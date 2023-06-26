These are the only 6 bathroom cleaning supplies you need in your caddy for sparkling results

ICYDK: you need to clean your bathroom with different cleaning supplies than you'd clean your kitchen or your bedroom with. How comes? Bathrooms are damp and are very prone to mold and mildew build-up, while if you live in a hard water area like me, you'll need some limescale-busting products to make a real difference. Otherwise, you'll end up putting in a load of elbow grease for not very impressive results.
Cleaning your bathroom every day is not a vibe. Yes, your Mom might do it, but ain't nobody got time for that IMO. And, if you buy the best of the best products, you shouldn't need to do this job every day. Especially if you live alone or with only one other person. Do it right and do it once (a week).
These are the best tried and tested bathroom cleaning supplies to buy for the cleaning caddy that lives in your washroom. Besides the obvious products (like bleach and a toilet brush) that you need, here's what else you need to buy if you're totally clueless like I was when I first moved out. Basically, here's how to whiz through that bathroom cleaning checklist of yours within 10 mins...
The best bathroom cleaning supplies
So, you've clued up on how to clean a bathroom but now need to know what to use to clean a bathroom. Well, here's your shopping list...
All-rounder
Our social media editor Nishaa swears by the Method eucalyptus and mint solution for cleaning her bathroom sink, shower, and bathroom surfaces. She says it leaves them super fresh and pristine. The smell is beyond invigorating, and the spray itself is perfect for daily maintenance. She says to spray and let it sit for about 10 minutes before wiping your surfaces down. It dissolves soap scum and better yet, it works on mold and mildew. The must-have bathroom cleaning supply.
Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars
Cleaning paste
There's no end to the usefulness of this versatile and magical goop. It's great for cleaning faucets and your tub as well as your shower screen, though it needs a little elbow grease to work. It truly does make things look brand new — especially when it comes to cleaning your bathroom tiles . It's designed using a non-toxic, environmentally responsible formula. Its ingredients? 99% natural and completely cruelty-free. We even have a guide on all of The Pink Stuff uses.
Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars
Eco-friendly
These clever cleaning cloths come very much recommended by a couple of the Real Homes team. Simply run them under hot water and wipe away your mess as they activate and clean your bathroom. Each one has a different use — one is for windows, the other for tiles, then there's one for countertops and another for stainless steel — and thanks to the precision-engineered microfiber texture, they can be washed up to 300 times.
Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars
Cleaning vinegar
If you're not using vinegar to clean your home, especially your bathroom, then sorry but you are doing it all wrong. This multi-purpose vinegar from Heinz is ideal to have, with special strength for banishing stains and aiding with overall cleaning. It's also safe to use around pets and although it smells strong, it does eradicate other odors. It's great for removing limescale and hard water patches, and for cleaning your shower screen or even cleaning your shower head.
Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars
Cleaning baking soda
It's a smart idea to always have a box of baking soda in your home. How to use baking soda in your bathroom? Pour some into your toilet bowl and give it a scrub, make a paste by mixing it with water to clean tile grout and you can even soak your sponges in water with a sprinkle of baking soda over night to clean them.
Real Homes rating: 5/5 stars
For bathroom mold
There's no scrubbing necessary with this top-rated mold remover, which works right away to restore your walls or your bathroom tiles to their former glory. Suitable for use on bathtubs, this reasonably priced spray will help you eradicate mildew and mold, and keep away bad odors, too. Just be wary that it's strong. More than 40,000 reviewers on Amazon love it.
For windows and glass
This is a serious bestseller, and it gives effortless results. There are plenty of ways to clean a mirror but if you want a specific cleaning product to help, then this should be it. It leaves a streak-free shine on your windows, your shower screen and even your mirrors, plus, its bottle is made from 100% coastal recovered plastic. It's not just for use in the bathroom, too, as it can be used on all windows, glass and mirror products in your home. Reviewers rave about it and it's easy to see why.
For soap scum
Whether you're a messy renter or you live with kids, this magic eraser is a total game-changer when it comes to banishing stains. It can be used on your shower or bathtub to remove soap scum in particular, which is renowned to be tough to get out. It dissolves when it touches water so you cab use it until it's gone. This one smells like lavender, to leave a nice (and non chemical) scent in your bathroom. Amazon reviewers rave about it and if you take a lot of baths, it will truly make cleaning your tub a lot easier. You get two in a pack.
For scrubbing
This one's not a total necessity, but it is very handy to have — especially if you like to get things clean, fast. This electric cleaning tool comes with eight different brush heads and it can be used in handheld mode or with its extendable pole. Essentially, it works with scrubber heads to take the effort out of cleaning your tiles, your tub, your shower screen and even your sink. I mean, you can pretty much use it anywhere TBH. This one in particular is rated 4.4 stars by 5,000+ Amazon reviewers and it's less than $50.
FAQs
What items do I need to clean my bathroom?
We'd say that everything on our list is a must-have when it comes to cleaning your bathroom. If you want to go minimal, you at least need:
- A bathroom cleaner (or multi-surface cleaner)
- A limescale cleaner (most bathroom cleaners are limescale cleaners)
- A mold cleaner
- A toilet cleaner
- A window/glass cleaner
You'll also need some cleaning cloths (the MR SIGA ones from Amazon are highly rated). It's handy to also have a stainless steel cleaner, but this isn't a necessity.
What else do I need to keep my bathroom clean?
You'll need a couple other things apart from these cleaning solutions to get your bathroom clean — and to keep it clean. First up, get a good floor mop. Invest in an easy to use toilet brush that's cute, too. And don't forget about a bathroom trash can to hold your rubbish.
How we tested these bathroom cleaning products
Cleaning products are so important when it comes to making your home sparkle, which is why we've gone to lengths to test the majority of these products out firsthand as a team at Real Homes. The products we've given a star rating have been tested, while the others have been featured based on their customer reviews.
First of all, we asked our whole team what their favorite bathroom products are (and their reasons why) so that we can show you why we really think these products are worth your money. Then, we include the products that we've used to test cleaning hacks and to write our how-to cleaning guides, too.