.

5. Mix them up with tiles

A bathroom with seaform green wallpaper with a gray mirror on it, light blue tiles with a white standing sink in front of it, and a green plant, black vase with a towel on and diamond tiles on the floor

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra / Divine Savages)

Along with adding the best peel-and-stick wallpaper, you can always liven up the space with small bathroom tile ideas.

“It's not always in the budget, but when it is, don’t be afraid to mix and match with some beautiful tiles,” says Allison.

Ricky agrees, adding, “In addition to wallpapers, consider using peel-and-stick wall tiles (we love these Art3d Mosaic Tiles on Wayfair) or removable decals for a budget-friendly and temporary addition.”

These options are perfect for renters who want to add a touch of personality to their bathroom without damaging the walls.

A square of pink penny style mosaic tilesScratch resistant
Apollo Tile Cirkel Porcelain Tile Mosaic Sheet

Size (in.): W11.46 x L12.4
Made from: Porcelain
Price: $14.29 per sq. ft.

A fanned out pile of white marble peel and stick tile with gray veiningEasy to remove
BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash

Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80
Made from: Resin
Price: $26.99 for 23

Nine green honeycomb tilesWaterproof
Supreme Tile Porcetile Honeycomb Mosaic Tile

Size (in.): W4 x L4
Made from: Porcelain
Price: $8.29 per sq. ft.

6. Tone it down with a minimalist look

A white bathroom sink with a towel on the wall, white and gray wavy wallpaper, and a black circular mirror above the sink

(Image credit: Allito Spaces / James Furman / Allison Garrison)

While we do love colorful small bathroom ideas here at Real Homes, we absolutely have a soft spot for minimalistic small bathroom ideas, too.

Ricky adds, “You could always choose a subtle and delicate design to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.”

Gray is one of the best ways to brighten a small bathroom, so we’ve got this York Coverings Antonina Double Roll Wallpaper from Wayfair in our basket.

Don't forget to prime your walls

A pink bathroom with pink floral wallpaper with blue flowers, a gold mirror reflecting pink tiles, and a white marble sink with gold taps

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

We’ve not only got you covered with pretty inspiration, but we’ve also asked our experts for practical tips, too.

Sarah suggests, “Ask your installer to prime with a drywall sealer so that in 10 years or 10 months if you are no longer in love with what you picked, it will easily come off without hurting your drywall.” 

For those who love a bit of DIY and are wallpapering yourself, this Zinsser Surface Sealer on Amazon is Amazon’s Choice.

No matter if you want to cover your whole walls with it or simply use it as an accent, wallpaper is a fabulous way to showcase your style in this room.

While you’re covering your wall space, you might also want to think about small bathroom wall storage ideas, as these can help you maximize space.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS