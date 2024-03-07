Freddie Mercury's house has hit the market, and one color reigns supreme. Here's how to use it in your home

Freddie Mercury's house in London is up for sale for a colossal $38 million but eye-watering price tag aside, one color theme jumps out at the Real Homes team — opulent gold. The famous Queen frontman's signature color can work beautifully in small spaces, too.

Freddie purchased the Neo-Georgian style home in Kensington, London, in 1980, and hired interior designer Robin Moore to make it every bit as lavish as you'd expect. Our color experts explain how to best use gold in your home, no matter how little the square footage.

It just so happens that saturated jewel tones are one of the most popular 2024 small space color trends, so let's channel Freddie in our own adobes and feel like the champions we are.

Step inside Freddie Mercury's house

"Vibrant yellow shades can be intimidating because they’re not an easy color to work with due to their intensity, but I always love seeing it in homes when used right," says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams' director of color marketing.

Experts at Knight Frank believe Freddie Mercury's house in London captures a bit of his childhood by way of color, with the gold having perhaps reminded the singing legend of living in Zanzibar and India as a young boy.

But given that our spaces aren't on a grand scale like Freddie's, and gold has been coined one of the worst colors for small spaces if used incorrectly, it's wise to execute our ideas appropriately and with care.

"Vivid yellow shades are often used sparingly, such as on accent walls, doors, or in accessories," says Benjamin Moore's color marketing and development manager, Hannah Yeo. "Even in small doses, they make a significant impact, particularly in kitchens, kids’ rooms, and creative spaces."

In Freddie Mercury's house, we're greeted immediately by gold, which might not necessarily be one of the best paint colors for a small entryway.

You can, however, embrace the radiance by way of gold furniture, peel-and-stick wallpaper, and fun decor accents, like Yeo suggests. The TBTBGXQ 3-in-1 Hall Tree for Entryways on Amazon adds a bit of gold while keeping the space organized and functional.

Pair the color with Simon's Shop Baroque Picture Frame on Amazon for an elevated, luxe look à la Freddie.

One of the best places to use gold is in the dining room, just as the beloved frontman did.

"A lively color is always great to use in spaces used for entertainment to bring out some personality," Sue adds. "We are also starting to see designers paint kitchen cabinets in golden yellow hues. The look is cheerful, yet unexpected and a warm update to a kitchen trend that has been focused on biophilia and natural materials. We love the boost of yellow in those applications!"

If you're weighing colorful small kitchen ideas, perhaps Freddie's designs can be your guide. And to get the sophisticated yet cozy feel, incorporate fun vintage elements into the mix as well, like frames, wall art, and home accents.

Sue Wadden
Sherwin-Williams' director of color marketing

Hannah Yeo
Benjamin Moore Color Marketing and Development Manager

Gold paint samples to try

Freddie left his home and possessions to his best friend Mary Austin — the inspo behind Queen's iconic song, "You're My Best Friend" — when he passed away in 1991. Now, she's hoping it serves as another owner's creative muse.

"This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room," she says in the press release. "Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person."

All it needs now is somebody to love. As for us, we'll now be testing gold paint swatches throughout our small spaces.