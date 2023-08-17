Urban Outfitters has a huge home sale on RN — here’s what I’m adding to my cart

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I’m looking for decor that’s quirky, fun, and oh-so-Instagrammable, my first stop is always Urban Outfitters. Its pieces are so cute, and it just gets that balance of Y2K and modernity down perfectly. So, as soon as I spied that sale items are 40% off, I immediately started browsing.



It’s really great for shopping interior buys both big and small. Whether you want a coffee table that stands out from the rest or a great candle that’s shaped like a planet, it really does have it all. I feel like I could scroll through the site for hours, dreamily imagining redecorating my whole rental. Ok, I have actually done that, to find the best buys on sale RN — whew, my job is difficult!



Switching up your apartment aesthetic? Shopping for cute dorm decor? Don’t have an excuse, but totally shopping anyway? I’ve picked out a range of UO sale pieces that will add serious style to your space.



Keep on scrolling for my fave picks…

FYI: These are the UO sale home buys I'm shopping

I’ve split this out into four different sections, so whether you’re looking for bigger buys or smaller decor pieces, you’re covered.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

UO Candles on sale

Unsure about how to dress up a blank space? Go for a colorful candle, like one of these cuties.

Out of this world 1. Saturn Shaped Candle Shop at UO Size (in.): W4.7 x L6.1

Made from: Paraffin wax

Price: Was $39 , now $14.95 (save $24.05 at UO)



NGL, I think Saturn is an underrated planet. Like y’all, it has the cutest ring and such a cool shape. Bring it into your place in candle form with this buy, which would look so pretty surrounded by fairy lights. Also, Saturn apparently rules our karma, so it’s probs a good idea to put this candle in your fave spot. Witchy 2. Celestial Hand Candle Shop at UO Size (in.): W2.9 x L5.9

Made from: Paraffin wax

Price: Was $39 , now $14.95 (save $24.05 at UO)



This is giving me such ‘90s Halloween vibes — Sabrina the Teenage Witch would totally have had this in her room. I’ve also seen witchcore all over my FYP recently, and feel like it matches that aesthetic perfectly, too. Match it up with some bigger candles and crystals to create a cozy decor cluster. Booty-licious 3. Boot Shaped Candle Shop at UO Size (in.): H1.25 x W3.25 x L5

Made from: Paraffin wax

Price: Was $24 , now $14.95 (save $9.05 at UO)



TBH, I was always more of a Bratz girl than a Barbie girl. They were so much sassier and had a major passion for fashion, ok? This boot reminds me of the kinds of shoes they’d wear — I’m talking proper platform boots, not flimsy heels that were easily lost. The vibrant green color is sure to stand out on any bookshelf or nightstand.

UO furniture on sale

Level up your furniture game with these pieces that will work in pretty much any home.

Versatile 4. Nova Coffee Table Shop at UO Size (in.): H16.63 x W35 x L35

Made from: Birch, glass

Price: Was $499 , now $224.99 (save $274.01 at UO)



I love coffee tables so much that I have two in my living room. They’re a great focal point, and the decor on them can be switched up easily, too. This one is such a timeless shape and style, but the legs are interesting enough to make it a quirky feature. Oh, and the savings on this baby are ridiculous. So much saved cash! Retro 5. Elena Bookshelf Shop at UO Size (in.): H71 x W14.5 x L46.5

Made from: Glass, terracotta

Price: Was $699 , now $419.99 (save $279.01 at UO)



I think bookshelves can make such a statement in a room, and this UO bookshelf will do that even without decoration, thanks to its curved edges and cream color. It has three shelves for displaying items and a large cabinet for storage, so you can have everything you need inside and outside of it. Modern 6. Flynn Short Storage Shelf Shop at UO Size (in.): H36 x W14 x L44

Made from: Metal

Price: Was $170 , now $109.99 (save $60.01 at UO)



Vertical storage solutions are def the best for small spaces, and this one provides plenty of space, with three tiers of shelving. If you have an awkward-sized gap in your apartment that needs filling, this could be the solution that you’re looking for. Dress it up with lamps, plants, and books for a cozy feel.

UO bedding and blankets on sale

Because getting snuggled up is lit, but getting snuggled up in style is even more lit.

Bold 7. Tulip Field Throw Blanket Shop at UO Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic, polyester, cotton

Price: Was $24 , now $14.95 (save $9.05 at UO)



Got a boring couch? Lay a throw on it! Namely, throw a jazzy throw on it, like this one. This is double-sided, with tulips on one side and cacti on the other, so you can flip it and refresh your space just like that. I’m also imagining laying it outside in the park, for a gorgeous sunbathing set-up. Monochrome 8. Geo Sun Printed Quilt Set Shop at UO Size (in.): W66 x L90

Made from: Cotton, polyester

Price: Was $149 , now $104.99 (save $44.01 at UO)



Sunshine doesn’t have to be all golden rays, you know. In fact, sun prints can look pretty damn cute in monochrome, as this duvet set proves. IMO, this bed sheet set is so much easier on the eye than black and white checks. It does also come in full/queen, but this twin/twin XL size makes it a fab choice for dorm bedding, if you’re off to college. Dreamy 9. Photoreal Quilted Blanket Shop at UO Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Modal, polyester

Price: Was $99 , now $44.99 (save $54.01 at UO)



This is giving me such 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vibes, and I just know that it will never go out of style. I struggle with a duvet insert when it’s super hot, but still like a li’l bit of weight, and think that this would be a perf happy medium. It’s also machine-washable, so it’s a breeze to keep clean as well.

UO decor on sale

I'm in love with all of UO's decor TBH, but I think these picks are especially easy ways to change your space's vibe.

Artsy 10. Silhouette Floor Mirror Shop at UO Size (in.): H65 x W1.15 x L36

Made from: Metal, glass, MDF

Price: Was $749 , now $449.99 (save $299.01 at UO)



One of my fave hacks for making a small room seem bigger is adding a big ol’ mirror, as the reflection creates the illusion of more space. I like that at first glance it just looks like squiggles, but on further inspection it’s a whole face. Prop it up against a window-facing wall to make your place feel different instantly. Pretty 11. Flower Burst Bath Mat Shop at UO Size (in.): W30 x L20

Made from: Cotton

Price: Was $39 , now $29.99 (save $9.01 at UO)



When it comes to getting that Danish pastel girlie look, flower patterns like this one are an absolute must. The tufted texture and cotton fabric will make sinking your tootsies onto it a total dream. It can of course be used as a bath mat, but I think it would also work well as a dorm rug room, as it’s just the right size. Genius 12. Self Watering Planter Shop at UO Size (in.): H6 x W4.5

Made from: Glass, terracotta

Price: Was $39 , now $29.99 (save $9.01 at UO)



Confesh time: I am the worst plant mom. I love my indoor plants, but I wish I was better at remembering to water them. If you’re like me and are reading this gazing sadly at your brown plant, this self watering planter is such a great idea. I also like that it kinda looks like a vase. You see it, right?

