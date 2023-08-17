Urban Outfitters has a huge home sale on RN — here’s what I’m adding to my cart

Get in besties, we’re going shopping

A collage of Urban Outfitters home sale buys
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published
URBAN OUTFITTERS HOME SALE: QUICK MENU

1. Candles
2. Furniture
3. Bedding and blankets
4. Decor

When I’m looking for decor that’s quirky, fun, and oh-so-Instagrammable, my first stop is always Urban Outfitters. Its pieces are so cute, and it just gets that balance of Y2K and modernity down perfectly. So, as soon as I spied that sale items are 40% off, I immediately started browsing.

It’s really great for shopping interior buys both big and small. Whether you want a coffee table that stands out from the rest or a great candle that’s shaped like a planet, it really does have it all. I feel like I could scroll through the site for hours, dreamily imagining redecorating my whole rental. Ok, I have actually done that, to find the best buys on sale RN — whew, my job is difficult!

Switching up your apartment aesthetic? Shopping for cute dorm decor? Don’t have an excuse, but totally shopping anyway? I’ve picked out a range of UO sale pieces that will add serious style to your space.

Keep on scrolling for my fave picks…

FYI: These are the UO sale home buys I'm shopping

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I’ve split this out into four different sections, so whether you’re looking for bigger buys or smaller decor pieces, you’re covered.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

UO Candles on sale

Unsure about how to dress up a blank space? Go for a colorful candle, like one of these cuties.

A purple saturn shaped candleOut of this world
1. Saturn Shaped Candle

Size (in.): W4.7 x L6.1
Made from: Paraffin wax
Price: Was $39, now $14.95 (save $24.05 at UO)

NGL, I think Saturn is an underrated planet. Like y’all, it has the cutest ring and such a cool shape. Bring it into your place in candle form with this buy, which would look so pretty surrounded by fairy lights. Also, Saturn apparently rules our karma, so it’s probs a good idea to put this candle in your fave spot.

A black hand candle with star symbols on itWitchy
2. Celestial Hand Candle

Size (in.): W2.9 x L5.9
Made from: Paraffin wax
Price: Was $39, now $14.95 (save $24.05 at UO)

This is giving me such ‘90s Halloween vibes — Sabrina the Teenage Witch would totally have had this in her room. I’ve also seen witchcore all over my FYP recently, and feel like it matches that aesthetic perfectly, too. Match it up with some bigger candles and crystals to create a cozy decor cluster. 

A green boot shaped candleBooty-licious
3. Boot Shaped Candle

Size (in.): H1.25 x W3.25 x L5
Made from: Paraffin wax
Price: Was $24, now $14.95 (save $9.05 at UO)

TBH, I was always more of a Bratz girl than a Barbie girl. They were so much sassier and had a major passion for fashion, ok? This boot reminds me of the kinds of shoes they’d wear — I’m talking proper platform boots, not flimsy heels that were easily lost. The vibrant green color is sure to stand out on any bookshelf or nightstand. 

UO furniture on sale

Level up your furniture game with these pieces that will work in pretty much any home.

A wooden coffee table with a glass topVersatile
4. Nova Coffee Table

Size (in.): H16.63 x W35 x L35
Made from: Birch, glass
Price: Was $499, now $224.99 (save $274.01 at UO)

I love coffee tables so much that I have two in my living room. They’re a great focal point, and the decor on them can be switched up easily, too. This one is such a timeless shape and style, but the legs are interesting enough to make it a quirky feature. Oh, and the savings on this baby are ridiculous. So much saved cash!

A white bookshelf with a cupboardRetro
5. Elena Bookshelf

Size (in.): H71 x W14.5 x L46.5
Made from: Glass, terracotta
Price: Was $699, now $419.99 (save $279.01 at UO)

I think bookshelves can make such a statement in a room, and this UO bookshelf will do that even without decoration, thanks to its curved edges and cream color. It has three shelves for displaying items and a large cabinet for storage, so you can have everything you need inside and outside of it.

A black metal storage shelfModern
6. Flynn Short Storage Shelf

Size (in.): H36 x W14 x L44
Made from: Metal
Price: Was $170, now $109.99 (save $60.01 at UO)

Vertical storage solutions are def the best for small spaces, and this one provides plenty of space, with three tiers of shelving. If you have an awkward-sized gap in your apartment that needs filling, this could be the solution that you’re looking for. Dress it up with lamps, plants, and books for a cozy feel.

UO bedding and blankets on sale

Because getting snuggled up is lit, but getting snuggled up in style is even more lit.

A tulip patterned throw blanketBold
7. Tulip Field Throw Blanket

Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Acrylic, polyester, cotton
Price: Was $24, now $14.95 (save $9.05 at UO)

Got a boring couch? Lay a throw on it! Namely, throw a jazzy throw on it, like this one. This is double-sided, with tulips on one side and cacti on the other, so you can flip it and refresh your space just like that. I’m also imagining laying it outside in the park, for a gorgeous sunbathing set-up.

A black and white sun patterned bedding setMonochrome
8. Geo Sun Printed Quilt Set

Size (in.): W66 x L90
Made from: Cotton, polyester
Price: Was $149, now $104.99 (save $44.01 at UO)

Sunshine doesn’t have to be all golden rays, you know. In fact, sun prints can look pretty damn cute in monochrome, as this duvet set proves. IMO, this bed sheet set is so much easier on the eye than black and white checks. It does also come in full/queen, but this twin/twin XL size makes it a fab choice for dorm bedding, if you’re off to college.

A blue and white cloud quilted throw blanketDreamy
9. Photoreal Quilted Blanket

Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Modal, polyester
Price: Was $99, now $44.99 (save $54.01 at UO)

This is giving me such 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vibes, and I just know that it will never go out of style. I struggle with a duvet insert when it’s super hot, but still like a li’l bit of weight, and think that this would be a perf happy medium. It’s also machine-washable, so it’s a breeze to keep clean as well. 

UO decor on sale

I'm in love with all of UO's decor TBH, but I think these picks are especially easy ways to change your space's vibe.

A curved mirror with a silhouette patternArtsy
10. Silhouette Floor Mirror

Size (in.): H65 x W1.15 x L36
Made from: Metal, glass, MDF
Price: Was $749, now $449.99 (save $299.01 at UO)

One of my fave hacks for making a small room seem bigger is adding a big ol’ mirror, as the reflection creates the illusion of more space. I like that at first glance it just looks like squiggles, but on further inspection it’s a whole face. Prop it up against a window-facing wall to make your place feel different instantly.

A flower patterned bath matPretty
11. Flower Burst Bath Mat

Size (in.): W30 x L20
Made from: Cotton
Price: Was $39, now $29.99 (save $9.01 at UO)

When it comes to getting that Danish pastel girlie look, flower patterns like this one are an absolute must. The tufted texture and cotton fabric will make sinking your tootsies onto it a total dream. It can of course be used as a bath mat, but I think it would also work well as a dorm rug room, as it’s just the right size. 

A terracotta self-watering planterGenius
12. Self Watering Planter

Size (in.): H6 x W4.5
Made from: Glass, terracotta
Price: Was $39, now $29.99 (save $9.01 at UO)

Confesh time: I am the worst plant mom. I love my indoor plants, but I wish I was better at remembering to water them. If you’re like me and are reading this gazing sadly at your brown plant, this self watering planter is such a great idea. I also like that it kinda looks like a vase. You see it, right?

Up next: IDC how many I have already, I want all of these Urban Outfitters throw pillows

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hiya! I’m Eve, and I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I’m here to bring you on-trend news pieces, product round-ups, and styling inspiration. I live in a rented Victorian terraced house, and enjoy making it shine with pieces that are both beautiful and practical. When I’m not writing, I’m walking around local beauty spots, nestling into a book, or diving into a cheeseboard (I’m a total cheese fiend!).

Latest

SPONSORS