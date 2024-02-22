6 small bathroom wallpaper ideas to inject style into your space

For those looking at boring walls, it's time to unwrap small bathroom wallpaper ideas. You may not have thought about these before, but wallpaper can quickly change how this room feels.

We've spoken with interior designers — including a wallpaper specialist — to find out what you can do to switch up this space. From being conscious of materials to being bold with pattern, there are plenty of things to keep in mind.

When it comes to small bathroom design, if you're looking to transform your walls without picking up a paint brush, wallpaper may be the way for you to go.

Small bathroom wallpaper ideas to try

Choosing the best colors for small bathrooms doesn't need to involve getting messy. Simply finding beautiful, practical wallpaper ideas could be the way to go.

Where our experts have suggested any specific styles, we've also sought out pretty picks.

1. Go for an accent wall

You don’t have to go full-on with the wallpaper to maximize the impact it can have in your scrubbing space.

“When decorating small bathrooms, an accent wall can make all the difference in creating a unique room,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and founder of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. As the director of a wallpaper brand, he's a pro at finding ways to make this design tool shine.

He adds, “As an interior designer, I always recommend my clients add an accent wall to their small bathroom design.”

Ricky says this is because it adds character and serves as a focal point for the room, which is a smart design trick to make a small bathroom appear bigger.

2. Pair up your wallpaper with your paint color

If you have chosen the best paint colors for small bathrooms but want to go a step further on the drama, you can choose wallpaper to match with it.

“You could take the paint sample card of your bathroom paint color to a wallpaper store to find an exact match, or even go to a paint store with a square of your chosen wallpaper to get a paint color that complements it,” Ricky adds.

Whether you go for calming blue colors like Allison Garrison has in this stunning bathroom, or for a vibrant shade like hot pink, this is a clever way to make your bathroom look coordinated.

3. Bring in the boldness

Who said bathrooms can't be the most vibrant room in the house? We certainly think it can be.

“Don't be afraid to try something more bold than you are used to,” says Sarah Storms, interior designer and founder of Styled By Storms.

Sarah Storms is the interior designer and founder of Styled By Storms. Her unique background in fashion and editorial point of view allow for her creative passion for interiors, textiles, color to shine through every project.

She adds, “Bathrooms are a great place to step outside your comfort zone and have fun.”

From artistic florals like Sarah has picked to bright tropical prints, you can use wallpaper to add playfulness.

4. Be mindful of the materials

When you’re taking the time to wallpaper your small bathroom, you want to make sure it will last as long as possible.

“I always recommend looking at the product specifications or speaking to the manufacturer about how it will hold up to moisture,” says Allison Garrison, interior designer and founder of Allito Spaces.

Allison Garrison is the owner of Allito Spaces. She is the importer of color, pattern and global style into Southern California beach bungalows, cottages and modern residences. She loves refreshing different rooms, but one of her favorite areas to renovate has to be the bathroom.

She adds, “Some wallpapers are wipeable and easy to clean, while others will leave water marks if splashed and can be susceptible to mold.”

For an easy go-to material to seek out, Allison recommends vinyl, as this is the most hardwearing for spaces where there could be a lot of splashing around.

We're into this Tempaper x Bobby Berk White and Black Wiggle Room Vinyl Wallpaper on Amazon, which would make a striking statement.

5. Mix them up with tiles

Along with adding the best peel-and-stick wallpaper, you can always liven up the space with small bathroom tile ideas.

“It's not always in the budget, but when it is, don’t be afraid to mix and match with some beautiful tiles,” says Allison.

Ricky agrees, adding, “In addition to wallpapers, consider using peel-and-stick wall tiles (we love these Art3d Mosaic Tiles on Wayfair) or removable decals for a budget-friendly and temporary addition.”

These options are perfect for renters who want to add a touch of personality to their bathroom without damaging the walls.

6. Tone it down with a minimalist look

While we do love colorful small bathroom ideas here at Real Homes, we absolutely have a soft spot for minimalistic small bathroom ideas, too.

Ricky adds, “You could always choose a subtle and delicate design to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.”

Gray is one of the best ways to brighten a small bathroom, so we’ve got this York Coverings Antonina Double Roll Wallpaper from Wayfair in our basket.

Don't forget to prime your walls

We’ve not only got you covered with pretty inspiration, but we’ve also asked our experts for practical tips, too.

Sarah suggests, “Ask your installer to prime with a drywall sealer so that in 10 years or 10 months if you are no longer in love with what you picked, it will easily come off without hurting your drywall.”

For those who love a bit of DIY and are wallpapering yourself, this Zinsser Surface Sealer on Amazon is Amazon’s Choice.

No matter if you want to cover your whole walls with it or simply use it as an accent, wallpaper is a fabulous way to showcase your style in this room.

While you’re covering your wall space, you might also want to think about small bathroom wall storage ideas, as these can help you maximize space.