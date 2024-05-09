7 gorgeous retro small bathroom ideas that have bags of "vintage allure," according to designers

Retro small bathroom ideas are perfect for those who love quirky character and bringing throwbacks from the past into their home.

Newstalgia is all the rage, so we've asked interior designers how to bring it into your small bathroom on a budget. Get ready to fall in love with playful prints, vintage fixtures, and art-deco accents.

For those looking for small bathroom ideas that showcase personality and are fun and playful, retro is the way to go.

Ravishing retro small bathroom ideas

Whether you're looking to bring in small bathroom design trends (vintage is back, FYI) or just love colorful interiors, you can't go wrong with retro.

Our experts have recommended specific buys throughout, which we have curated matching buys for to help you get the vintage look in your washroom.

1. Pick bold wallpaper

(Image credit: Mindthegap)

Make a bold and beautiful statement with retro-inspired wallpaper featuring whimsical prints or bold graphics.

“Choose designs with floral motifs, abstract patterns, or atomic-era themes to add personality to your small bathroom,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She recommends applying wallpaper to a single accent wall or using it to wrap the entire space for maximum impact (the Latitude Run Striped Roll from Wayfair doesn't require any paste and has superior strength) — hello, va va voom!

Four styles available Indigo Safari Woodway Peel & Stick Floral Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in/ft.): W27 x L20

Made from: Matte paper

Price: $0.91 per sq.ft. The premium non-woven matte material of this leafy wallpaper will add a luxurious finish to your retro small bathroom. It's also a breeze to maintain, needing just a damp cloth and soapy water to get out any stains. Pair it up with the best indoor plants for a tropical finish. Made in the USA NuWallpaper Summer Love Peel and Stick Wallpaper Shop at Target Size (in.): W20.5 x L198

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $33.99 Add a pop of flower power to your small bathroom with this playful peachy wallpaper. It's easy to reposition while installing and has a smooth finish. We love the retro florals and think they can be elevated with gold accents if you want to go for a Bridgerton-style design. Art deco style Project 62 Metallic Ribbon Wallpaper Shop at Target Size (in.): W20 x L198

Material: Vinyl

Price: $34 You can make your small bathroom look luxe by throwing on this beautiful print that glimmers in the light. Shoppers say it's simple to install, but just make sure to take your time to make sure the pattern lines up. It's also steam and moisture-resistant, making it ideal for bathrooms.

2. Pay attention to the fixtures

(Image credit: The Curious Department)

Every detail counts in a small bathroom, so be sure to pay attention to smaller pieces like the fixtures.

“I like to select ones that are retro-inspired, which can be through shapes that are reminiscent of mid-century designs or art deco styles,” explains Gaia Guidi Filippi, principal designer and founder of Gaia G Interiors.

“A wall-mounted style with cross handles will often give that old-time feel,” she adds.

Gaia says selecting the right finish for the style is key here, and to think unlacquered brass for a more vintage-looking vibe and a wood and polished nickel combo (the Franklin Iron Works Light from Amazon has 120 volts and can be controlled with the push of a button) for something really mid-century.

40-watt bulb Regina Andrew Clove Sconce Shop at Saks Size (in.): H26.5 x W5.5W x D8.5

Made from: Iron, aluminum

Price: $300 The gold-leaf finish, antique-inspired candle, and elongated stem all give it a vintage feel. You can simply wipe it clean with your best cleaning supplies. We think a couple of these on either side of a mirror, like the picture above, would look gorgeous. Two size options Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Towel Bar Shop at Target Size (in.): H2.25 x W3.08 x L28

Made from: Metal

Price: $29.99 Even your best towels will look retro thanks to this glam rail. It's strong enough to hold these and clothes, making it an efficient choice for little washrooms. This comes in both gold and black, making it a brilliant choice for dark small bathroom ideas. Six hole sizes Rergy Gold Cabinet Pulls Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W1 x L1

Made from: Zinc alloy

Price: $17.99 for two Shoppers say these handles are elegant, weighty, and have a stunning satin finish. There are eight different shade variations, with some really beautiful contrasting options, but the classic gold option has to be our favorite.

3. Add a tilt mirror

(Image credit: Gaia G Interiors / Ashley Ippolito Photography)

Mirrors are an absolute must for a retro small bathroom, as they can make a small space appear bigger thanks to their reflective qualities.

“A tilt mirror is so reminiscent of a bygone look and so pretty and easy to incorporate into a small bathroom space,” Gaia says. “Rectangular shapes and ovals, in brass or polished nickel help to achieve the retro look.”

Investing in one of these will make your room sparkle and create an inviting spot to do your all-important skincare routine.

For example, the Hamilton Hills Gold Pivot Mirror from Walmart has glass backed with security vinyl and doesn’t require any additional accessories.

4. Choose pastel shades

(Image credit: Sorbet Dreams)

Some of the best paint colors for small bathrooms involve pastel shades, which are soothing, soft, and reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s.

Nina explains, “Paint walls in pastel hues like mint green, powder blue, or peach pink to create a retro backdrop. Pair these colors with white accents to keep the space feeling airy and open while adding a hint of vintage sweetness.”

You can DIY the same look as above yourself by brushing on peachy paint onto a white wall.

We think Benjamin Moore’s Springtime Peach will marry up well with clean shades and vibrant oranges if you want a bolder look.

5. Pick eye-catching tiles

(Image credit: Lust Home)

As well as using wallpaper to bring in a quirky look, opt for retro flair with vibrant tiles.

“Opt for classic designs like black and white checkerboard floors, geometric motifs, or colorful subway tiles reminiscent of mid-century aesthetics,” Nina says.

She adds, “Apply these tiles selectively on floors, walls, or backsplashes to add visual interest without overwhelming the space.”

For smaller bathrooms, we recommend keeping these glossy and bright, such as the Supreme Tile Borgo Tiles from Wayfair made from porcelain and that have a low water absorption rate.

6. Go for a freestanding sink

(Image credit: Gaia G Interiors / Ashley Ippolito Photography)

Allowing as much light to flow through the space as possible is key to brightening up a small bathroom, which will help make it look bigger. This is where a freestanding sink comes in.

Gaia explains, “A fantastic way to bring a real vintage vibe to a small bathroom is to choose a freestanding sink with exposed plumbing.”

“You can even use the front or sidebar to hang a lacy vintage hand towel,” she continues. “It’s a show-stopping way of making a bathroom feel retro,” she adds.

You can either go for an ultra-chic option like Gaia’s or pick something simple and space-saving such as the Utilitysinks Compact Sink from Walmart.

7. Find retro storage solutions

(Image credit: The Curious Department)

You can maximize space and enhance the retro look with clever small bathroom storage solutions (yes, really!).

“Install open shelving crafted from wood or metal and hunt down vintage perfume bottles for soaps and shower gels,” Nina suggests.

Head down to secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill, as they are great places to find these sustainably.

Or, if you’re looking for a quick solution, the Union Rustic Wall Shelves from Wayfair are made from solid wood and are fully handmade.

By combining these retro small bathroom ideas, you can transform your compact space into a delightful retreat.

“Embrace the playful spirit of bygone eras while infusing your style to create a bathroom that is both functional and has vintage allure,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you prefer a softer look, farmhouse small bathroom ideas also look nostalgic yet are sweet and dreamy.