Say bye to rude awakenings with the best bedroom blackout curtains — as raved about by shoppers

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As much as I love to romanticize my eyelids gently fluttering open to the sweet chirping of songbirds and a delicate stream of natural light, my reality is being punched in the face by a barrage of white light and the sound of traffic at the crack of dawn. City living at is prime, eh! So, what’s the solution? Bedroom blackout curtains — my favorite light-canceling, noise-reducing secret weapon. And, no, perhaps they won’t completely silence the sound of traffic but once the room is in darkness, I figure the muffled sound of car horns and road rage is the price I have to pay for being a city girl *sassy shrug*.

If you've been browsing bedroom curtain ideas and need something that's stylish and that will help you get some decent shuteye, then blackout curtains are the answer. However, when you’re shopping for blackout curtains, it’s incredibly important to do your homework. You've got to think about the material, color (they've got to look cute), size (be practical and proactive with measuring your space), and price (obvs).

Quick Menu:

1. White bedroom blackout curtains

2. Grey bedroom blackout curtains

3. Pink bedroom blackout curtains

Luckily, I’ve spent hours trawling the internet and chatting to experts about the best of the best blackout curtains for you (and for myself ‘cos, NGL, your good sis just couldn’t take it anymore!).

The best bedroom blackout curtains to buy

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Check out our guide on how to measure for curtains, and once they've arrived, we can help guide you if you're wondering how to hang curtains.

The best white bedroom blackout curtains

Clean and refreshingly simple, opt for understated white blackout curtains to give your room an airy charm in the day and reliable darkness at night.

1. Arlo Textured Thermal Insulated Grommet Curtain Panel Pair Shop at Walmart Made from: Polyester

Size (in.): H0.25 x W40 x L84 Clean and sophisticated, this pair of curtains is giving Scandi simplicity. If you're afraid of overwhelming your space with dark or colorful curtains, this set provides an elegant and subtle alternative. Proving that it's all about introducing texture when it comes to furnishing and decorating your space with white. Plus, thermal insulation will keep the summer heat and winter chill out! 2. Rutterllow 100% Blackout Curtains 2 Panels Shop at Amazon Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 8 A true bright white to add a refreshing lightness to a room in the day, with the blackout lining to do the opposite at night. These curtains from Amazon allow you to get the best of both worlds and come in a huge range of sizes! 3. Pom Pom Pair of Blackout Curtains Shop at Etsy Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 16 Oh, come on!!? If this pair of pom pom blackout curtains are up your street (like they are mine), don't miss the opportunity to add them to your basket. Whether you're dressing a kids' room or adding a dash of personality to another space, this set is super fun and frankly, adorable. What's more, you'll have loads of colors to work with when decorating the rest of the room! Note they aren't fully blackout, but they do make a difference.

The best grey blackout curtains for bedroom

Neutral shades for blackout shades... this selection of grey blackout curtains covers all bases on the grey color wheel (versatile and cute).

4. Cyrus Thermal 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Shop at Walmart Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 3 Ok, ok, I know what you're thinking... that's not grey?! Well, actually, it is — but the color is relative, and next to the cooler greys I've picked it may be deceiving. These curtains in "stone" have won me over because I'm a big fan of "greige", grey's warmer cousin that is perfectly suited to calming bedroom spaces. These will add depth and elegance to any style of interiors. 5. NICETOWN Gray Blackout Curtains Shop at Amazon Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 30 These charcoal blackout curtains are giving exactly what you want blackout curtains to give. Promising reliable darkness and versatile styling, choose these curtains to add depth and coziness to a bedroom that has suffered for far too long from unwelcome light! 6. Amelia Knitted Jacquard Paisley Total Blackout Shop at Wayfair Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 3 Ooh la la! These curtains are serving Parisian boutique hotel. The chic silvery grey material is a heavily textured jacquard fabric, finished with an intricate paisley design, giving these curtains an elevated aesthetic. I love how the sheen from the design allows the curtains to catch the light during the day (and I love just as much that the blackout lining ensures they let in no light at all during the night).

The best pink blackout curtains for bedroom

Who says blackout curtains have to be boring? Give your room a pop of color with these fun, pink blackout curtains.

7. Hot Pink Solid Thermal Foam Lined Blackout Drapes Shop at Walmart Made from: Jacquard, Silk, Microfiber

Size (in.): H84 x W37 x L84 This bright, rich, purpley pink set of curtains will make a statement for those that don't want functional blackout curtains to compromise on style. The texture mimics a linen feel, giving this model an expensive look - perfect for those of us leaning into our Barbiecore era. 8. Evelina Faux Dupioni Silk Thermal Extreme 100% Blackout Shop at Target Made from: Polyester

Sizes: 4 Sweet and simple, these luxurious faux silk curtains in a peony pink shade are the perfect way to add a soft elegance to your bedroom. A neutral blush balances out the elements in a space with the primary purpose of providing calm and stimulating sleep. 9. Serovpe Polyester Blackout Sliding Panel Pair Shop at Wayfair Made from: Polyester

Size (in.): W52'' x L84 Urm, how gorgeous are these? The white header juxtaposed with that beautiful baby pink that dominates these drapes exudes sweetness and delicacy. I love the intricate floral medallion pattern and can see these working really well in a simple space, inspired by feminine French sensibilities.

FAQs

Will blackout curtains keep heat out? The primary purpose of blackout curtains is, as the name suggests, to block out light and help you to get a restful night's sleep. But, as a byproduct of this function, it's understandable that blackout curtains will serve other purposes. One benefit that I mentioned earlier is that noise can be reduced (but not silenced), making for an all-round better night's sleep. However, one question everyone has at this time of year is: will blackout curtains keep the heat out? "Absolutely, blackout draperies can aid in reducing heat within your home. They achieve this by obstructing sunlight, thereby helping to cool your space in warmer climates." clarifies Artem Kropovinsky, founder of award-winning interior design studio, Arsight, based in New York, NY.

Can blackout curtains be washed? Cleaning your curtains is such a faff but at the end of the day, it needs to be done! However, do different rules apply to blackout curtains or can they be washed at all?! "Indeed, blackout draperies can be laundered. Nevertheless, it's critical to adhere to the washing instructions provided by the manufacturer." points out Artem, "As a rule of thumb, blackout draperies should be cleaned on a gentle cycle with cold water, followed by air drying." Basically, if in doubt, check the care guide... (a boring but important thing to remember when dealing with any sort of upholstery in the interiors world).

How we chose these bedroom blackout curtains

These bedroom blackout curtains have been handpicked by our writer to ensure that they are worth every bit of your money. Only bedroom blackout curtains with high customer reviews have been featured, while considering everything from price to design and even if they are washable.

Where to buy bedroom blackout curtains

Continue your search for a pair of bedroom blackout curtains just below.