9 expensive-looking black decor staples every apartment could benefit from

Got couture taste on a thrift store budget? Then black decor is the best way to elevate your space. It's one color that doesn't disappoint, and little dresses aren't the only reason why this hue is coming in hot. Whether you're trying to create a sleek space or give it a moody atmosphere, this color doesn't mess around.

"Black is not just one color; it has different shades and undertones that can affect how it looks in different lighting conditions and with different colors," says David Goodell, founder of Paints Acrylic. "Generally, lighter shades of black are easier to work with than darker shades of black because they are less harsh and more forgiving." He also notes that warm undertones "are more flattering and inviting."

When decorating an apartment (especially one that's rented), homeware is the quickest route to freshen up your space without getting the toolkit out. And black has definitely got your back all year round.

9 black decor buys that will smarten up your space

"Incorporating black in a room can be done through the use of furniture, lighting fixtures, wall treatments, or art," says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture. "It can be used as an accent color on pillows and throw blankets to add dimension to the space."

I've split this edit by room so you can dot dark decor around your home. All of my picks are under $190, and there are tons of items you don't need to wait until payday for.

Black decor for the bedroom

Black decor for the living room

Modern minimalist 4. Large Stoneware Vase View at H&M Price: Was $42.99 , now $25.99

Size (in.): H11.75 x W11.5 x D2.5

Material: Stoneware Want to know a secret for adding chicness? Picking a vase that looks like an art piece. While we may not be able to decipher the meaning behind this vase, we can say that it would look really beautiful when placed atop a coffee table. It doesn’t even need flowers to add impact. Hello, quiet luxury. Fall favorite 5. Nest NY Charcoal Woods Classic Candle View at Amazon View at Sephora View at Amazon Price: From $48

Size: 2 oz, 8.1 oz, 21.2 oz

Material: Glass and proprietary premium wax This candle from Nest New York is our former head of ecommerce's go-to on a wet fall day. Not only does it sit inside a frosted glass back vessel, but it's made using black wax to add to your decor. The unique woody and smoky scent is impressive and it's the perfect pick for your living room coffee table. With notes of smoky labdanum, patchouli, and cedarwood combined with charred birchwood and a hint of black truffle, it's worth adding to your collection. Easy to clean 6. Gisele soft black rug View at Ruggable Price: From $189

Size (ft.): 4 x 6

Material: Polyester/polyurethane coating Just like denim jeans, if "fresh" black feels too formal, go for a washed alternative. I love this faded black rug with its modern traditional Persian motif. As with all Ruggable designs, this one is water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable, too. The 4-foot by 6-foot option works great in a small living room even with a three-seater and two accent chairs present.

Black decor for your entryway

Glam 7. Cane Accent Nesting Storage Ottomans View at Dormify Price: $139 for two (final sale)

Size (in): H17.3 x W14.2 x D14.2

Material: Velvet/cane We're big fans of stylish storage ottomans here at Real Homes, and these babies are pretty badass. Firstly, they're made of velvet and cane for those fancy French details, but the best thing is that one can be stacked inside of the other (like a little Russian doll). I'd pop these under a hairpin-legged console table to clear clutter and use them as a seat to do my makeup on. Statement piece 9. Climenhaga Wavy Mirror View at Amazon Price: Was $209.99 , Now $169.99

Size (in.): H63 x W24 x D2

Material: Sponge-filled flannel/glass If you're searching for a blobby black mirror that'll bring drama to the room, you're looking right at it. Black sponge-filled flannel gives this glass homeware its squishy shape, while the mirror itself is made of high-quality floating annealed glass and a premium silver-backed glass panel, which can prevent warping and distortion. Extra seating 8. Woven Velvet Bench View at Dormify Price: $172

Size (in.): H16.7 x W15 x L40

Material: 50% velvet, 50% MDF Sorry, not sorry for the double Dormify drop. This bench is too good not to feature. I love how the texture straddles the line between a cloud bed and bubble home decor and is a really fun spin on something functional. Though I'd place it in the hallway, it would look great as a bedroom storage bench to pop freshly washed clothes on or as extra seating in the lounge.

Frequently asked questions

How do you incorporate black in a room? "One way to incorporate black into a room is through lighting," says Jonathan Faccone, managing member and founder at Halo Homebuyers.

He notes that there are many ways of doing this, whether it's through pendants or sconces. Even floor lamps are great as "they can provide a softer light and bring an air of sophistication to any room."

How do interior designers use black color? David Goodnell, founder of Paints Acrylic, says that there are three ways that interior designers use black to influence a space. Firstly, he says that it can add depth and dimension. "Black can make a space feel more spacious by creating the illusion of depth and shadows," he says. "It can also make a space feel more dynamic by adding some movement and energy. For example, interior designers use black paint or wallpaper with patterns or textures to add some depth and dimension to a space." It can create balance and harmony, too. "Black can help balance out the other colors in a space by creating a sense of proportion and scale," says Goodnell. "It can also help harmonize the different elements in a space by creating a cohesive and unified look." Lastly, it can emphasize focal points or features in a space. "Black can draw attention to certain areas or objects in a space by creating a strong contrast or statement," he says.

How we chose

We've been lucky enough to call in the silk pillowcase and candle in this guide. For the rest, we relied on highly-rated reviews from shoppers and complimentary feedback post-purchase. We also reach out to industry professionals to get their take on how to practically incorporate black decor into your space.

Meet the experts:

